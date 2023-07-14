Home
Trending ETFs
SPDR® Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

11.5%

1 yr return

19.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

Net Assets

$16.1 B

Holdings in Top 10

10.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.5
$25.67
$33.66

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 2.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SPDW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -11.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR® Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Apr 20, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    376000000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Karl Schneider

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI Index(the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (SSGA FM or the Adviser), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become non-diversified solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities).  When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs)) based on securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market  
instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to define and measure the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index component securities are a subset, based on region, of component securities included in the S&P Global BMI (Broad Market Index). The S&P Global BMI is a rules-based index that measures global stock market performance. A country will be eligible for inclusion in the S&P Global BMI if it is classified as either a developed or emerging market by the S&P Global Equity Index Committee. Country classification is reviewed annually and determined based on quantitative criteria and feedback from market participants via a publicly available market consultation. All publicly listed companies with float-adjusted market capitalizations of at least $100 million and sufficient liquidity based on 12-month median value traded ratio and 6-month median daily value traded are included for each country. Once included, all current constituents with float-adjusted market capitalizations of at least $75 million and sufficient liquidity will remain in the S&P Global BMI for each country. The Index is float-adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. All stocks are weighted proportionally to their float-adjusted market capitalization and the Index is reconstituted annually in September. In addition, the Index rebalances quarterly to allow for changes in shares outstanding and the inclusion of eligible initial public offerings, as well as new listings on eligible exchanges and issues that emerged from bankruptcy. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the financial and industrial sectors, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, countries represented in the Fund included Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies located in Europe and Japan, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, the Index comprised 5,600 securities. 
The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC  (the Index Provider), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

SPDW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPDW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% 2.1% 19.6% 74.47%
1 Yr 19.0% -20.6% 28.2% 41.42%
3 Yr 7.6%* -14.7% 25.1% 8.87%
5 Yr 4.3%* -9.8% 60.7% 8.40%
10 Yr 5.1%* -5.9% 9.9% 1.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPDW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -43.6% 71.3% 25.11%
2021 5.6% -15.4% 9.4% 6.66%
2020 3.2% -10.4% 121.9% 38.66%
2019 5.2% -0.5% 8.5% 25.16%
2018 -3.0% -13.0% -0.7% 13.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPDW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.1% -16.4% 19.6% 96.17%
1 Yr -11.1% -27.2% 28.2% 96.31%
3 Yr 7.4%* -14.7% 25.1% 8.72%
5 Yr 4.8%* -9.8% 60.7% 7.89%
10 Yr 7.2%* -2.6% 10.2% 1.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPDW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -43.6% 71.3% 25.11%
2021 5.6% -15.4% 9.4% 6.66%
2020 3.2% -10.4% 121.9% 38.66%
2019 5.2% -0.5% 8.5% 25.16%
2018 -3.0% -13.0% -0.7% 22.55%

SPDW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPDW Category Low Category High SPDW % Rank
Net Assets 16.1 B 1.02 M 369 B 6.37%
Number of Holdings 2621 1 10801 4.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.27 B 0 34.5 B 16.12%
Weighting of Top 10 10.42% 1.9% 101.9% 92.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 4.34%
  2. Nestle SA 1.50%
  3. ASML Holding NV 1.25%
  4. Novo Nordisk A/S 1.18%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.14%
  6. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 1.09%
  7. AstraZeneca PLC 0.97%
  8. Novartis AG 0.95%
  9. Roche Holding AG 0.94%
  10. Shell PLC 0.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPDW % Rank
Stocks 		99.70% 0.00% 122.60% 16.95%
Cash 		0.25% -65.15% 100.00% 80.60%
Other 		0.03% -16.47% 17.36% 30.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 93.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 93.30%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 93.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPDW % Rank
Financial Services 		17.46% 0.00% 47.75% 56.19%
Industrials 		15.68% 5.17% 99.49% 32.17%
Healthcare 		11.17% 0.00% 21.01% 58.37%
Technology 		10.50% 0.00% 36.32% 59.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.31% 0.00% 36.36% 49.34%
Basic Materials 		8.74% 0.00% 23.86% 37.41%
Consumer Defense 		8.48% 0.00% 32.29% 65.50%
Energy 		5.94% 0.00% 16.89% 26.35%
Communication Services 		5.17% 0.00% 21.69% 71.62%
Real Estate 		3.52% 0.00% 14.59% 13.39%
Utilities 		3.03% 0.00% 13.68% 43.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPDW % Rank
Non US 		98.58% 0.00% 124.02% 14.84%
US 		1.12% -7.71% 68.98% 66.48%

SPDW - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPDW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.04% 0.02% 26.51% 99.85%
Management Fee 0.04% 0.00% 1.60% 5.70%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

SPDW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPDW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPDW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 2.00% 2.00% 247.00% 0.65%

SPDW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPDW Category Low Category High SPDW % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.54% 0.00% 13.13% 7.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPDW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPDW Category Low Category High SPDW % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.78% -0.93% 6.38% 4.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPDW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SPDW - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Kala O’Donnell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Kala O'Donnell is a Vice President at SSGA and is a senior portfolio manager in the firm's Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. She is responsible for managing both domestic and international equity index portfolios, including a variety of separate accounts, commingled funds, ETFs and alternative beta strategies. Additionally, Ms. O'Donnell has been involved in various research and process improvement projects, and has served as a hedging specialist within the Group. Prior to joining SSGA, Ms. O'Donnell worked in State Street Corporation's Mutual Funds division in the US, as well as in Canada and Germany. She has been in the investment management field since she joined SSGA in 1995. Ms. O'Donnell holds a BS degree in Accounting from Lehigh University and an MBA degree in International Business from Bentley College. She is member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

