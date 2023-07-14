Home
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund

GCC | Active ETF

$17.71

$163 M

0.44%

$0.08

0.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.4%

1 yr return

-0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.7%

Net Assets

$163 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.8
$16.67
$23.50

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GCC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 24.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    Dec 21, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    13650000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Stavena

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that intends to provide broad-based exposure to the following four commodity sectors: Energy, Agriculture, Industrial Metals, and Precious Metals primarily through investments in futures contracts. Within these four sectors, the Fund intends to invest in the following commodities: Brent Crude Oil, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil, Natural Gas, RBOB Gasoline, Low Sulfur Gas Oil, ULS Diesel, Live Cattle, Feeder Cattle, Lean Hogs, Soybeans, Soybean Oil, Soybean Meal, Wheat, Kansas Wheat (Hard Red Wheat), Sugar, Corn, Coffee, Cocoa, Cotton, Copper, Tin, Aluminum, Zinc, Nickel, Lead, Gold, Platinum, and Silver. Weighting among the commodities focuses on liquidity (i.e., commodities with more liquid futures contracts will generally have a higher weighting) combined with qualitative considerations and applicable market views derived from WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (“WisdomTree Asset Management” or the “Adviser”) in seeking broad-based exposure among the Energy, Agriculture, Industrial Metals and Precious Metals sectors. Exposure to any particular commodity, as well as potentially additional commodities, are generally determined annually but will vary over time based on the foregoing considerations. The Fund will not invest directly in physical commodities.

Futures contracts on commodities generally are agreements between two parties where one party agrees to buy, and the counterparty to sell, a set amount of a physical commodity (or, in some contracts, the cash equivalent) at a pre-determined future date and price. The value of commodity futures contracts is based upon the price movements of the underlying commodities.

The Fund may also invest up to 5% of its net assets in bitcoin futures contracts. The Fund will only invest in cash-settled bitcoin futures traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, which is a futures exchange registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Bitcoin is a digital asset (i.e., a cryptocurrency) whose ownership and behavior are determined by participants in an online, peer-to-peer network that connects computers that run publicly accessible, or “open source,” software that follows the rules and procedures governing the Bitcoin network. References to commodities and commodity-linked derivatives in this Prospectus include bitcoin and bitcoin futures, respectively. The Fund will not invest in bitcoin directly.

In order to maintain exposure to a futures contract on a particular commodity, the Fund must sell the position in the expiring contract and buy a new position in a contract with a later delivery month, which is referred to as “rolling.” The Fund expects to employ an “enhanced roll” process by attempting to roll from an expiring futures contract to another futures contract in seeking to generate a greater yield for the Fund. This roll process, generally implemented monthly, aims to maximize the potential roll benefits in backwardated markets and minimize potential losses in contango markets by rolling, as applicable, to the futures contract on a particular commodity which generates the maximum implied yield. Commodity futures contracts trade either in contango, where forward month futures contracts cost more than the current month (leading to negative roll yield) or in backwardation, where forward month futures contracts trade at a discount to the current month (leading to positive roll yield). It is generally the supply and demand factor that determines whether a commodity futures contract is in contango or backwardation.

The Fund may invest in Treasury securities and other liquid short-term investments as collateral for its commodity futures contracts.

The Fund seeks to gain exposure to commodity markets, in whole or in part, through investments in a subsidiary organized in the Cayman Islands (the “WisdomTree Subsidiary”). The WisdomTree Subsidiary is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund. The Fund’s investment in the WisdomTree Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at each quarter-end of the Fund’s fiscal year. The Fund’s investment in the WisdomTree Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity returns while enabling the Fund to satisfy source-of-income requirements that apply to regulated investment companies (“RICs”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). Except as noted, references to the investment strategies and risks of the Fund include the investment strategies and risks of the WisdomTree Subsidiary. References to the Fund include the WisdomTree Subsidiary.

The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers.

GCC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.4% -46.9% 172.2% 43.82%
1 Yr -0.8% -72.0% 2038.5% 42.70%
3 Yr 14.4%* -20.2% 194.0% 42.29%
5 Yr 5.7%* -26.9% 80.5% 43.71%
10 Yr -0.9%* -21.6% 28.6% 54.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 7.7% -45.7% 2475.6% 27.54%
2021 9.5% -87.8% 170.8% 29.20%
2020 0.5% -34.5% 58.1% 44.03%
2019 1.7% -22.1% 8.0% 40.91%
2018 -1.8% -12.8% 32.6% 23.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.1% -27.1% 172.2% 25.99%
1 Yr 27.3% -55.0% 2038.5% 31.07%
3 Yr N/A* -20.2% 194.0% 43.29%
5 Yr N/A* -26.9% 82.8% 43.18%
10 Yr N/A* -20.4% 29.5% 42.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 7.7% -45.7% 2475.6% 27.54%
2021 9.5% -87.8% 170.8% 29.20%
2020 0.5% -34.5% 58.1% 44.03%
2019 1.7% -22.1% 8.0% 40.91%
2018 -1.8% -12.8% 32.6% 23.42%

GCC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GCC Category Low Category High GCC % Rank
Net Assets 163 M 554 K 56.7 B 62.36%
Number of Holdings 3 1 846 90.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 324 M 2.66 M 63.2 B 67.14%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 20.7% 100.0% 3.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 70.26%
  2. United States Treasury Bill 10.13%
  3. WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 4.63%
  4. LME COPPER FUTURE SEP23 0.48%
  5. LME NICKEL FUTURE APR23 0.41%
  6. GASOLINE RBOB FUT DEC23 0.26%
  7. BRENT CRUDE FUTR JAN24 0.16%
  8. SUGAR 11 (WORLD) MAY23 0.15%
  9. LIVE CATTLE FUTR JUN23 0.09%
  10. COCOA FUTURE SEP23 0.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GCC % Rank
Bonds 		77.45% 0.00% 96.71% 7.14%
Other 		22.55% -47.59% 165.73% 52.17%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 53.33% 33.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 19.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.89% 45.26%
Cash 		0.00% -81.87% 100.00% 73.19%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCC % Rank
Government 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 0.81%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 34.40%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.20%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 36.61% 45.16%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 42.72% 56.45%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.45% 30.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCC % Rank
US 		77.45% 0.00% 97.72% 6.52%
Non US 		0.00% -1.01% 21.42% 47.10%

GCC - Expenses

Operational Fees

GCC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.20% 16.76% 91.60%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.75% 32.02%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

GCC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GCC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GCC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 244.00% 3.18%

GCC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GCC Category Low Category High GCC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.44% 0.00% 36.00% 13.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GCC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GCC Category Low Category High GCC % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.52% -55.71% 52.26% 47.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GCC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GCC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Stavena

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2020

1.44

1.4%

James is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. Since joining in 1998, James has been the lead portfolio manager for the Dynamic US Equity (DUSE) strategy. In his current role, James also manages a team of portfolio managers responsible for the implementation of global multi-asset, custom rules-based, and options-based strategies. James is a key contributor to the development, refinement and risk management of all asset allocation investment strategies and signals. Drawing from his extensive experience, he focuses on the use of derivatives in quantitative investment strategies, as well as 1940 Act and UCITS III implementations of multi-asset strategies. James joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Earlier in his career, James was a currency options trader with both Credit Suisse First Boston and HSBC in New York and London, respectively. James has an MBA from Rice University.

Vassilis Dagioglu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2020

1.44

1.4%

Vassilis is the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions. In his current role, he oversees the portfolio management team responsible for global multi-asset strategies including Dynamic Total Return, Dynamic Equity, Dynamic Growth, Active Commodities and SmartPath Target Date Funds. Vassilis and his team leverage their long experience in designing and implementing systematic multi-asset products and tailored solutions to help clients achieve a variety of investment objectives. Vassilis joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Vassilis was the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions, a senior portfolio manager and portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Vassilis designed and implemented financial information systems and consulted on enterprise-information application development at IBM Global Services and Sybase. Vassilis has a BS in Computer Science from the University of Athens and an MBA in Finance from the University of California at Berkeley.

Torrey Zaches

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Torrey is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. In his current role, Torrey is responsible for overseeing a team of portfolio managers covering multi-asset strategies, with a focus on global total return and tail-risk hedging portfolios. Torrey is responsible for the implementation of these strategies, including strategy refinements, risk management and portfolio management efficiencies. Torrey joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Torrey was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capitol (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Torrey worked at Mercer Global Advisors providing global asset allocation investment solutions to small businesses and high net worth clients. Torrey has a BA in Economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He received his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Dimitri Curtil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Dimitri is Newton’s global head of multi-asset solutions. In addition to overseeing the team of portfolio managers and researchers responsible for the firm’s systematic multi-asset strategies, Dimitri also leads the development and enhancement of the research underpinning the firm’s multi-asset strategies. Dimitri’s specific areas of research include absolute return and total return strategies as well as risk parity, alternative risk premia and tail-risk hedging solutions. Dimitri joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Dimitri was chief investment officer and head of multi-asset strategies, head of asset allocation research, a senior research analyst and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, he worked as a computational systems engineer at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Dimitri has an MS in Computer Science from Imperial College in London and an MSc in Mechanical Engineering from Zurich Federal Institute of Technology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 17.03 5.78 11.51

