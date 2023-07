The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities (“Component Securities”) of ICE BofA 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the “Underlying Index”). The Fund may invest the remainder of its assets in Fixed Income Instruments that are not Component Securities, but which Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”) believes will help the Fund track its Underlying Index, as well as in cash and investment grade, liquid short-term instruments, forwards or derivatives, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, and shares of affiliated bond funds. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of this Fund will closely correspond to the average maturity of its Underlying Index, which as of September 30, 2022 was 22.44 years. The Underlying Index is an unmanaged index comprised of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”) with a maturity of at least 15 years. TIPS are publicly issued, dollar denominated U.S. Government securities issued by the U.S. Treasury that have principal and interest payments linked to official inflation (as measured by the Consumer Price Index, or CPI). Their payments are supported by the full faith and credit of the United States. The TIPS in the Underlying Index have a minimum $1 billion of outstanding face value, have at least 15 years remaining to maturity and have interest and principal payments tied to inflation. Original issue zero coupon bonds can be included in the Underlying Index and the amounts outstanding of qualifying coupon securities are not reduced by any portions that have been stripped. As of September 30, 2022, there were 13 TIPS issues in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is capitalization-weighted and the composition of TIPS is updated monthly. Intra-month cash flows are reinvested daily, at the beginning-of-month 1-month LIBID rate, until the end of the month at which point all cash is removed from the Underlying Index. It is not possible to invest directly in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index does not reflect deductions for fees, expenses or taxes. PIMCO uses an indexing approach in managing the Fund’s investments. The Fund employs a representative sampling strategy in seeking to achieve its investment objective. In using this strategy, PIMCO seeks to invest in a combination of Component Securities and other instruments, or in Component Securities but in different proportions as compared to the weighting of the Underlying Index, such that the portfolio effectively provides exposure to the Underlying Index. In using a representative sampling strategy, the Fund may not track its Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as a fund that replicates the composition and weighting of the Underlying Index. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not attempt to outperform the index the Fund tracks. An indexing approach may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform its Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs). The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in real interest rates and in the case of inflation-linked bonds, increased inflation.