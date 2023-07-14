Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.8%
1 yr return
9.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$31.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.3%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index.
The Underlying Index begins with the universe of stocks that Value Line® ranks. All companies with an equity market capitalization of less than $1 billion, registered investment companies, limited partnerships and foreign securities not listed in the U.S. are eliminated from this universe. From this investable universe, the Underlying Index establishes: (1) a dividend target, which is the trailing 12-month dividend yield of stocks in the top quartile in this universe; and (2) a beta target of 0.8 to 1 versus the S&P 500 Index based on forecasting models. Beta is a measure of the expected return of the Underlying Index relative to market movements. Each company in the investable universe is assigned a score based on its Safety™ Rank and Timeliness™ Rank.
|●
|The Value Line® Safety™ Ranking System measures the total risk of a company relative to others in the universe based on Value Line’s ranking of the company’s price stability and financial strength. Companies with high Safety ranks may be larger and more financially sound and may have lower growth prospects.
|●
|The Value Line® Timeliness™ Ranking System ranks companies relative to each other in the universe for price performance during the next six to 12 months by using components such as historical stock-price performance, financial results, and earnings surprises.
Each Ranking System ranks companies on a scale of 1 to 5 with 1 being the highest rank and 5 being the lowest rank. The Underlying Index assigns the highest scores to Rank 1 companies and the lower scores, progressively, to Rank 2 through 5 companies.
The Underlying Index optimizes the weighting of companies using the score assigned to them to maximize the overall score for the Underlying Index while seeking a yield that will be no less than the dividend target and a beta within 0.03 of the beta target. The weighting of a company can be zero and no individual company will be weighted more than 1.5% greater than its weighting in the broad-based large cap equity index. The Underlying Index is rebalanced during the first full week of each calendar month.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that Fund’s adviser, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”), believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities of issuers whose securities are not components of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including ETFs) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”), 3D/L Capital Management, LLC (“3D/L”) and/or its affiliates.
Although the Fund expects to replicate (or hold all components of) the Underlying Index, the Fund reserves the right to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.
As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 66 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $3.1 billion to $2.4 trillion and had an average market capitalization of approximately $179.8 billion. The Underlying Index is rebalanced monthly.
The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, issuers in the Utilities sector (20.1%) and Information Technology sector (19.0%) each represented a significant portion of the Underlying Index.
The Underlying Index is provided by Fuzzy Logix, Inc. (doing business as “FastINDX”) (“Index Provider”).
The Fund may engage in securities lending.
|Period
|KVLE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|97.07%
|1 Yr
|9.0%
|-61.1%
|51.5%
|5.89%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-22.7%
|64.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|29.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.4%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KVLE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.0%
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|2.38%
|2021
|13.1%
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|21.9%
|N/A
|Period
|KVLE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|96.67%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-61.1%
|61.5%
|7.89%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-22.7%
|64.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|32.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KVLE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.0%
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|2.38%
|2021
|13.1%
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|21.9%
|N/A
|KVLE
|Category Low
|Category High
|KVLE % Rank
|Net Assets
|31.1 M
|390 K
|151 B
|92.75%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|2
|1727
|60.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.17 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|92.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.29%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|70.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KVLE % Rank
|Stocks
|99.75%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|14.77%
|Cash
|0.25%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|81.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.30%
|12.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|4.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|6.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|7.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KVLE % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|0.70%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|13.20%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|8.93%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|22.67%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.77%
|94.95%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|95.11%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|96.20%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|42.31%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|49.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|33.62%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|83.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KVLE % Rank
|US
|99.75%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|3.71%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.02%
|89.02%
|KVLE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.01%
|4.02%
|77.52%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|44.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.92%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|KVLE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|KVLE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KVLE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|N/A
|KVLE
|Category Low
|Category High
|KVLE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.37%
|0.00%
|42.27%
|6.53%
|KVLE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|KVLE
|Category Low
|Category High
|KVLE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|4.55%
|KVLE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.293
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 23, 2020
1.52
1.5%
James Maund, Head of Capital Markets at Krane Funds Advisors LLC. He joined the Krane Funds Advisors in 2020 and has been in the investment management industry since 2005. Previously, he was a Vice President in the Institutional ETF Group and a member of the ETF Capital Markets Group at State Street Global Advisors (2010-2019); and an ETF trader at Goldman Sachs & Co (2005-2010). Mr. Maund graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 23, 2020
1.52
1.5%
Jonathan Shelon, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Krane, also serves as a portfolio manager of each Fund and supports Mr. Schlarbaum and Krane’s investment team with respect to each Fund. Mr. Shelon has been a portfolio manager of each Fund since August 2018 (in the case of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF and KraneShares Zacks New China ETF) or since inception (in the case of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Staples Index ETF and KraneShares MSCI China A Inclusion Hedged Index ETF,). Mr. Shelon joined Krane in 2015 as a Managing Partner. Mr. Shelon has spent the majority of his career managing investment portfolios and diverse teams at leading asset management organizations. Most recently, he was the Chief Investment Officer of a 40-person global Specialized Strategies Team at J.P. Morgan with $40 billion AUM. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Mr. Shelon spent ten years as a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments since 2001 where he was responsible for the investment performance, process and evolution of their target-date strategies for retirement savings, college savings and income generation. Prior to joining, he was a quantitative consultant at Callan Associates, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.9
|16.42
