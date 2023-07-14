Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is designed to measure the equity market performance of companies engaged in the production of electric vehicles or their components or in other initiatives that are expected to change the future of mobility, as determined by Bloomberg Indices, the provider of the Underlying Index (“Index Provider”). This includes companies that are expected to derive significant revenues from electric vehicles, energy storage technologies, autonomous navigation technology, lithium and copper mining, and hydrogen fuel cells.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, a security must be a member of the Bloomberg World Equity Aggregate Index and classified as belonging to the vehicles, electrical vehicle components, batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, or raw materials sector classifications as determined by the Bloomberg Intelligence Theme-Basket committee. To determine eligibility, Bloomberg Intelligence uses a multistep process that (1) proposes companies and key terms associated with the above-named sector classifications; (2) searches filings of actively traded public companies for occurrences of key terms to affirm proposed companies and find missing companies; and (3) back-tests to see how closely the identified companies trade together as a group. Finally, the Bloomberg Intelligence Theme-Basket committee reviews the results to determine the final composition of the Underlying Index. Electric vehicles and mobility are not recognized industries, sub-industries or sectors. Therefore, to identify issuers engaged in those industries, the Index Provider cannot solely rely on traditional categorizations such as the Global Industry Classification Standard.

The Underlying Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index. The initial weight of each security is determined by dividing the free float market capitalization of each security by the sum of the free float market capitalizations of all the securities in the index. Using a three-step capping process, the initial weights are distributed such that the top eight securities are subject to a 4% cap and must achieve a proprietary thematic score of 2 or higher. Securities after the top eight are subject to a 2.5% cap and must also achieve a proprietary thematic score of 2 or higher. Securities with a thematic score of 1 are subject to a 1.0% cap. Any excess weight from capping is then redistributed proportionally to the remaining uncapped issuers. If there are multiple securities per issuer, then the issuer weight is redistributed proportionally to all of the securities within the issuer based on the free float market capitalization of each security. In addition, a single industry is subject to a 40% cap.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that Krane believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.

Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.

To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 69 securities of companies with a float market capitalization range of approximately $300 million to $648 billion and an average float market capitalization of approximately $23 billion and the largest sectors represented in the Underlying Index were the Consumer Discretionary sector (46%), Technology sector (23.6%) and Materials sector (20.9%). As of May 31, 2022, the largest markets in the Underlying Index were United States (28.3%), China (22.5%) and Germany (12.8%).

The Fund may engage in securities lending.