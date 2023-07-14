Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
11.5%
1 yr return
19.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
Net Assets
$16.1 B
Holdings in Top 10
10.4%
Expense Ratio 0.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 2.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
|Period
|SPDW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.5%
|2.1%
|19.6%
|74.47%
|1 Yr
|19.0%
|-20.6%
|28.2%
|41.42%
|3 Yr
|7.6%*
|-14.7%
|25.1%
|8.87%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-9.8%
|60.7%
|8.40%
|10 Yr
|5.1%*
|-5.9%
|9.9%
|1.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPDW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.0%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|25.11%
|2021
|5.6%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|6.66%
|2020
|3.2%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|38.66%
|2019
|5.2%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|25.16%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|13.29%
|Period
|SPDW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-11.1%
|-16.4%
|19.6%
|96.17%
|1 Yr
|-11.1%
|-27.2%
|28.2%
|96.31%
|3 Yr
|7.4%*
|-14.7%
|25.1%
|8.72%
|5 Yr
|4.8%*
|-9.8%
|60.7%
|7.89%
|10 Yr
|7.2%*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|1.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPDW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.0%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|25.11%
|2021
|5.6%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|6.66%
|2020
|3.2%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|38.66%
|2019
|5.2%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|25.16%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|22.55%
|SPDW
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPDW % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.1 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|6.37%
|Number of Holdings
|2621
|1
|10801
|4.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.27 B
|0
|34.5 B
|16.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.42%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|92.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPDW % Rank
|Stocks
|99.70%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|16.95%
|Cash
|0.25%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|80.60%
|Other
|0.03%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|30.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|93.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|93.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|93.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPDW % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.46%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|56.19%
|Industrials
|15.68%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|32.17%
|Healthcare
|11.17%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|58.37%
|Technology
|10.50%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|59.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.31%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|49.34%
|Basic Materials
|8.74%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|37.41%
|Consumer Defense
|8.48%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|65.50%
|Energy
|5.94%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|26.35%
|Communication Services
|5.17%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|71.62%
|Real Estate
|3.52%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|13.39%
|Utilities
|3.03%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|43.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPDW % Rank
|Non US
|98.58%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|14.84%
|US
|1.12%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|66.48%
|SPDW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.04%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|99.85%
|Management Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|5.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SPDW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SPDW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPDW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|2.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|0.65%
|SPDW
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPDW % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.54%
|0.00%
|13.13%
|7.65%
|SPDW
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SPDW
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPDW % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.78%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|4.95%
|SPDW
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 27, 2023
|$0.584
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.342
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.585
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.598
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.510
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.402
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.578
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.533
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.361
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.424
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.382
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2014
|$0.561
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2014
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2013
|$0.420
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2013
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2012
|$0.301
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.292
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.418
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2009
|$0.643
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2015
7.33
7.3%
Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Kala O'Donnell is a Vice President at SSGA and is a senior portfolio manager in the firm's Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. She is responsible for managing both domestic and international equity index portfolios, including a variety of separate accounts, commingled funds, ETFs and alternative beta strategies. Additionally, Ms. O'Donnell has been involved in various research and process improvement projects, and has served as a hedging specialist within the Group. Prior to joining SSGA, Ms. O'Donnell worked in State Street Corporation's Mutual Funds division in the US, as well as in Canada and Germany. She has been in the investment management field since she joined SSGA in 1995. Ms. O'Donnell holds a BS degree in Accounting from Lehigh University and an MBA degree in International Business from Bentley College. She is member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
