The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the stocks that comprise the Solactive Long Term Care Index (“Underlying Index”). The Underlying Index is designed to track the performance of companies globally that are positioned to profit from providing long-term care to the aging population, including companies owning or operating senior living facilities, nursing services, specialty hospitals, and senior housing, biotech companies for age-related illnesses, and companies that sell products and services to such facilities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund expects to invest substantially all of its assets in securities included in the Underlying Index, using a replication strategy as discussed below. The Fund may invest in companies of any capitalization, although at least 90% of the companies will have a capitalization of at least $100 million. The Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) or similar vehicles or related securities that provide exposure to real estate. The Fund may invest in foreign issuers, including emerging markets. Stocks included in the Underlying Index may include common shares traded on local exchanges, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). ADRs and GDRs represent ownership interests in shares of foreign companies that are held in financial institution custodial accounts, and are traded on exchanges in the United States and around the world. The Fund is classified as nondiversified, which allows it to hold larger positions in a smaller number of companies, compared to a fund that is classified as diversified. The Underlying Index, the Solactive Long Term Care Index, was created by and is maintained by, Solactive AG (“Solactive” or the “Index Provider”). The Underlying Index is reconstituted on a semi-annual basis, rebalanced on a quarterly basis, and the Fund is rebalanced quarterly based on changes to the Underlying Index. The Fund uses a “passive,” index-based approach in seeking performance that corresponds to the performance of the Underlying Index. The underlying securities are weighted according to their market capitalization relative to other securities in the Underlying Index, and capped so that no security will represent more than 20% of the Underlying Index at the time of an index reconstitution or rebalance. Due to market movement between rebalancing and reconstitution of the Underlying Index, an underlying security may represent more than 20% of the Underlying Index at any given time, and thus may represent more than 20% of the Fund’s assets at any given time. The Fund will generally use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in the securities composing the Underlying Index in proportion to the weightings in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances in which it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index. Janus Capital expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Underlying Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund expects to invest substantially all of its assets in securities included in the Underlying Index, although it may invest up to 20% its assets in other securities that Janus Capital believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Such investments include stocks, shares of other investment companies, cash and cash equivalents, including affiliated or non-affiliated money market funds (or unregistered cash management pooled investment vehicles that operate as money market funds). To the extent the Underlying Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Underlying Index. As of February 1, 2021, approximately 58.1% of the Underlying Index was represented by companies in the Health Care REITs industry. For more recent information, see the Fund’s daily portfolio holdings posted on the ETF portion of the Janus Henderson website. The Fund may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination.