change solutions, to be eligible for inclusion in the Green Bond Index. The Green Bond Index is market value-weighted and includes supranational, corporate, government-related, sovereign and securitized “green” bonds issued throughout the world (including emerging market countries), and may include both investment grade and below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as high yield securities or “junk bonds”). “Securitized green bonds” are securities typically collateralized by a specified pool of assets, such as mortgages, automobile loans or other consumer receivables. All bonds must be rated by at least one credit rating agency, except that up to 10% of the Green Bond Index can be invested in unrated bonds that are issued or guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise. The maximum weight of below investment grade bonds (excluding any unrated bonds that are issued or guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise) in the Green Bond Index is capped at 20%. No more than 10% of the Green Bond Index can be invested in a single issuer. Qualifying securities must have a maturity of at least 12 months at the time of issuance and at least one month remaining until maturity at each rebalancing date.

As of June 30, 2022, the Green Bond Index consisted of 383 bonds issued by 242 issuers and the weighted average maturity of the Green Bond Index was approximately 7.45 years. As of the same date, approximately 6.65% of the Green Bond Index was comprised of Regulation S securities and 28.49% of the Green Bond Index was comprised of Rule 144A securities. The S&P Green Bond Index is rebalanced monthly. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Green Bond Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Green Bond Index and does not take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to replicate the Green Bond Index. Because of the practical difficulties and expense of purchasing all of the securities in the Green Bond Index, the Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Green Bond Index. Instead, the Adviser utilizes a “sampling” methodology in seeking to achieve the Fund’s objective. As such, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Green Bond Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of bonds with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Green Bond Index.

The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Green Bond Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of April 30, 2022, each of the financials and utilities sectors represented a significant portion of the Fund.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The Green Bond Index is comprised of bonds issued for qualified “green” purposes and seeks to measure the performance of U.S. dollar denominated “green”-labeled bonds issued globally. The Green Bond Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, which is not affiliated with or sponsored by the Fund or the Adviser. “Green” bonds are bonds whose proceeds are used principally for climate change mitigation, climate adaptation or other environmentally beneficial projects, such as, but not limited to, the development of clean, sustainable or renewable energy sources, commercial and industrial energy efficiency, or conservation of natural resources. For a bond to be eligible for inclusion in the Green Bond Index, the issuer of the bond must indicate the bond’s “green” label and the rationale behind it, such as the intended use of proceeds. As an additional filter, the bond must be flagged as “green” by Climate Bonds Initiative (“CBI”), an international not-for-profit working to mobilize the bond market for climate