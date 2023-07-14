Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
$32.87
$175 M
0.96%
$0.32
0.70%
YTD Return
17.4%
1 yr return
-5.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
10.3%
Net Assets
$175 M
Holdings in Top 10
44.2%
Expense Ratio 0.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 81.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
$32.87
$175 M
0.96%
$0.32
0.70%
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is designed to measure the equity market performance of companies engaged in the production of electric vehicles or their components or in other initiatives that are expected to change the future of mobility, as determined by Bloomberg Indices, the provider of the Underlying Index (“Index Provider”). This includes companies that are expected to derive significant revenues from electric vehicles, energy storage technologies, autonomous navigation technology, lithium and copper mining, and hydrogen fuel cells.
To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, a security must be a member of the Bloomberg World Equity Aggregate Index and classified as belonging to the vehicles, electrical vehicle components, batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, or raw materials sector classifications as determined by the Bloomberg Intelligence Theme-Basket committee. To determine eligibility, Bloomberg Intelligence uses a multistep process that (1) proposes companies and key terms associated with the above-named sector classifications; (2) searches filings of actively traded public companies for occurrences of key terms to affirm proposed companies and find missing companies; and (3) back-tests to see how closely the identified companies trade together as a group. Finally, the Bloomberg Intelligence Theme-Basket committee reviews the results to determine the final composition of the Underlying Index. Electric vehicles and mobility are not recognized industries, sub-industries or sectors. Therefore, to identify issuers engaged in those industries, the Index Provider cannot solely rely on traditional categorizations such as the Global Industry Classification Standard.
The Underlying Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index. The initial weight of each security is determined by dividing the free float market capitalization of each security by the sum of the free float market capitalizations of all the securities in the index. Using a three-step capping process, the initial weights are distributed such that the top eight securities are subject to a 4% cap and must achieve a proprietary thematic score of 2 or higher. Securities after the top eight are subject to a 2.5% cap and must also achieve a proprietary thematic score of 2 or higher. Securities with a thematic score of 1 are subject to a 1.0% cap. Any excess weight from capping is then redistributed proportionally to the remaining uncapped issuers. If there are multiple securities per issuer, then the issuer weight is redistributed proportionally to all of the securities within the issuer based on the free float market capitalization of each security. In addition, a single industry is subject to a 40% cap.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that Krane believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.
Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.
To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 69 securities of companies with a float market capitalization range of approximately $300 million to $648 billion and an average float market capitalization of approximately $23 billion and the largest sectors represented in the Underlying Index were the Consumer Discretionary sector (46%), Technology sector (23.6%) and Materials sector (20.9%). As of May 31, 2022, the largest markets in the Underlying Index were United States (28.3%), China (22.5%) and Germany (12.8%).
The Fund may engage in securities lending.
|YTD
|17.4%
|-14.4%
|36.3%
|47.37%
|1 Yr
|-5.3%
|-7.9%
|42.1%
|97.37%
|3 Yr
|8.6%*
|1.4%
|30.0%
|68.42%
|5 Yr
|10.3%*
|-3.0%
|14.7%
|18.92%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|13.6%
|82.35%
* Annualized
|2022
|-39.2%
|-42.9%
|23.1%
|89.19%
|2021
|11.4%
|-4.9%
|15.6%
|29.73%
|2020
|19.6%
|-4.7%
|19.6%
|2.70%
|2019
|7.7%
|-16.5%
|9.0%
|17.14%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|14.3%
|N/A
|YTD
|-21.6%
|-22.6%
|31.7%
|92.11%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-22.9%
|29.4%
|47.37%
|3 Yr
|31.8%*
|-2.2%
|31.8%
|2.63%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|13.1%
|43.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|3.2%
|16.0%
|N/A
|2022
|-39.2%
|-42.9%
|23.1%
|89.19%
|2021
|11.4%
|-4.9%
|15.6%
|29.73%
|2020
|19.6%
|-4.7%
|19.6%
|2.70%
|2019
|7.7%
|-16.6%
|9.0%
|17.14%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|14.3%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|175 M
|10.1 M
|14.5 B
|65.79%
|Number of Holdings
|77
|24
|375
|31.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|114 M
|2.57 M
|5.66 B
|57.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.15%
|14.2%
|74.8%
|44.74%
|Stocks
|99.91%
|96.71%
|100.00%
|15.79%
|Cash
|0.10%
|0.00%
|4.05%
|84.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.61%
|0.04%
|21.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.42%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.42%
|Consumer Cyclical
|45.12%
|0.00%
|60.78%
|5.26%
|Technology
|23.55%
|0.00%
|38.28%
|13.16%
|Basic Materials
|16.73%
|0.00%
|16.73%
|2.63%
|Industrials
|14.60%
|9.02%
|99.28%
|97.37%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.67%
|31.58%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.67%
|28.95%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.75%
|34.21%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.45%
|34.21%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.53%
|39.47%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.43%
|42.11%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|28.95%
|Non US
|68.66%
|0.00%
|68.66%
|2.63%
|US
|31.25%
|31.25%
|99.96%
|100.00%
|Expense Ratio
|0.70%
|0.08%
|2.36%
|44.74%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.03%
|0.85%
|81.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.15%
|0.25%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|81.00%
|2.00%
|205.00%
|63.89%
|Dividend Yield
|0.96%
|0.00%
|2.26%
|28.95%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|0.21%
|-1.16%
|1.35%
|63.16%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.435
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
Aug 01, 2018
3.83
3.8%
Jonathan Shelon, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Krane, also serves as a portfolio manager of each Fund and supports Mr. Schlarbaum and Krane’s investment team with respect to each Fund. Mr. Shelon has been a portfolio manager of each Fund since August 2018 (in the case of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF and KraneShares Zacks New China ETF) or since inception (in the case of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Staples Index ETF and KraneShares MSCI China A Inclusion Hedged Index ETF,). Mr. Shelon joined Krane in 2015 as a Managing Partner. Mr. Shelon has spent the majority of his career managing investment portfolios and diverse teams at leading asset management organizations. Most recently, he was the Chief Investment Officer of a 40-person global Specialized Strategies Team at J.P. Morgan with $40 billion AUM. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Mr. Shelon spent ten years as a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments since 2001 where he was responsible for the investment performance, process and evolution of their target-date strategies for retirement savings, college savings and income generation. Prior to joining, he was a quantitative consultant at Callan Associates, Inc.
Jan 14, 2020
2.38
2.4%
James Maund, Head of Capital Markets at Krane Funds Advisors LLC. He joined the Krane Funds Advisors in 2020 and has been in the investment management industry since 2005. Previously, he was a Vice President in the Institutional ETF Group and a member of the ETF Capital Markets Group at State Street Global Advisors (2010-2019); and an ETF trader at Goldman Sachs & Co (2005-2010). Mr. Maund graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University.
|0.42
|24.18
|8.82
|3.5
