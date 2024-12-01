Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 01/12/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.4%
1 yr return
240.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
55.7%
Net Assets
$44.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 01/12/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GBTC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.4%
|-62.5%
|107.1%
|49.09%
|1 Yr
|240.8%
|-89.0%
|245.9%
|82.69%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-83.6%
|168.8%
|4.55%
|5 Yr
|55.7%*
|-80.0%
|108.2%
|2.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|7.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GBTC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|317.6%
|-94.4%
|48.5%
|3.03%
|2022
|-75.8%
|-58.5%
|72.8%
|2.94%
|2021
|7.0%
|-84.2%
|86.0%
|100.00%
|2020
|290.7%
|-67.0%
|1180.0%
|3.45%
|2019
|106.6%
|-50.0%
|90.5%
|3.45%
|Period
|GBTC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.4%
|-70.3%
|78.6%
|13.16%
|1 Yr
|240.8%
|-89.0%
|245.9%
|82.69%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-83.6%
|168.8%
|4.55%
|5 Yr
|55.7%*
|-80.0%
|108.2%
|2.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|7.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GBTC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|317.6%
|-94.4%
|48.5%
|3.03%
|2022
|-75.8%
|-58.5%
|72.8%
|2.94%
|2021
|7.0%
|-84.2%
|86.0%
|96.55%
|2020
|290.7%
|-91.8%
|12699.6%
|3.45%
|2019
|106.6%
|-94.2%
|483.4%
|6.90%
|GBTC
|Category Low
|Category High
|GBTC % Rank
|Net Assets
|44.7 B
|161 K
|29.3 B
|1.47%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|1
|34
|90.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|0
|1.2 B
|71.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|38.4%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GBTC % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.18%
|100.00%
|31.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-50.05%
|149.96%
|3.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|28.13%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-121.66%
|150.05%
|100.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|158.15%
|34.04%
|GBTC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.50%
|3.00%
|19.40%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|3.00%
|92.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.25%
|N/A
|GBTC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GBTC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GBTC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|55.00%
|N/A
|GBTC
|Category Low
|Category High
|GBTC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.14%
|15.15%
|GBTC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GBTC
|Category Low
|Category High
|GBTC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-3.07%
|1.41%
|85.00%
|GBTC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2017
|$1.244
|ExtraDividend
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...