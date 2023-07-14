Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index begins with the universe of stocks that Value Line® ranks. All companies with an equity market capitalization of less than $1 billion, registered investment companies, limited partnerships and foreign securities not listed in the U.S. are eliminated from this universe. From this investable universe, the Underlying Index establishes: (1) a dividend target, which is the trailing 12-month dividend yield of stocks in the top quartile in this universe; and (2) a beta target of 0.8 to 1 versus the S&P 500 Index based on forecasting models. Beta is a measure of the expected return of the Underlying Index relative to market movements. Each company in the investable universe is assigned a score based on its Safety™ Rank and Timeliness™ Rank.

● The Value Line® Safety™ Ranking System measures the total risk of a company relative to others in the universe based on Value Line’s ranking of the company’s price stability and financial strength. Companies with high Safety ranks may be larger and more financially sound and may have lower growth prospects.

● The Value Line® Timeliness™ Ranking System ranks companies relative to each other in the universe for price performance during the next six to 12 months by using components such as historical stock-price performance, financial results, and earnings surprises.

Each Ranking System ranks companies on a scale of 1 to 5 with 1 being the highest rank and 5 being the lowest rank. The Underlying Index assigns the highest scores to Rank 1 companies and the lower scores, progressively, to Rank 2 through 5 companies.

The Underlying Index optimizes the weighting of companies using the score assigned to them to maximize the overall score for the Underlying Index while seeking a yield that will be no less than the dividend target and a beta within 0.03 of the beta target. The weighting of a company can be zero and no individual company will be weighted more than 1.5% greater than its weighting in the broad-based large cap equity index. The Underlying Index is rebalanced during the first full week of each calendar month.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that Fund’s adviser, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”), believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities of issuers whose securities are not components of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including ETFs) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”), 3D/L Capital Management, LLC (“3D/L”) and/or its affiliates.

Although the Fund expects to replicate (or hold all components of) the Underlying Index, the Fund reserves the right to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.

As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 66 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $3.1 billion to $2.4 trillion and had an average market capitalization of approximately $179.8 billion. The Underlying Index is rebalanced monthly.

The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, issuers in the Utilities sector (20.1%) and Information Technology sector (19.0%) each represented a significant portion of the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index is provided by Fuzzy Logix, Inc. (doing business as “FastINDX”) (“Index Provider”).

The Fund may engage in securities lending.