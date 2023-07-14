Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

ETF
RODM
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.8586 -0.16 -0.6%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

RODM | ETF

$26.86

$1.46 B

4.97%

$1.34

0.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.8%

1 yr return

11.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$1.46 B

Holdings in Top 10

7.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.0
$21.52
$27.29

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RODM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 25, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    56550000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd Frysinger

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond to the total return performance of the Hartford Risk-Optimized Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) Index (LRODMX) (the “Index”), which is designed to address risks and opportunities within developed markets located outside the U.S. The Index selects equity securities of companies domiciled within developed international equity markets that exhibit a favorable combination of factors, including valuation, momentum, and quality. The Index seeks to outperform a capitalization-weighted universe of companies located in major developed markets of Europe, Canada and the Pacific Region over a complete market cycle with up to 15% less volatility compared to that of the capitalization-weighted universe through the Index construction process. Risk-Optimized refers to the approach Lattice Strategies LLC (“Lattice” or the “Adviser”) takes in the development and management of the Index. The Index, developed by Lattice, seeks to address identified risks within its asset class. For example, country, company, and currency concentrations, valuation insensitivity, and other unmanaged risk factors may be addressed through the index management process. Risk-optimized does not mean “lower risk,” but rather refers to the deliberate and intentional re-allocation of specific risks.The Index is built with a rules-based, proprietary methodology that employs a multi-layered risk-controlled approach that seeks to address risks associated with the cap-weighted universe, accounting for size, country, liquidity and volatility risks. Specifically, the Index seeks to de-concentrate individual country and currency risks while emphasizing companies that exhibit persistent risk premium factors, including but not limited to, quality, momentum, and value. The Index’s components are risk- and factor-adjusted twice annually, with a reconstitution and rebalance occurring in March and September. The Index was established on December 31, 2013. The Index is expected to typically include 400-500 components. The components of the Index, the number of components and the degree to which these components represent certain industries, may change over time.The Adviser uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but may also reduce some of the risks of active management, such as over concentration in countries and individual equities. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.The Fund generally invests at least 80% of its assets in securities included in the Index and in depositary receipts (such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”)) representing securities included in the Index. The Fund may invest the remainder of its assets in certain derivative instruments that may not be included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, as well as in securities that are not included in the Index but that the sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. To the extent that the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will do so in approximately the same amount as the Index. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received) in accordance with the Fund’s securities lending program and guidelines.The Index is sponsored by Lattice. Lattice determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. The Index is calculated and distributed by Solactive AG. Additional information on the Index can be found at hartfordfunds.com.
Read More

RODM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RODM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -0.2% 22.6% 90.12%
1 Yr 11.2% -23.3% 32.8% 90.42%
3 Yr 5.0%* -4.6% 20.6% 72.52%
5 Yr 1.7%* -11.2% 9.8% 25.94%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.5% 10.0% 71.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RODM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -27.8% 166.1% 68.29%
2021 5.4% -42.2% 28.2% 17.34%
2020 -0.2% -7.3% 5.5% 62.46%
2019 4.0% 1.1% 7.1% 32.89%
2018 -2.1% -8.1% -1.1% 1.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RODM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.6% -9.7% 22.6% 98.80%
1 Yr -7.8% -23.3% 56.0% 97.01%
3 Yr 4.0%* -4.6% 22.3% 82.48%
5 Yr 3.5%* -11.2% 12.6% 10.42%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RODM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -27.8% 166.1% 68.29%
2021 5.4% -42.2% 28.2% 17.34%
2020 -0.2% -7.3% 5.5% 62.46%
2019 4.0% 1.1% 7.1% 33.22%
2018 -2.1% -8.1% -1.1% 2.44%

RODM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RODM Category Low Category High RODM % Rank
Net Assets 1.46 B 2.2 M 44.7 B 31.94%
Number of Holdings 502 2 3900 8.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 119 M 530 K 13.7 B 52.38%
Weighting of Top 10 7.56% 7.3% 99.9% 99.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. HSBC U.S. Government Money Market Fund 1.81%
  2. Kuehne + Nagel International AG 0.83%
  3. Novo Nordisk A/S 0.82%
  4. Sanofi 0.81%
  5. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV 0.78%
  6. Novartis AG 0.74%
  7. Swisscom AG 0.74%
  8. Loblaw Cos Ltd 0.73%
  9. GSK PLC 0.73%
  10. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd 0.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RODM % Rank
Stocks 		99.71% 75.03% 100.46% 13.99%
Other 		0.21% -2.35% 6.11% 13.10%
Cash 		0.08% -31.92% 11.89% 87.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 50.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 45.83%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 48.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RODM % Rank
Financial Services 		17.60% 0.00% 42.76% 69.97%
Industrials 		16.99% 1.03% 36.79% 20.12%
Healthcare 		12.98% 0.00% 23.28% 27.33%
Consumer Defense 		10.60% 0.00% 31.84% 24.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.41% 0.00% 27.46% 52.25%
Communication Services 		7.03% 0.00% 23.78% 48.65%
Basic Materials 		6.11% 0.00% 30.76% 75.08%
Utilities 		5.48% 0.00% 27.46% 21.62%
Technology 		5.44% 0.00% 24.16% 62.46%
Real Estate 		4.71% 0.00% 17.64% 6.91%
Energy 		3.66% 0.00% 26.59% 81.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RODM % Rank
Non US 		99.28% 71.47% 100.46% 8.93%
US 		0.43% 0.00% 15.02% 79.46%

RODM - Expenses

Operational Fees

RODM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% 0.01% 21.16% 95.47%
Management Fee 0.29% 0.00% 1.25% 5.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 14.77%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

RODM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

RODM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RODM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 2.00% 158.16% 53.66%

RODM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RODM Category Low Category High RODM % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.97% 0.00% 8.48% 15.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RODM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RODM Category Low Category High RODM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.37% 0.18% 7.85% 15.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RODM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RODM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

