The Fund utilizes a “fund of funds” structure to invest in sector-based equity exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund seeks to achieve its objective through dynamic sector rotation. The Fund’s adviser, Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”), focuses its research primarily on sector selection by carefully reviewing the sectors, industries, and sub-industries in the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser chooses sectors it believes are undervalued and poised to respond favorably to financial market catalysts. The Fund sells a security when it achieves its target price and is, in the opinion of the Adviser, no longer undervalued. The Fund may overweight or underweight a sector or sectors relative to the Fund’s benchmark based on valuation. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization or country and denominated in any currency.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser adheres to the investment process described below.

Assessing Market Conditions. The Adviser determines the Fund’s target sector allocations by analyzing market sectors and their underlying industries and sub-industries. The Adviser uses the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) in its sector analysis. GICS sectors include: energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate. The Adviser analyzes economic growth forecasts, inflation trends, and other macroeconomic and capital market fundamentals over a 6-18 month time horizon. The Adviser identifies opportunities for near-term growth in value that are facilitated by events or changes within sectors that its research has identified as “undervalued.”

Identifying the Appropriate ETFs. The Adviser then seeks to identify the most appropriate U.S. Sector ETFs to implement its strategic asset allocation and sector views by evaluating various factors in the respective ETFs including their respective underlying indexes and portfolio holdings, sector exposure and weightings, liquidity profiles, and tracking error.

Option Strategy. The Fund may from time to time incorporate a covered call option writing strategy. Covered call option writing is an investment strategy of writing (selling) call options against securities owned by the Fund to generate additional returns from the option premium. The Fund may also seek returns by writing (selling) secured put options. A “put option” is an option contract that gives the owner the right to sell the underlying security at a specified price (the strike price) until its expiration at a fixed date in the future. The Fund seeks to achieve risk-adjusted returns through targeted allocations by analyzing interest and currency rates, inflation trends, economic growth forecasts, and other global and capital market fundamentals. The Fund’s option strategy may also have the benefit of reducing the volatility of the Fund’s portfolio in comparison to that of broad equity market indexes.

The Fund pursues its options strategy by writing (selling) covered call or index-based options on an amount from 0% to 100% of the value of the ETF shares in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund seeks to earn income and gains both from dividends paid on the ETFs owned by the Fund and cash premiums received from writing or “selling”:

● covered call options or index-based options on equity-based ETFs held in the Fund’s portfolio; and

● cash secured put options against cash balances in the Fund.

The Fund may not sell “naked” put or call options, i.e., equity options representing more shares of an ETF than the Fund has cash on hand and available to purchase or index options greater than the value of the underlying security. Stock index options are put options and call options on various stock indices. The primary difference between stock options and index options occurs when index options are exercised. In the case of stock options, the underlying security, common stock, is delivered. However, upon the exercise of an index option, settlement does not occur by delivery of the securities comprising the index. The option holder exercising the index option receives an amount of cash if the closing level of the stock index upon which the option is based is greater than, in the case of a call, or less than, in the case of a put, the exercise price of the option. This amount of cash is equal to the difference between the closing price of the stock index and the exercise price of the option expressed in dollars times a specified multiple. A stock index fluctuates with changes in the market value of the stocks included in the index. A call option on a security is a contract that gives the holder of the option, in return for a premium, the right, but not the obligation, to buy from the writer of the option the security underlying the option at a specified exercise or “strike” price by or before the contract’s expiration. A put option on a security is a contract that gives the holder of the option, in return for a premium, the right to sell to the writer of the option the security underlying the option at a specified exercise or “strike” price. The writer of an option on a security has the obligation upon exercise of the option to purchase the underlying security at the exercise price.