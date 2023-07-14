Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

ETF
KARS
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.87 -0.46 -1.38%
primary theme
Industrials Sector Equity
KARS (ETF)

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.87 -0.46 -1.38%
primary theme
Industrials Sector Equity
KARS (ETF)

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.87 -0.46 -1.38%
primary theme
Industrials Sector Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

KARS | ETF

$32.87

$175 M

0.96%

$0.32

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.4%

1 yr return

-5.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.3%

Net Assets

$175 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.3
$27.53
$39.57

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 81.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

KARS | ETF

$32.87

$175 M

0.96%

$0.32

0.70%

KARS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -21.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 31.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    KraneShares
  • Inception Date
    Jan 18, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    7049845
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Shelon

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is designed to measure the equity market performance of companies engaged in the production of electric vehicles or their components or in other initiatives that are expected to change the future of mobility, as determined by Bloomberg Indices, the provider of the Underlying Index (“Index Provider”). This includes companies that are expected to derive significant revenues from electric vehicles, energy storage technologies, autonomous navigation technology, lithium and copper mining, and hydrogen fuel cells.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, a security must be a member of the Bloomberg World Equity Aggregate Index and classified as belonging to the vehicles, electrical vehicle components, batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, or raw materials sector classifications as determined by the Bloomberg Intelligence Theme-Basket committee. To determine eligibility, Bloomberg Intelligence uses a multistep process that (1) proposes companies and key terms associated with the above-named sector classifications; (2) searches filings of actively traded public companies for occurrences of key terms to affirm proposed companies and find missing companies; and (3) back-tests to see how closely the identified companies trade together as a group. Finally, the Bloomberg Intelligence Theme-Basket committee reviews the results to determine the final composition of the Underlying Index. Electric vehicles and mobility are not recognized industries, sub-industries or sectors. Therefore, to identify issuers engaged in those industries, the Index Provider cannot solely rely on traditional categorizations such as the Global Industry Classification Standard.

The Underlying Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index. The initial weight of each security is determined by dividing the free float market capitalization of each security by the sum of the free float market capitalizations of all the securities in the index. Using a three-step capping process, the initial weights are distributed such that the top eight securities are subject to a 4% cap and must achieve a proprietary thematic score of 2 or higher. Securities after the top eight are subject to a 2.5% cap and must also achieve a proprietary thematic score of 2 or higher. Securities with a thematic score of 1 are subject to a 1.0% cap. Any excess weight from capping is then redistributed proportionally to the remaining uncapped issuers. If there are multiple securities per issuer, then the issuer weight is redistributed proportionally to all of the securities within the issuer based on the free float market capitalization of each security. In addition, a single industry is subject to a 40% cap.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that Krane believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.

Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.

To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 69 securities of companies with a float market capitalization range of approximately $300 million to $648 billion and an average float market capitalization of approximately $23 billion and the largest sectors represented in the Underlying Index were the Consumer Discretionary sector (46%), Technology sector (23.6%) and Materials sector (20.9%). As of May 31, 2022, the largest markets in the Underlying Index were United States (28.3%), China (22.5%) and Germany (12.8%).

The Fund may engage in securities lending.

Read More

KARS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KARS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -14.4% 36.3% 47.37%
1 Yr -5.3% -7.9% 42.1% 97.37%
3 Yr 8.6%* 1.4% 30.0% 68.42%
5 Yr 10.3%* -3.0% 14.7% 18.92%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 13.6% 82.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KARS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.2% -42.9% 23.1% 89.19%
2021 11.4% -4.9% 15.6% 29.73%
2020 19.6% -4.7% 19.6% 2.70%
2019 7.7% -16.5% 9.0% 17.14%
2018 N/A -7.2% 14.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KARS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -21.6% -22.6% 31.7% 92.11%
1 Yr -3.3% -22.9% 29.4% 47.37%
3 Yr 31.8%* -2.2% 31.8% 2.63%
5 Yr N/A* -3.0% 13.1% 43.24%
10 Yr N/A* 3.2% 16.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KARS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.2% -42.9% 23.1% 89.19%
2021 11.4% -4.9% 15.6% 29.73%
2020 19.6% -4.7% 19.6% 2.70%
2019 7.7% -16.6% 9.0% 17.14%
2018 N/A -7.2% 14.3% N/A

KARS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KARS Category Low Category High KARS % Rank
Net Assets 175 M 10.1 M 14.5 B 65.79%
Number of Holdings 77 24 375 31.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 114 M 2.57 M 5.66 B 57.89%
Weighting of Top 10 44.15% 14.2% 74.8% 44.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco Government Agency Portfolio 4.36%
  2. NIDEC CORP COMMON STOCK 3.99%
  3. Panasonic Holdings Corporation COMMON STOCK 3.99%
  4. TESLA INC COMMON STOCK 3.98%
  5. SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD COMMON STOCK 3.98%
  6. BYD CO LTD -A COMMON STOCK 3.72%
  7. APTIV PLC COMMON STOCK 3.69%
  8. CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHN-A COMMON STOCK 3.68%
  9. ALBEMARLE CORP COMMON STOCK 3.33%
  10. ECOPRO BM CO LTD COMMON STOCK 2.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KARS % Rank
Stocks 		99.91% 96.71% 100.00% 15.79%
Cash 		0.10% 0.00% 4.05% 84.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 18.42%
Other 		0.00% -3.61% 0.04% 21.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 18.42%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 18.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KARS % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		45.12% 0.00% 60.78% 5.26%
Technology 		23.55% 0.00% 38.28% 13.16%
Basic Materials 		16.73% 0.00% 16.73% 2.63%
Industrials 		14.60% 9.02% 99.28% 97.37%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.67% 31.58%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 7.67% 28.95%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 7.75% 34.21%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 19.45% 34.21%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 3.53% 39.47%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 35.43% 42.11%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 28.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KARS % Rank
Non US 		68.66% 0.00% 68.66% 2.63%
US 		31.25% 31.25% 99.96% 100.00%

KARS - Expenses

Operational Fees

KARS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.08% 2.36% 44.74%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.03% 0.85% 81.58%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.15% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

KARS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KARS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KARS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 81.00% 2.00% 205.00% 63.89%

KARS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KARS Category Low Category High KARS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.96% 0.00% 2.26% 28.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KARS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KARS Category Low Category High KARS % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.21% -1.16% 1.35% 63.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KARS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KARS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Shelon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2018

3.83

3.8%

Jonathan Shelon, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Krane, also serves as a portfolio manager of each Fund and supports Mr. Schlarbaum and Krane’s investment team with respect to each Fund. Mr. Shelon has been a portfolio manager of each Fund since August 2018 (in the case of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF and KraneShares Zacks New China ETF) or since inception (in the case of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Staples Index ETF and KraneShares MSCI China A Inclusion Hedged Index ETF,). Mr. Shelon joined Krane in 2015 as a Managing Partner. Mr. Shelon has spent the majority of his career managing investment portfolios and diverse teams at leading asset management organizations. Most recently, he was the Chief Investment Officer of a 40-person global Specialized Strategies Team at J.P. Morgan with $40 billion AUM. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Mr. Shelon spent ten years as a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments since 2001 where he was responsible for the investment performance, process and evolution of their target-date strategies for retirement savings, college savings and income generation. Prior to joining, he was a quantitative consultant at Callan Associates, Inc.

James Maund

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 14, 2020

2.38

2.4%

James Maund, Head of Capital Markets at Krane Funds Advisors LLC. He joined the Krane Funds Advisors in 2020 and has been in the investment management industry since 2005. Previously, he was a Vice President in the Institutional ETF Group and a member of the ETF Capital Markets Group at State Street Global Advisors (2010-2019); and an ETF trader at Goldman Sachs & Co (2005-2010). Mr. Maund graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.42 24.18 8.82 3.5

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×