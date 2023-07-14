The Fund is designed to provide diversified exposure to all of the major asset classes in the various regions, countries and sectors around the globe and absolute positive returns with lower volatility and risk compared to global equity markets. The major asset classes represented in the Fund are equity and fixed income securities, real estate, commodities, listed derivatives, and currencies.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in affiliated and unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) (collectively, “Underlying Vehicles”) that provide exposure to various (i) investment asset classes, including equity and fixed income securities, real estate, commodities, and currencies, and (ii) factors such as value, momentum, and trend investing. The Fund invests in Underlying Vehicles that seek exposure to undervalued markets, according to various valuation metrics, such as the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, commonly known as the “CAPE Shiller P/E ratio, while seeking to avoid overvalued markets through the use of systematic quantitative screens. The Fund also invests in Underlying Vehicles with momentum and trend following strategies. Momentum and trend following strategies, both of which are based on quantitative and algorithmic models, attempt to (1) invest in assets when their prices are in an uptrend (i.e., prices are increasing over a specified time period) and/or increasing relative to the prices of other assets, and (2) sell or short assets when their prices are in a downtrend (i.e., prices are decreasing over a specified time period) and/or decreasing relative to the prices of other assets. The Fund also invests in other Underlying Vehicles that pursue shareholder yield and managed futures strategies, which involve dividend investing and short sales, respectively.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (“Cambria” or the “Adviser”), selects Underlying Vehicles that provide the Fund with a targeted allocation of approximately 25% of its portfolio to equity securities, 25% to fixed income securities, 35% to trend following strategies, and 10% to other asset classes such as currencies and real assets, including commodities, listed derivatives, and real estate. As of August1, 2022, the Fund invested in twenty-two Underlying Vehicles that provide investment exposure to these various asset classes and strategies.

The Fund defines equity securities to include exposure through Underlying Vehicles to equity securities, including, but not limited to, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and common stocks of issuers of any market capitalization. The Fund defines fixed income securities to include exposure through Underlying Vehicles to securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies, treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS), sovereign debt and corporate bonds of any credit quality, including high yield (or “junk”) bonds. The equity securities and fixed income securities may be issued by governments or companies located in developed or emerging markets.

The Fund is considered a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in Underlying Vehicles, including affiliated ETFs, that offer diversified exposure to all of the major asset classes in the various regions, countries, and sectors around the globe. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in instruments that are not Underlying Vehicles, but which Cambria believes will help the Fund achieve its investment objective, including, but not limited to, futures, options, swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, and money market funds.

Cambria has discretion to actively manage the Fund’s portfolio in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions. Cambria expects to adjust the Fund’s holdings to meet target allocations at least annually.