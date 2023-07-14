Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
GDMN | Active ETF
$26.05
$7.2 M
0.55%
$0.14
0.45%
YTD Return
9.1%
1 yr return
32.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$7.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
55.8%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
GDMN | Active ETF
$26.05
$7.2 M
0.55%
$0.14
0.45%
The Fund is actively managed using a models-based approach. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, either directly or through a wholly-owned subsidiary, in a portfolio comprised of (i) U.S.-listed gold futures contracts and (ii) global equity securities issued by companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from the gold mining business (“Gold Miners”). The Fund uses U.S.-listed gold futures contracts to enhance the capital efficiency of the Fund. Capital efficiency is the ability for an investment to gain exposure to a particular market while using fewer assets.
The Fund will invest in a representative basket of global equity securities issued by Gold Miners generally weighted by market capitalization. To be eligible for inclusion in the Fund, Gold Miners, including companies in developed and emerging market countries throughout the world, must be listed on an eligible global stock exchange. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in Gold Miners domiciled in Canada.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will have approximately equal exposure to U.S.-listed gold futures contracts and global equity securities issued by Gold Miners. The Fund generally will invest approximately 90% of its net assets in global equity securities issued by Gold Miners, while the Fund’s aggregate U.S.-listed gold futures contracts positions typically will represent a notional exposure (i.e., the total underlying amount of exposure created by a derivatives trade) of approximately 90% of the Fund’s net assets. To the extent exposure of the Fund deviates from
this targeted allocation by 5% or greater, it is anticipated that the Fund will be rebalanced to more closely align with the original target allocations.
The Fund may invest in U.S. Treasury securities and other liquid short-term investments as collateral for its U.S.-listed gold futures contracts. The Fund will not invest directly in physical commodities.
The Fund seeks to gain exposure to the commodity market for gold, in whole or in part, through investments in a subsidiary organized in the Cayman Islands (the “WisdomTree Subsidiary”). To provide such exposure, the WisdomTree Subsidiary will invest primarily in U.S.-listed gold futures contracts. The WisdomTree Subsidiary is wholly owned and controlled by the Fund. The Fund’s investment in the WisdomTree Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at each quarter-end of the Fund’s fiscal year. The Fund’s investment in the WisdomTree Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to the investment returns of gold while enabling the Fund to satisfy source-of-income requirements that apply to regulated investment companies (“RICs”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). Except as noted, references to the investment strategies and risks of the Fund include the investment strategies and risks of the WisdomTree Subsidiary.
The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest more than 25% of its net assets) in securities in the metals and mining industry and the gold mining sub-industry.
|Period
|GDMN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-39.0%
|55.2%
|13.15%
|1 Yr
|32.4%
|-60.4%
|1743.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-24.7%
|188.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-26.1%
|82.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-20.5%
|27.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GDMN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-58.5%
|2475.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-38.3%
|438.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-81.2%
|208.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-29.0%
|34.3%
|N/A
|Period
|GDMN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-49.6%
|119.0%
|94.37%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-60.4%
|1743.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.7%
|188.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-26.1%
|82.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.5%
|28.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GDMN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-58.5%
|2475.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-38.3%
|438.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-81.2%
|208.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-29.0%
|34.3%
|N/A
|GDMN
|Category Low
|Category High
|GDMN % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.2 M
|348 K
|63.1 B
|88.99%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|1
|846
|35.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.32 M
|0
|63.2 B
|96.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.83%
|20.7%
|100.0%
|70.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GDMN % Rank
|Stocks
|90.62%
|0.00%
|92.26%
|0.66%
|Cash
|9.29%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|77.85%
|Other
|0.10%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|85.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|70.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|89.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GDMN % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.00%
|70.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.77%
|70.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.82%
|70.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|95.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|90.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|90.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.32%
|95.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|90.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|90.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GDMN % Rank
|US
|59.13%
|-22.46%
|53.33%
|6.71%
|Non US
|31.49%
|0.00%
|73.02%
|0.67%
|GDMN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.10%
|3.08%
|85.52%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|21.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|GDMN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GDMN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GDMN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|460.74%
|N/A
|GDMN
|Category Low
|Category High
|GDMN % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.55%
|0.00%
|44.18%
|81.94%
|GDMN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GDMN
|Category Low
|Category High
|GDMN % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|N/A
|GDMN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|17.03
|5.81
|11.51
