The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Global X U.S. High Yield Preferred Index ("Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. Moreover, at least 80% of the Fund's total assets will be invested in preferred securities. The Fund's 80% investment policies are non-fundamental and require 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before they can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

The Underlying Index is owned and was developed by Global X Management Company LLC (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of the Fund and the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”). The Underlying Index tracks the performance of the highest-yielding preferred securities listed in the United States, as determined by Solactive AG, the administrator of the Underlying Index (“Index Administrator”). The Underlying Index is comprised of preferred stocks that meet certain criteria relating to size, liquidity, issuer concentration and rating, maturity and other requirements, as determined by the Index Administrator. The Underlying Index does not seek to directly reflect the performance of the companies issuing the preferred

stock. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index had 50 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

In general, preferred stock is a class of equity security that pays a specified dividend that must be paid before any dividends can be paid to common stockholders, and which takes precedence over common stock in the event of the company's liquidation. Although preferred stocks represent a partial ownership interest in a company, preferred stocks generally do not carry voting rights and have economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities. Preferred stocks generally are issued with a fixed par value and pay dividends based on a percentage of that par value at a fixed or variable rate. Additionally, preferred stocks often have a liquidation value that generally equals the original purchase price of the preferred stock at the date of issuance. The Underlying Index may include many different categories of preferred stock, such as floating and fixed rate preferreds, perpetual preferred stock, trust preferred securities, cumulative and non-cumulative preferreds or preferred stocks with a callable or conversion feature.

The Index Administrator determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.