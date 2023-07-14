Home
Trending ETFs
Cambria Trinity ETF

Active ETF
TRTY
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.15 -0.11 -0.44%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$121 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.3
$24.00
$26.28

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TRTY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cambria Trinity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    CAMBRIA ETF TRUST
  • Inception Date
    Sep 10, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    1950002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mebane Faber

Fund Description

The Fund is designed to provide diversified exposure to all of the major asset classes in the various regions, countries and sectors around the globe and absolute positive returns with lower volatility and risk compared to global equity markets. The major asset classes represented in the Fund are equity and fixed income securities, real estate, commodities, listed derivatives, and currencies.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in affiliated and unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) (collectively, “Underlying Vehicles”) that provide exposure to various (i) investment asset classes, including equity and fixed income securities, real estate, commodities, and currencies, and (ii) factors such as value, momentum, and trend investing. The Fund invests in Underlying Vehicles that seek exposure to undervalued markets, according to various valuation metrics, such as the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, commonly known as the “CAPE Shiller P/E ratio, while seeking to avoid overvalued markets through the use of systematic quantitative screens. The Fund also invests in Underlying Vehicles with momentum and trend following strategies. Momentum and trend following strategies, both of which are based on quantitative and algorithmic models, attempt to (1) invest in assets when their prices are in an uptrend (i.e., prices are increasing over a specified time period) and/or increasing relative to the prices of other assets, and (2) sell or short assets when their prices are in a downtrend (i.e., prices are decreasing over a specified time period) and/or decreasing relative to the prices of other assets. The Fund also invests in other Underlying Vehicles that pursue shareholder yield and managed futures strategies, which involve dividend investing and short sales, respectively.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (“Cambria” or the “Adviser”), selects Underlying Vehicles that provide the Fund with a targeted allocation of approximately 25% of its portfolio to equity securities, 25% to fixed income securities, 35% to trend following strategies, and 10% to other asset classes such as currencies and real assets, including commodities, listed derivatives, and real estate. As of August1, 2022, the Fund invested in twenty-two Underlying Vehicles that provide investment exposure to these various asset classes and strategies.

The Fund defines equity securities to include exposure through Underlying Vehicles to equity securities, including, but not limited to, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and common stocks of issuers of any market capitalization. The Fund defines fixed income securities to include exposure through Underlying Vehicles to securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies, treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS), sovereign debt and corporate bonds of any credit quality, including high yield (or “junk”) bonds. The equity securities and fixed income securities may be issued by governments or companies located in developed or emerging markets.

The Fund is considered a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in Underlying Vehicles, including affiliated ETFs, that offer diversified exposure to all of the major asset classes in the various regions, countries, and sectors around the globe. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in instruments that are not Underlying Vehicles, but which Cambria believes will help the Fund achieve its investment objective, including, but not limited to, futures, options, swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, and money market funds.

Cambria has discretion to actively manage the Fund’s portfolio in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions. Cambria expects to adjust the Fund’s holdings to meet target allocations at least annually.

Read More

TRTY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRTY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -12.3% 54.0% 86.59%
1 Yr 3.1% -18.1% 40.4% 39.43%
3 Yr 7.7%* -18.3% 16.3% 8.44%
5 Yr 0.0%* -13.2% 10.3% 26.79%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.5% 4.1% 43.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRTY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 15.7% -48.5% 15.7% 0.41%
2021 0.8% -10.0% 21.8% 59.83%
2020 2.7% -5.8% 15.2% 31.11%
2019 N/A -2.2% 6.5% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRTY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -23.0% 54.0% 78.46%
1 Yr 3.1% -18.1% 40.4% 38.21%
3 Yr 8.5%* -18.3% 16.3% 7.36%
5 Yr N/A* -13.2% 10.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRTY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 15.7% -48.5% 15.7% 0.41%
2021 0.8% -10.0% 21.8% 59.41%
2020 2.7% -5.8% 15.2% 31.11%
2019 N/A -2.2% 6.5% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.3% N/A

TRTY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRTY Category Low Category High TRTY % Rank
Net Assets 121 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 58.94%
Number of Holdings 27 2 3255 59.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 29.4 M 349 K 12.1 B 78.46%
Weighting of Top 10 55.19% 22.9% 100.0% 73.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cambria Global Value ETF 8.92%
  2. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF 8.76%
  3. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF 8.30%
  4. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF 7.75%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF 7.61%
  6. VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF 6.45%
  7. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF 6.13%
  8. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF 3.99%
  9. First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund 3.91%
  10. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF 3.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRTY % Rank
Stocks 		46.25% 0.00% 238.38% 48.78%
Bonds 		20.93% 0.00% 106.59% 60.98%
Cash 		20.38% -65.52% 88.88% 32.11%
Other 		12.35% -72.87% 73.78% 16.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.04% 0.00% 6.21% 17.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.04% 0.00% 8.92% 50.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRTY % Rank
Energy 		21.60% 0.00% 60.89% 10.73%
Basic Materials 		18.44% 0.00% 56.73% 1.95%
Financial Services 		12.36% 0.00% 98.22% 54.63%
Real Estate 		12.07% 0.00% 99.45% 18.05%
Industrials 		9.50% 0.00% 23.85% 47.80%
Utilities 		7.59% 0.00% 91.12% 14.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.00% 0.00% 25.83% 58.05%
Consumer Defense 		4.29% 0.00% 37.51% 74.63%
Technology 		3.99% 0.00% 85.77% 85.85%
Healthcare 		1.59% 0.00% 38.63% 87.80%
Communication Services 		1.57% 0.00% 21.61% 75.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRTY % Rank
US 		26.06% -1.19% 235.84% 53.66%
Non US 		20.19% -6.82% 98.11% 16.67%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRTY % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		49.33% -72.56% 100.00% 41.46%
Government 		45.24% 0.00% 99.78% 31.30%
Corporate 		2.97% 0.00% 98.28% 54.47%
Securitized 		2.39% 0.00% 52.99% 35.77%
Municipal 		0.07% 0.00% 19.13% 21.95%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 71.81% 56.10%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRTY % Rank
US 		16.01% -17.22% 99.80% 56.50%
Non US 		4.92% -2.67% 63.37% 46.34%

TRTY - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRTY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.21% 5.96% 92.53%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 0.41%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 6.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

TRTY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRTY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRTY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 441.00% 40.59%

TRTY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRTY Category Low Category High TRTY % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.63% 0.00% 49.86% 12.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRTY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRTY Category Low Category High TRTY % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.77% -2.12% 13.72% 18.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRTY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRTY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mebane Faber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2018

3.72

3.7%

Mr. Faber is a co-founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. Faber is a manager of Cambria's ETFs, separate accounts and private investment funds for accredited investors. Mr. Faber has authored numerous white papers and three books: Shareholder Yield, The Ivy Portfolio, and Global Value. He is a frequent speaker and writer on investment strategies and has been featured in Barron's, The New York Times, and The New Yorker. Mr. Faber graduated from the University of Virginia with a double major in Engineering Science and Biology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.63 13.0

