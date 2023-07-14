Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

9.1%

1 yr return

32.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$7.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.2
$16.55
$30.43

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GDMN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

The Fund is actively managed using a models-based approach. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, either directly or through a wholly-owned subsidiary, in a portfolio comprised of (i) U.S.-listed gold futures contracts and (ii) global equity securities issued by companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from the gold mining business (“Gold Miners”). The Fund uses U.S.-listed gold futures contracts to enhance the capital efficiency of the Fund. Capital efficiency is the ability for an investment to gain exposure to a particular market while using fewer assets.

The Fund will invest in a representative basket of global equity securities issued by Gold Miners generally weighted by market capitalization. To be eligible for inclusion in the Fund, Gold Miners, including companies in developed and emerging market countries throughout the world, must be listed on an eligible global stock exchange. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in Gold Miners domiciled in Canada.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will have approximately equal exposure to U.S.-listed gold futures contracts and global equity securities issued by Gold Miners. The Fund generally will invest approximately 90% of its net assets in global equity securities issued by Gold Miners, while the Fund’s aggregate U.S.-listed gold futures contracts positions typically will represent a notional exposure (i.e., the total underlying amount of exposure created by a derivatives trade) of approximately 90% of the Fund’s net assets. To the extent exposure of the Fund deviates from

this targeted allocation by 5% or greater, it is anticipated that the Fund will be rebalanced to more closely align with the original target allocations.

The Fund may invest in U.S. Treasury securities and other liquid short-term investments as collateral for its U.S.-listed gold futures contracts. The Fund will not invest directly in physical commodities.

The Fund seeks to gain exposure to the commodity market for gold, in whole or in part, through investments in a subsidiary organized in the Cayman Islands (the “WisdomTree Subsidiary”). To provide such exposure, the WisdomTree Subsidiary will invest primarily in U.S.-listed gold futures contracts. The WisdomTree Subsidiary is wholly owned and controlled by the Fund. The Fund’s investment in the WisdomTree Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at each quarter-end of the Fund’s fiscal year. The Fund’s investment in the WisdomTree Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to the investment returns of gold while enabling the Fund to satisfy source-of-income requirements that apply to regulated investment companies (“RICs”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). Except as noted, references to the investment strategies and risks of the Fund include the investment strategies and risks of the WisdomTree Subsidiary.

The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest more than 25% of its net assets) in securities in the metals and mining industry and the gold mining sub-industry.

Read More

GDMN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GDMN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -39.0% 55.2% 13.15%
1 Yr 32.4% -60.4% 1743.4% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -24.7% 188.9% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -26.1% 82.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -20.5% 27.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GDMN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -58.5% 2475.6% N/A
2021 N/A -87.8% 170.8% N/A
2020 N/A -38.3% 438.4% N/A
2019 N/A -81.2% 208.1% N/A
2018 N/A -29.0% 34.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GDMN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -49.6% 119.0% 94.37%
1 Yr N/A -60.4% 1743.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -24.7% 188.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -26.1% 82.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -20.5% 28.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GDMN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -58.5% 2475.6% N/A
2021 N/A -87.8% 170.8% N/A
2020 N/A -38.3% 438.4% N/A
2019 N/A -81.2% 208.1% N/A
2018 N/A -29.0% 34.3% N/A

GDMN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GDMN Category Low Category High GDMN % Rank
Net Assets 7.2 M 348 K 63.1 B 88.99%
Number of Holdings 53 1 846 35.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.32 M 0 63.2 B 96.03%
Weighting of Top 10 55.83% 20.7% 100.0% 70.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Newmont Corp 10.35%
  2. Barrick Gold Corp 9.30%
  3. Franco-Nevada Corp 7.47%
  4. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 5.08%
  5. Northern Star Resources Ltd 4.45%
  6. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 4.43%
  7. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp 4.03%
  8. AngloGold Ashanti Ltd 3.72%
  9. Newcrest Mining Ltd 3.62%
  10. Royal Gold Inc 3.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GDMN % Rank
Stocks 		90.62% 0.00% 92.26% 0.66%
Cash 		9.29% -81.87% 100.00% 77.85%
Other 		0.10% -47.59% 165.73% 85.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 56.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.89% 70.27%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 96.71% 89.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GDMN % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.00% 70.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 2.77% 70.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 13.82% 70.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.28% 95.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 90.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 90.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 46.32% 95.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 60.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 12.04% 90.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 90.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 5.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GDMN % Rank
US 		59.13% -22.46% 53.33% 6.71%
Non US 		31.49% 0.00% 73.02% 0.67%

GDMN - Expenses

Operational Fees

GDMN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.10% 3.08% 85.52%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.75% 21.49%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

GDMN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GDMN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GDMN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 460.74% N/A

GDMN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GDMN Category Low Category High GDMN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.55% 0.00% 44.18% 81.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GDMN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GDMN Category Low Category High GDMN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -55.71% 52.26% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GDMN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GDMN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 17.03 5.81 11.51

