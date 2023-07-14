Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

5.8%

1 yr return

9.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$31.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.8
$19.51
$23.74

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

KVLE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KFA Value Line® Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Krane Funds Advisors, LLC
  • Inception Date
    Nov 23, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    James Maund

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index begins with the universe of stocks that Value Line® ranks. All companies with an equity market capitalization of less than $1 billion, registered investment companies, limited partnerships and foreign securities not listed in the U.S. are eliminated from this universe. From this investable universe, the Underlying Index establishes: (1) a dividend target, which is the trailing 12-month dividend yield of stocks in the top quartile in this universe; and (2) a beta target of 0.8 to 1 versus the S&P 500 Index based on forecasting models. Beta is a measure of the expected return of the Underlying Index relative to market movements. Each company in the investable universe is assigned a score based on its Safety™ Rank and Timeliness™ Rank.

The Value Line® Safety™ Ranking System measures the total risk of a company relative to others in the universe based on Value Line’s ranking of the company’s price stability and financial strength. Companies with high Safety ranks may be larger and more financially sound and may have lower growth prospects.
The Value Line® Timeliness™ Ranking System ranks companies relative to each other in the universe for price performance during the next six to 12 months by using components such as historical stock-price performance, financial results, and earnings surprises.

Each Ranking System ranks companies on a scale of 1 to 5 with 1 being the highest rank and 5 being the lowest rank. The Underlying Index assigns the highest scores to Rank 1 companies and the lower scores, progressively, to Rank 2 through 5 companies.

The Underlying Index optimizes the weighting of companies using the score assigned to them to maximize the overall score for the Underlying Index while seeking a yield that will be no less than the dividend target and a beta within 0.03 of the beta target. The weighting of a company can be zero and no individual company will be weighted more than 1.5% greater than its weighting in the broad-based large cap equity index. The Underlying Index is rebalanced during the first full week of each calendar month.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that Fund’s adviser, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”), believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities of issuers whose securities are not components of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including ETFs) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”), 3D/L Capital Management, LLC (“3D/L”) and/or its affiliates.

Although the Fund expects to replicate (or hold all components of) the Underlying Index, the Fund reserves the right to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.

As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 66 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $3.1 billion to $2.4 trillion and had an average market capitalization of approximately $179.8 billion. The Underlying Index is rebalanced monthly.

The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, issuers in the Utilities sector (20.1%) and Information Technology sector (19.0%) each represented a significant portion of the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index is provided by Fuzzy Logix, Inc. (doing business as “FastINDX”) (“Index Provider”).

The Fund may engage in securities lending.

Read More

KVLE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KVLE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -21.2% 27.4% 97.07%
1 Yr 9.0% -61.1% 51.5% 5.89%
3 Yr 0.0%* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 29.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.4% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KVLE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.0% -65.1% 38.0% 2.38%
2021 13.1% -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 21.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KVLE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 96.67%
1 Yr N/A -61.1% 61.5% 7.89%
3 Yr N/A* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.2% 32.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KVLE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.0% -65.1% 38.0% 2.38%
2021 13.1% -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 21.9% N/A

KVLE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KVLE Category Low Category High KVLE % Rank
Net Assets 31.1 M 390 K 151 B 92.75%
Number of Holdings 60 2 1727 60.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.17 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 92.58%
Weighting of Top 10 26.29% 5.0% 99.2% 70.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. APPLE INC COMMON STOCK 8.55%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP COMMON STOCK 7.79%
  3. ALPHABET INC-CL C COMMON STOCK 3.17%
  4. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC-CL B COMMON STOCK 3.02%
  5. JPMORGAN CHASE CO COMMON STOCK 2.55%
  6. MASTERCARD INC - A COMMON STOCK 2.39%
  7. HOME DEPOT INC COMMON STOCK 2.34%
  8. COCA-COLA CO/THE COMMON STOCK 2.18%
  9. CISCO SYSTEMS INC COMMON STOCK 2.14%
  10. PFIZER INC COMMON STOCK 2.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KVLE % Rank
Stocks 		99.75% 28.02% 125.26% 14.77%
Cash 		0.25% -88.20% 71.98% 81.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 19.30% 12.30%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 4.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 6.34%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 7.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KVLE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 0.70%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.02% 13.20%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 8.93%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.76% 22.67%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.77% 94.95%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 58.05% 95.11%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 96.20%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 42.31%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.10% 49.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 22.74% 33.62%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 83.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KVLE % Rank
US 		99.75% 24.51% 121.23% 3.71%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.02% 89.02%

KVLE - Expenses

Operational Fees

KVLE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.01% 4.02% 77.52%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 44.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 0.92%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

KVLE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KVLE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KVLE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

KVLE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KVLE Category Low Category High KVLE % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.37% 0.00% 42.27% 6.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KVLE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KVLE Category Low Category High KVLE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% 4.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KVLE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KVLE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Maund

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 23, 2020

1.52

1.5%

James Maund, Head of Capital Markets at Krane Funds Advisors LLC. He joined the Krane Funds Advisors in 2020 and has been in the investment management industry since 2005. Previously, he was a Vice President in the Institutional ETF Group and a member of the ETF Capital Markets Group at State Street Global Advisors (2010-2019); and an ETF trader at Goldman Sachs & Co (2005-2010). Mr. Maund graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University.

Jonathan Shelon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 23, 2020

1.52

1.5%

Jonathan Shelon, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Krane, also serves as a portfolio manager of each Fund and supports Mr. Schlarbaum and Krane’s investment team with respect to each Fund. Mr. Shelon has been a portfolio manager of each Fund since August 2018 (in the case of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF and KraneShares Zacks New China ETF) or since inception (in the case of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Staples Index ETF and KraneShares MSCI China A Inclusion Hedged Index ETF,). Mr. Shelon joined Krane in 2015 as a Managing Partner. Mr. Shelon has spent the majority of his career managing investment portfolios and diverse teams at leading asset management organizations. Most recently, he was the Chief Investment Officer of a 40-person global Specialized Strategies Team at J.P. Morgan with $40 billion AUM. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Mr. Shelon spent ten years as a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments since 2001 where he was responsible for the investment performance, process and evolution of their target-date strategies for retirement savings, college savings and income generation. Prior to joining, he was a quantitative consultant at Callan Associates, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.9 16.42

