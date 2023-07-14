Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

Active ETF
UCON
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.27 -0.11 -0.45%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
UCON (ETF)

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.27 -0.11 -0.45%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
UCON (ETF)

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.27 -0.11 -0.45%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

UCON | Active ETF

$24.27

$1.45 B

4.18%

$1.02

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

Net Assets

$1.45 B

Holdings in Top 10

53.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.4
$23.44
$25.02

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

UCON | Active ETF

$24.27

$1.45 B

4.18%

$1.02

0.85%

UCON - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jun 04, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    47650002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Kane

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in a portfolio of fixed income securities. The Fund’s investment sub-advisor, TCW Investment Management Company LLC (“TCW” or the “Sub-Advisor”), manages the Fund’s portfolio in an “unconstrained” manner, meaning that its investment universe is not limited to the securities of any particular index and it has discretion to invest in fixed income securities of any type or credit quality, including up to 70% of its net assets in high yield (or “junk”) securities, up to 60% of its net assets in securities issued by issuers with significant ties to emerging market countries and up to 50% of its net assets in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies. Additionally, under normal market conditions, the Fund’s average portfolio duration will vary from between 0 to 10 years. Duration is a measure of the expected price volatility of a fixed income security as a result of changes in market rates of interest.In managing the Fund’s portfolio, TCW employs a flexible approach that allocates the Fund’s investments across a range of global investment opportunities and actively manage exposure to interest rates, credit sectors and currencies. At the core of TCW’s investment process is its long-term economic outlook, which drives duration and yield curve and sector positioning. TCW will also seek to utilize independent, bottom-up research to identify securities that are undervalued and that offer a superior risk/return profile.Pursuant to this investment strategy, the Fund may invest principally in the following types of fixed income securities: securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies, instrumentalities or U.S. government-sponsored entities; Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”); residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities; asset-backed securities; U.S. corporate bonds; fixed income securities issued by non-U.S. corporations and governments, including those with significant ties to emerging market countries; bank loans, including first lien senior secured floating rate bank loans (“Senior Loans”) and covenant lite loans; municipal bonds; collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"); Rule 144A securities; and other debt securities bearing fixed, floating or variable interest rates of any maturity. The Fund may also invest in preferred stock and common stock.The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in securitized investment products, including up to 50% of its net assets in each of asset-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities (such as Ginnie Mae), and U.S. government-sponsored entities (such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac). Government agency or instrumentality securities have different levels of credit support. The Fund may invest in such government supported mortgage-backed securities by investing in to-be-announced transactions (“TBA Transactions”). The Fund may invest in the following non-agency, non-government-sponsored entity securities and privately-issued mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities: residential mortgage- backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and CLOs (collectively, “Private MBS/ABS”). The Fund’s investments in Private MBS/ABS are subject to the following restrictions: (1) the Fund may not invest more than 50% of its total assets in Private MBS/ABS; (2) the Fund may not invest more than 25% of its total assets in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; (3) the Fund may not invest more than 25% of its total assets in non-agency commercial mortgage-backed securities and CLOs; and (4) the Fund may not invest more than 25% of its total assets in non-agency asset-backed securities.As stated above, the Fund may invest up to 70% of its net assets in securities rated below investment grade by one or more nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSROs”), or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Sub-Advisor (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds). The Fund may also invest in distressed securities, which are securities that are in default and are not expected to pay the current coupon. The Fund may also invest up to 60% of its net assets in securities of issuers with significant ties to emerging markets, as determined by the Sub-Advisor. The Sub-Advisor considers emerging market countries to be countries that are characterized by developing commercial and financial infrastructure with significant potential for economic growth and increased capital market participation by non-U.S. investors.The Fund may also utilize listed and over-the-counter traded derivatives instruments including, but not limited to, futures, options, swap agreements (including credit default swaps) and forward contracts for duration/yield curve management and/or hedging purposes. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in over-the-counter derivatives that are used to reduce currency, interest rate or credit risk arising from the Fund’s investments. The Fund’s investments in over-the-counter derivatives that are not used to hedge the Fund’s portfolio against currency, interest rate or credit risk will be limited to 20% of the Fund’s total assets. For purposes of these percentage limitations on over-the-counter derivatives, the weight of such derivatives will be calculated as the aggregate gross notional value of such over-the-counter derivatives.
Read More

UCON - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UCON Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -7.5% 18.6% 22.77%
1 Yr 2.1% -18.4% 21.8% 8.39%
3 Yr 0.2%* -23.6% 52.9% 4.69%
5 Yr 2.1%* -29.7% 29.4% 2.75%
10 Yr 0.0%* -27.4% 13.2% 8.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UCON Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.7% -31.8% 18.4% 10.30%
2021 0.5% -14.3% 15.8% 10.93%
2020 2.1% -20.2% 60.6% 10.19%
2019 1.8% -10.2% 3.6% 16.01%
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UCON Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.3% -11.7% 18.6% 96.09%
1 Yr -4.0% -18.4% 38.5% 81.70%
3 Yr 2.1%* -23.6% 52.9% 2.50%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UCON Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.7% -31.8% 18.4% 10.30%
2021 0.5% -14.3% 15.8% 10.78%
2020 2.1% -20.2% 60.6% 10.19%
2019 1.8% -10.2% 3.6% 19.79%
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

UCON - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UCON Category Low Category High UCON % Rank
Net Assets 1.45 B 100 124 B 33.93%
Number of Holdings 941 2 8175 26.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 263 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 34.05%
Weighting of Top 10 53.25% 4.3% 105.0% 20.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac 3.93%
  2. Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac 3.63%
  3. United States Treasury Bill 3.48%
  4. Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac 3.48%
  5. United States Treasury Bill 3.28%
  6. United States Treasury Bill 3.01%
  7. United States Treasury Bill 2.68%
  8. United States Treasury Bill 2.33%
  9. United States Treasury Bill 2.08%
  10. Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac 1.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UCON % Rank
Bonds 		80.54% -150.81% 180.51% 68.11%
Cash 		18.00% -261.12% 258.91% 23.52%
Convertible Bonds 		1.37% 0.00% 33.50% 47.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.08% 0.00% 13.21% 46.03%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 94.66%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 90.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UCON % Rank
Securitized 		44.79% 0.00% 99.65% 16.52%
Corporate 		22.82% 0.00% 97.25% 65.94%
Government 		16.12% 0.00% 99.43% 39.86%
Cash & Equivalents 		15.36% 0.00% 100.00% 29.67%
Derivative 		0.77% -0.52% 72.98% 42.98%
Municipal 		0.14% 0.00% 54.26% 31.74%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UCON % Rank
US 		69.61% -151.11% 194.51% 45.31%
Non US 		10.93% -136.75% 104.82% 65.80%

UCON - Expenses

Operational Fees

UCON Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.01% 26.65% 70.44%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 2.29% 74.51%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 16.45%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

UCON Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UCON Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UCON Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% 13.69%

UCON - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UCON Category Low Category High UCON % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.18% 0.00% 15.93% 4.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UCON Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UCON Category Low Category High UCON % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.90% -1.55% 11.51% 80.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UCON Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UCON - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Kane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2018

3.99

4.0%

Stephen M. Kane, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Kane is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). At MetWest, Mr. Kane was responsible for leading MetWest's AlphaTrak, Ultra Short and Liability Driven Investment (LDI) products, and he co-manages many of the firm's mutual funds. Under his co-leadership, the MetWest investment team was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005. Prior to establishing MetWest, he was a fixed income portfolio manager at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a Vice President at PIMCO. Mr. Kane earned a BS in Business from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Bryan Whalen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2018

3.99

4.0%

Bryan T. Whalen, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Whalen is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. Mr. Whalen joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest) as co-head of the Securitized Products division. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Whalen was a partner and co-head of MetWest's Securitized Products division. Prior to joining MetWest in 2004, he was a director in the fixed income department at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Previously, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Whalen earned a BA in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Laird Landmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2018

3.99

4.0%

Laird R. Landmann Group Managing Director Co-Director Fixed Income U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Landmann is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). Mr. Landmann currently serves on the boards of the Trust Company of the West and the Metropolitan West Mutual Funds. He is a leader of the MetWest investment team that was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005 and has been nominated for the award eight times. Prior to founding MetWest in 1996, Mr. Landmann was a principal and the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Mr. Landmann holds an AB in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×