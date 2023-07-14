Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

-2.1%

1 yr return

2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

Net Assets

$190 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$105.1
$97.31
$116.11

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SMLV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Feb 20, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    1790000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is designed to measure the performance of the stocks of U.S. small capitalization companies that exhibit low volatility. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the magnitude of movements in a stock's price over time. In selecting constituents from the Index Universe (defined herein), the Index utilizes a proprietary rules-based process that seeks to increase exposure to stocks in the Index Universe that exhibit low volatility. The initial universe of securities eligible for inclusion in the Index (the “Index Universe”) is comprised of the 2,000 U.S. stocks listed on a U.S. national securities exchange whose market capitalizations rank from 1,001 to 3,000 that have trailing six-month average daily trading volumes of at least 250,000 shares and free float factors (percentage of common shares outstanding readily available in the market) greater than 50% as of the Index rebalance determination date. Eligible stocks are assigned to a sector and ranked within each sector according to their volatility. A stock's volatility is measured by the standard deviation of monthly total returns to that stock's price over the trailing 5 years as of the Index rebalance determination date. For stocks with less than 5 years of monthly returns, volatility is measured by available monthly returns if the stock has at least 2.5 years of monthly returns or by the average volatility of stocks in the same sector in the Investment Universe if the stock has fewer than 2.5 years of monthly returns. For each sector, stocks with the lowest volatility whose combined free float sector market capitalization equals 30% are selected for inclusion in the Index, including the first stock that brings the combined sector market capitalization above 30%. The Index weights constituent securities such that securities with the lowest volatility receive the highest weights in the Index, subject to liquidity constraints limiting a constituent's weighting in the Index to 5% and to 20 times the constituent's weight within the Index Universe. The Index rebalance determination date is 10 business days prior to the last business day of March. Index rebalancings are effective after the close of the last business day of March. As of August 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the financial sector, although this may change from time to time. As of July 31, 2022, there were 423 securities in the Index. 
The Index was created and is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors (the “Index Provider” or “SSGA”), an affiliate of the Fund and of SSGA FM, the Fund's Adviser. The Index Provider establishes and maintains rules which are used to determine the composition of the Index and relative weightings of the securities in the Index. 
Read More

SMLV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.1% -13.6% 140.9% 99.32%
1 Yr 2.4% -34.1% 199.4% 80.03%
3 Yr 13.4%* -21.8% 37.6% 11.01%
5 Yr 4.3%* -23.6% 9.4% 8.10%
10 Yr 8.3%* -11.6% 15.4% 2.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -59.3% 118.2% 1.03%
2021 13.0% -17.3% 18.6% 5.06%
2020 -0.5% -21.2% 28.2% 92.82%
2019 5.5% -17.9% 8.4% 22.96%
2018 -1.4% -20.0% 0.2% 1.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.6% -17.6% 140.9% 92.66%
1 Yr -2.3% -34.1% 199.4% 81.57%
3 Yr 10.2%* -21.8% 37.6% 23.05%
5 Yr 7.9%* -23.6% 10.7% 4.56%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.4% 5.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -59.3% 118.2% 1.03%
2021 13.0% -17.3% 18.6% 5.06%
2020 -0.5% -21.2% 28.2% 92.82%
2019 5.5% -17.9% 8.4% 22.96%
2018 -1.4% -19.9% 0.2% 3.05%

SMLV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMLV Category Low Category High SMLV % Rank
Net Assets 190 M 1.48 M 120 B 69.95%
Number of Holdings 429 2 2519 31.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.6 M 213 K 4.6 B 82.65%
Weighting of Top 10 7.41% 2.8% 101.7% 83.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 2.27%
  2. Equity Commonwealth 1.53%
  3. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd 0.84%
  4. NewMarket Corp 0.68%
  5. City Holding Co 0.62%
  6. Maximus Inc 0.62%
  7. Agree Realty Corp 0.62%
  8. MGE Energy Inc 0.60%
  9. Silgan Holdings Inc 0.60%
  10. Getty Realty Corp 0.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMLV % Rank
Stocks 		99.84% 25.32% 100.32% 13.27%
Cash 		0.16% -79.10% 74.68% 86.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 86.05%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 84.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 85.88%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 86.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMLV % Rank
Financial Services 		30.48% 0.00% 35.52% 0.86%
Industrials 		15.99% 2.46% 37.42% 57.90%
Real Estate 		11.12% 0.00% 29.43% 4.81%
Technology 		9.32% 0.00% 54.70% 90.03%
Healthcare 		8.21% 0.00% 26.53% 82.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.24% 0.99% 47.79% 91.24%
Consumer Defense 		4.59% 0.00% 18.87% 38.14%
Utilities 		4.33% 0.00% 18.58% 10.65%
Basic Materials 		4.12% 0.00% 18.66% 62.89%
Communication Services 		2.87% 0.00% 14.85% 45.02%
Energy 		1.73% 0.00% 37.72% 84.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMLV % Rank
US 		97.90% 24.89% 100.00% 22.62%
Non US 		1.94% 0.00% 36.31% 40.31%

SMLV - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.01% 13.16% 96.03%
Management Fee 0.12% 0.00% 1.50% 6.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

SMLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SMLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 1.00% 314.00% 53.59%

SMLV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMLV Category Low Category High SMLV % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.46% 0.00% 37.76% 0.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMLV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMLV Category Low Category High SMLV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.19% -2.40% 2.49% 0.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMLV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SMLV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 20, 2013

9.28

9.3%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2014

7.59

7.6%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

John Law

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

John Law, CFA, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group, has managed the portion of the Fund's assets allocated to SSGA FM for the Fund's Passive International Small Cap Equity Sub-strategy since 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

