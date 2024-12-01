Home
Trending ETFs
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

ETF
GBTC
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$38.58 -2.11 -5.19%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 01/12/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

GBTC | ETF

$38.58

$44.7 B

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

11.4%

1 yr return

240.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

55.7%

Net Assets

$44.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.7
$10.39
$40.69

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GBTC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 55.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    May 04, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

GBTC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GBTC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -62.5% 107.1% 49.09%
1 Yr 240.8% -89.0% 245.9% 82.69%
3 Yr -0.6%* -83.6% 168.8% 4.55%
5 Yr 55.7%* -80.0% 108.2% 2.94%
10 Yr N/A* -100.0% 7.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GBTC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 317.6% -94.4% 48.5% 3.03%
2022 -75.8% -58.5% 72.8% 2.94%
2021 7.0% -84.2% 86.0% 100.00%
2020 290.7% -67.0% 1180.0% 3.45%
2019 106.6% -50.0% 90.5% 3.45%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GBTC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -70.3% 78.6% 13.16%
1 Yr 240.8% -89.0% 245.9% 82.69%
3 Yr -0.6%* -83.6% 168.8% 4.55%
5 Yr 55.7%* -80.0% 108.2% 2.94%
10 Yr N/A* -100.0% 7.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GBTC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 317.6% -94.4% 48.5% 3.03%
2022 -75.8% -58.5% 72.8% 2.94%
2021 7.0% -84.2% 86.0% 96.55%
2020 290.7% -91.8% 12699.6% 3.45%
2019 106.6% -94.2% 483.4% 6.90%

GBTC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GBTC Category Low Category High GBTC % Rank
Net Assets 44.7 B 161 K 29.3 B 1.47%
Number of Holdings N/A 1 34 90.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 0 1.2 B 71.15%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 38.4% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GBTC % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% -0.18% 100.00% 31.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3.13%
Other 		0.00% -50.05% 149.96% 3.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 28.13%
Cash 		0.00% -121.66% 150.05% 100.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 158.15% 34.04%

GBTC - Expenses

Operational Fees

GBTC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.50% 3.00% 19.40%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 3.00% 92.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

GBTC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GBTC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GBTC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 55.00% N/A

GBTC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GBTC Category Low Category High GBTC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.14% 15.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GBTC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GBTC Category Low Category High GBTC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -3.07% 1.41% 85.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GBTC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GBTC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 25, 2013

8.68

8.7%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 16.86 3.85 0.05

