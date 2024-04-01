Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF

ETF
FTRB
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.135 +25.14 +0%
primary theme
N/A
FTRB (ETF)

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.135 +25.14 +0%
primary theme
N/A
FTRB (ETF)

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.135 +25.14 +0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 01/04/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF

FTRB | ETF

$25.14

-

-

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
$25.14
$25.14

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 01/04/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF

FTRB | ETF

$25.14

-

-

0.49%

FTRB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Federated Hermes Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 04, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed-income securities. In addition, the Fund may invest in high-yield, non-U.S. dollar denominated, and emerging market fixed-income securities when Federated Investment Management Company (the “Adviser”) considers the risk-return prospects of those sectors to be attractive. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in noninvestment-grade debt securities (otherwise known as “junk bonds”). The amount of any unhedged non-U.S. dollar denominated fixed-income securities and foreign currencies in the Fund’s portfolio will normally not exceed 10% of the Fund’s total assets. The maximum amount that the Fund may invest in non-U.S. dollar denominated fixed-income securities and foreign currencies is 20% of the Fund’s total assets. Investment-grade, fixed-income securities are rated in one of the four highest categories (BBB- or higher) by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO). Noninvestment-grade, fixed-income securities are rated in one of the six lowest categories (BB or lower) by a NRSRO, or in either case if unrated, of comparable quality as determined by the Adviser. The Adviser seeks to enhance the Fund’s performance by allocating relatively more of its portfolio to the sector that the Adviser expects to offer a better balance between total return and risk and thus offer a greater potential for return. The Fund may invest in derivative contracts (in particular, futures contracts, option contracts and swap contracts) to implement its investment strategies. The Fund may also use derivative contracts to increase or decrease the portfolio’s exposure to the investments(s) underlying the derivative in an attempt to benefit from changes in the value of the underlying investment(s). There can be no assurance that the Fund’s uses of derivatives contracts will work as intended. Derivative investments made by the Fund are included within the Fund’s 80% policy (as described below) and are calculated at market value. The Adviser may lengthen or shorten duration from time to time based on its interest rate outlook, but the Fund has no set duration or maturity parameters. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a fixed-income security to changes in interest rates. The Fund may also invest in inflation-indexed bonds, a type of fixed-income security that is structured to provide protection against inflation.Certain of the government securities in which the Fund invests are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, such as those issued by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and the Federal Home Loan Bank System. These entities are, however, supported through federal subsidies, loans or other benefits. The Fund may also invest in government securities that are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, such as those issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”). Finally, to a lesser extent, the Fund may invest in certain government securities that are issued by entities whose activities are sponsored by the federal government but that have no explicit financial support.The Adviser actively manages the Fund’s portfolio seeking total returns over longer time periods in excess of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index (BAB). The BAB is a composite index of the domestic, investment-grade, fixed-rate bond market, represented by the following sectors: government and credit securities; agency mortgage pass-through securities; asset-backed securities; and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The Adviser utilizes a five-part decision making process, focusing on: (1) duration; (2) yield curve; (3) sector allocation; (4) security selection; and (5) currency management, called the Alpha Pod process. This five-part investment process is designed to capitalize on the depth of experience and focus of each of the Adviser’s fixed-income sector teams–government, corporate, mortgage-backed, asset-backed, high-yield and international. First, the Adviser lengthens or shortens portfolio duration from time to time based on its interest rate outlook. Second, the Adviser strategically positions the portfolio based on its expectations for changes in the relative yield of similar securities with different maturities. Third, the Adviser pursues relative value opportunities within the sectors in which the Fund may invest. Fourth, the Adviser selects individual securities within each sector that it believes may outperform a sector-specific index. Fifth, the Adviser monitors currency markets and off-shore macroeconomic and political trends which impact currency markets through interest rate differentials, inflation rates and investment flows. The Fund’s Adviser does not have a standard policy weighting to any of the five factors in its decision-making process but instead adjusts them in reacting to market conditions as appropriate.There can be no assurance that the Adviser will be successful in achieving investment returns in excess of the BAB.The Fund may sell securities for a variety of reasons such as to secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into more promising opportunities or when the Adviser’s fundamental view of an issuer or overall market valuations changes.When selecting investments for the Fund, the Fund can invest in securities directly or in other investment companies, including, for example, funds advised by the Adviser or its affiliates (an “Underlying Fund”). These Underlying Funds may include funds which are not available for general investment by the public. The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests are managed independently of the Fund and may incur additional expenses. The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed, high-yield and emerging market debt and bank loan Underlying Funds. Certain of these Underlying Funds may hold significant investments in companies whose financial condition is uncertain, where the borrower has defaulted in the payment of interest or principal or in the performance of its covenants or agreements or that may be involved in bankruptcy proceedings, reorganizations or financial restructurings. In addition, some of the loans in which an Underlying Fund may invest may be “covenant-lite” loans which do not include terms which allow the lender to control and track the performance of the borrower and declare a default if certain criteria are breached. At times, the Fund’s investment in Underlying Funds may be a substantial portion of the Fund’s portfolio.The Fund will invest its assets so that at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in fixed-income investments. The Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in its investment policy that would enable the Fund to invest, under normal circumstances, less than 80% of its net assets in fixed-income investments.
Read More

FTRB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTRB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTRB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTRB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTRB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

FTRB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTRB Category Low Category High FTRB % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTRB % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FTRB - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTRB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.47% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FTRB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FTRB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTRB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FTRB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTRB Category Low Category High FTRB % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTRB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTRB Category Low Category High FTRB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTRB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FTRB - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×