Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
3.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$121 M
Holdings in Top 10
55.2%
Expense Ratio 0.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is designed to provide diversified exposure to all of the major asset classes in the various regions, countries and sectors around the globe and absolute positive returns with lower volatility and risk compared to global equity markets. The major asset classes represented in the Fund are equity and fixed income securities, real estate, commodities, listed derivatives, and currencies.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in affiliated and unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) (collectively, “Underlying Vehicles”) that provide exposure to various (i) investment asset classes, including equity and fixed income securities, real estate, commodities, and currencies, and (ii) factors such as value, momentum, and trend investing. The Fund invests in Underlying Vehicles that seek exposure to undervalued markets, according to various valuation metrics, such as the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, commonly known as the “CAPE Shiller P/E ratio, while seeking to avoid overvalued markets through the use of systematic quantitative screens. The Fund also invests in Underlying Vehicles with momentum and trend following strategies. Momentum and trend following strategies, both of which are based on quantitative and algorithmic models, attempt to (1) invest in assets when their prices are in an uptrend (i.e., prices are increasing over a specified time period) and/or increasing relative to the prices of other assets, and (2) sell or short assets when their prices are in a downtrend (i.e., prices are decreasing over a specified time period) and/or decreasing relative to the prices of other assets. The Fund also invests in other Underlying Vehicles that pursue shareholder yield and managed futures strategies, which involve dividend investing and short sales, respectively.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (“Cambria” or the “Adviser”), selects Underlying Vehicles that provide the Fund with a targeted allocation of approximately 25% of its portfolio to equity securities, 25% to fixed income securities, 35% to trend following strategies, and 10% to other asset classes such as currencies and real assets, including commodities, listed derivatives, and real estate. As of August1, 2022, the Fund invested in twenty-two Underlying Vehicles that provide investment exposure to these various asset classes and strategies.
The Fund defines equity securities to include exposure through Underlying Vehicles to equity securities, including, but not limited to, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and common stocks of issuers of any market capitalization. The Fund defines fixed income securities to include exposure through Underlying Vehicles to securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies, treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS), sovereign debt and corporate bonds of any credit quality, including high yield (or “junk”) bonds. The equity securities and fixed income securities may be issued by governments or companies located in developed or emerging markets.
The Fund is considered a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in Underlying Vehicles, including affiliated ETFs, that offer diversified exposure to all of the major asset classes in the various regions, countries, and sectors around the globe. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in instruments that are not Underlying Vehicles, but which Cambria believes will help the Fund achieve its investment objective, including, but not limited to, futures, options, swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, and money market funds.
Cambria has discretion to actively manage the Fund’s portfolio in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions. Cambria expects to adjust the Fund’s holdings to meet target allocations at least annually.
|Period
|TRTY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-12.3%
|54.0%
|86.59%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|39.43%
|3 Yr
|7.7%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|8.44%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|26.79%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|43.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRTY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|15.7%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|0.41%
|2021
|0.8%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|59.83%
|2020
|2.7%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|31.11%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|N/A
|Period
|TRTY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-23.0%
|54.0%
|78.46%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|38.21%
|3 Yr
|8.5%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|7.36%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|6.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TRTY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|15.7%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|0.41%
|2021
|0.8%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|59.41%
|2020
|2.7%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|31.11%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|N/A
|TRTY
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRTY % Rank
|Net Assets
|121 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|58.94%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|2
|3255
|59.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|29.4 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|78.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.19%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|73.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRTY % Rank
|Stocks
|46.25%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|48.78%
|Bonds
|20.93%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|60.98%
|Cash
|20.38%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|32.11%
|Other
|12.35%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|16.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.04%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|17.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.04%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRTY % Rank
|Energy
|21.60%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|10.73%
|Basic Materials
|18.44%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|1.95%
|Financial Services
|12.36%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|54.63%
|Real Estate
|12.07%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|18.05%
|Industrials
|9.50%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|47.80%
|Utilities
|7.59%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|14.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.00%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|58.05%
|Consumer Defense
|4.29%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|74.63%
|Technology
|3.99%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|85.85%
|Healthcare
|1.59%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|87.80%
|Communication Services
|1.57%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|75.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRTY % Rank
|US
|26.06%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|53.66%
|Non US
|20.19%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|16.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRTY % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|49.33%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|41.46%
|Government
|45.24%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|31.30%
|Corporate
|2.97%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|54.47%
|Securitized
|2.39%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|35.77%
|Municipal
|0.07%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|21.95%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|56.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRTY % Rank
|US
|16.01%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|56.50%
|Non US
|4.92%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|46.34%
|TRTY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.21%
|5.96%
|92.53%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|0.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.13%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|TRTY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|TRTY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRTY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|441.00%
|40.59%
|TRTY
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRTY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.63%
|0.00%
|49.86%
|12.81%
|TRTY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TRTY
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRTY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.77%
|-2.12%
|13.72%
|18.70%
|TRTY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 06, 2023
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.437
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2022
|$0.741
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2021
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2021
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2020
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2020
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2020
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2020
|$0.289
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2019
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2019
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 08, 2019
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 10, 2018
3.72
3.7%
Mr. Faber is a co-founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. Faber is a manager of Cambria's ETFs, separate accounts and private investment funds for accredited investors. Mr. Faber has authored numerous white papers and three books: Shareholder Yield, The Ivy Portfolio, and Global Value. He is a frequent speaker and writer on investment strategies and has been featured in Barron's, The New York Times, and The New Yorker. Mr. Faber graduated from the University of Virginia with a double major in Engineering Science and Biology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.63
|13.0
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...