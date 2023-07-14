Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in a portfolio of fixed income securities. The Fund’s investment sub-advisor, TCW Investment Management Company LLC ( “TCW” or the “Sub-Advisor” ), manages the Fund’s portfolio in an “unconstrained” manner, meaning that its investment universe is not limited to the securities of any particular index and it has discretion to invest in fixed income securities of any type or credit quality, including up to 70% of its net assets in high yield (or “junk”) securities, up to 60% of its net assets in securities issued by issuers with significant ties to emerging market countries and up to 50% of its net assets in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies. Additionally, under normal market conditions, the Fund’s average portfolio duration will vary from between 0 to 10 years. Duration is a measure of the expected price volatility of a fixed income security as a result of changes in market rates of interest. In managing the Fund’s portfolio, TCW employs a flexible approach that allocates the Fund’s investments across a range of global investment opportunities and actively manage exposure to interest rates, credit sectors and currencies. At the core of TCW’s investment process is its long-term economic outlook, which drives duration and yield curve and sector positioning. TCW will also seek to utilize independent, bottom-up research to identify securities that are undervalued and that offer a superior risk/return profile. Pursuant to this investment strategy, the Fund may invest principally in the following types of fixed income securities: securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies, instrumentalities or U.S. government-sponsored entities; Treasury Inflation Protected Securities ( “TIPS” ); residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities; asset-backed securities; U.S. corporate bonds; fixed income securities issued by non-U.S. corporations and governments, including those with significant ties to emerging market countries; bank loans, including first lien senior secured floating rate bank loans ( “Senior Loans” ) and covenant lite loans; municipal bonds; collateralized loan obligations ( "CLOs" ); Rule 144A securities; and other debt securities bearing fixed, floating or variable interest rates of any maturity. The Fund may also invest in preferred stock and common stock. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in securitized investment products, including up to 50% of its net assets in each of asset-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities (such as Ginnie Mae), and U.S. government-sponsored entities (such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac). Government agency or instrumentality securities have different levels of credit support. The Fund may invest in such government supported mortgage-backed securities by investing in to-be-announced transactions ( “TBA Transactions” ). The Fund may invest in the following non-agency, non-government-sponsored entity securities and privately-issued mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities: residential mortgage- backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and CLOs (collectively, “Private MBS/ABS” ). The Fund’s investments in Private MBS/ABS are subject to the following restrictions: (1) the Fund may not invest more than 50% of its total assets in Private MBS/ABS; (2) the Fund may not invest more than 25% of its total assets in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; (3) the Fund may not invest more than 25% of its total assets in non-agency commercial mortgage-backed securities and CLOs; and (4) the Fund may not invest more than 25% of its total assets in non-agency asset-backed securities. As stated above, the Fund may invest up to 70% of its net assets in securities rated below investment grade by one or more nationally recognized statistical rating organization ( “NRSROs” ), or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Sub-Advisor (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds). The Fund may also invest in distressed securities, which are securities that are in default and are not expected to pay the current coupon. The Fund may also invest up to 60% of its net assets in securities of issuers with significant ties to emerging markets, as determined by the Sub-Advisor. The Sub-Advisor considers emerging market countries to be countries that are characterized by developing commercial and financial infrastructure with significant potential for economic growth and increased capital market participation by non-U.S. investors. The Fund may also utilize listed and over-the-counter traded derivatives instruments including, but not limited to, futures, options, swap agreements (including credit default swaps) and forward contracts for duration/yield curve management and/or hedging purposes. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in over-the-counter derivatives that are used to reduce currency, interest rate or credit risk arising from the Fund’s investments. The Fund’s investments in over-the-counter derivatives that are not used to hedge the Fund’s portfolio against currency, interest rate or credit risk will be limited to 20% of the Fund’s total assets. For purposes of these percentage limitations on over-the-counter derivatives, the weight of such derivatives will be calculated as the aggregate gross notional value of such over-the-counter derivatives.