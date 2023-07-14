Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
-1.4%
1 yr return
-0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
Net Assets
$163 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that intends to provide broad-based exposure to the following four commodity sectors: Energy, Agriculture, Industrial Metals, and Precious Metals primarily through investments in futures contracts. Within these four sectors, the Fund intends to invest in the following commodities: Brent Crude Oil, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil, Natural Gas, RBOB Gasoline, Low Sulfur Gas Oil, ULS Diesel, Live Cattle, Feeder Cattle, Lean Hogs, Soybeans, Soybean Oil, Soybean Meal, Wheat, Kansas Wheat (Hard Red Wheat), Sugar, Corn, Coffee, Cocoa, Cotton, Copper, Tin, Aluminum, Zinc, Nickel, Lead, Gold, Platinum, and Silver. Weighting among the commodities focuses on liquidity (i.e., commodities with more liquid futures contracts will generally have a higher weighting) combined with qualitative considerations and applicable market views derived from WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (“WisdomTree Asset Management” or the “Adviser”) in seeking broad-based exposure among the Energy, Agriculture, Industrial Metals and Precious Metals sectors. Exposure to any particular commodity, as well as potentially additional commodities, are generally determined annually but will vary over time based on the foregoing considerations. The Fund will not invest directly in physical commodities.
Futures contracts on commodities generally are agreements between two parties where one party agrees to buy, and the counterparty to sell, a set amount of a physical commodity (or, in some contracts, the cash equivalent) at a pre-determined future date and price. The value of commodity futures contracts is based upon the price movements of the underlying commodities.
The Fund may also invest up to 5% of its net assets in bitcoin futures contracts. The Fund will only invest in cash-settled bitcoin futures traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, which is a futures exchange registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Bitcoin is a digital asset (i.e., a cryptocurrency) whose ownership and behavior are determined by participants in an online, peer-to-peer network that connects computers that run publicly accessible, or “open source,” software that follows the rules and procedures governing the Bitcoin network. References to commodities and commodity-linked derivatives in this Prospectus include bitcoin and bitcoin futures, respectively. The Fund will not invest in bitcoin directly.
In order to maintain exposure to a futures contract on a particular commodity, the Fund must sell the position in the expiring contract and buy a new position in a contract with a later delivery month, which is referred to as “rolling.” The Fund expects to employ an “enhanced roll” process by attempting to roll from an expiring futures contract to another futures contract in seeking to generate a greater yield for the Fund. This roll process, generally implemented monthly, aims to maximize the potential roll benefits in backwardated markets and minimize potential losses in contango markets by rolling, as applicable, to the futures contract on a particular commodity which generates the maximum implied yield. Commodity futures contracts trade either in contango, where forward month futures contracts cost more than the current month (leading to negative roll yield) or in backwardation, where forward month futures contracts trade at a discount to the current month (leading to positive roll yield). It is generally the supply and demand factor that determines whether a commodity futures contract is in contango or backwardation.
The Fund may invest in Treasury securities and other liquid short-term investments as collateral for its commodity futures contracts.
The Fund seeks to gain exposure to commodity markets, in whole or in part, through investments in a subsidiary organized in the Cayman Islands (the “WisdomTree Subsidiary”). The WisdomTree Subsidiary is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund. The Fund’s investment in the WisdomTree Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at each quarter-end of the Fund’s fiscal year. The Fund’s investment in the WisdomTree Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity returns while enabling the Fund to satisfy source-of-income requirements that apply to regulated investment companies (“RICs”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). Except as noted, references to the investment strategies and risks of the Fund include the investment strategies and risks of the WisdomTree Subsidiary. References to the Fund include the WisdomTree Subsidiary.
The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers.
|Period
|GCC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.4%
|-46.9%
|172.2%
|43.82%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-72.0%
|2038.5%
|42.70%
|3 Yr
|14.4%*
|-20.2%
|194.0%
|42.29%
|5 Yr
|5.7%*
|-26.9%
|80.5%
|43.71%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-21.6%
|28.6%
|54.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|GCC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|7.7%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|27.54%
|2021
|9.5%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|29.20%
|2020
|0.5%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|44.03%
|2019
|1.7%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|40.91%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|23.42%
|Period
|GCC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|24.1%
|-27.1%
|172.2%
|25.99%
|1 Yr
|27.3%
|-55.0%
|2038.5%
|31.07%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.2%
|194.0%
|43.29%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-26.9%
|82.8%
|43.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.4%
|29.5%
|42.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|GCC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|7.7%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|27.54%
|2021
|9.5%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|29.20%
|2020
|0.5%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|44.03%
|2019
|1.7%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|40.91%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|23.42%
|GCC
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCC % Rank
|Net Assets
|163 M
|554 K
|56.7 B
|62.36%
|Number of Holdings
|3
|1
|846
|90.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|324 M
|2.66 M
|63.2 B
|67.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|20.7%
|100.0%
|3.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCC % Rank
|Bonds
|77.45%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|7.14%
|Other
|22.55%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|52.17%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.33%
|33.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|45.26%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|73.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCC % Rank
|Government
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.81%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|34.40%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.20%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.61%
|45.16%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.72%
|56.45%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.45%
|30.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCC % Rank
|US
|77.45%
|0.00%
|97.72%
|6.52%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-1.01%
|21.42%
|47.10%
|GCC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.20%
|16.76%
|91.60%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|32.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|GCC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GCC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GCC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|244.00%
|3.18%
|GCC
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.44%
|0.00%
|36.00%
|13.86%
|GCC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GCC
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.52%
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|47.45%
|GCC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$4.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 14, 2021
|$2.032
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 21, 2020
1.44
1.4%
James is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. Since joining in 1998, James has been the lead portfolio manager for the Dynamic US Equity (DUSE) strategy. In his current role, James also manages a team of portfolio managers responsible for the implementation of global multi-asset, custom rules-based, and options-based strategies. James is a key contributor to the development, refinement and risk management of all asset allocation investment strategies and signals. Drawing from his extensive experience, he focuses on the use of derivatives in quantitative investment strategies, as well as 1940 Act and UCITS III implementations of multi-asset strategies. James joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Earlier in his career, James was a currency options trader with both Credit Suisse First Boston and HSBC in New York and London, respectively. James has an MBA from Rice University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 21, 2020
1.44
1.4%
Vassilis is the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions. In his current role, he oversees the portfolio management team responsible for global multi-asset strategies including Dynamic Total Return, Dynamic Equity, Dynamic Growth, Active Commodities and SmartPath Target Date Funds. Vassilis and his team leverage their long experience in designing and implementing systematic multi-asset products and tailored solutions to help clients achieve a variety of investment objectives. Vassilis joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Vassilis was the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions, a senior portfolio manager and portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Vassilis designed and implemented financial information systems and consulted on enterprise-information application development at IBM Global Services and Sybase. Vassilis has a BS in Computer Science from the University of Athens and an MBA in Finance from the University of California at Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Torrey is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. In his current role, Torrey is responsible for overseeing a team of portfolio managers covering multi-asset strategies, with a focus on global total return and tail-risk hedging portfolios. Torrey is responsible for the implementation of these strategies, including strategy refinements, risk management and portfolio management efficiencies. Torrey joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Torrey was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capitol (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Torrey worked at Mercer Global Advisors providing global asset allocation investment solutions to small businesses and high net worth clients. Torrey has a BA in Economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He received his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Dimitri is Newton’s global head of multi-asset solutions. In addition to overseeing the team of portfolio managers and researchers responsible for the firm’s systematic multi-asset strategies, Dimitri also leads the development and enhancement of the research underpinning the firm’s multi-asset strategies. Dimitri’s specific areas of research include absolute return and total return strategies as well as risk parity, alternative risk premia and tail-risk hedging solutions. Dimitri joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Dimitri was chief investment officer and head of multi-asset strategies, head of asset allocation research, a senior research analyst and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, he worked as a computational systems engineer at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Dimitri has an MS in Computer Science from Imperial College in London and an MSc in Mechanical Engineering from Zurich Federal Institute of Technology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|17.03
|5.78
|11.51
