Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
6.0%
1 yr return
9.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.1%
Net Assets
$204 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.1%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 35.67%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in senior loans and investments that provide exposure to senior loans. Senior loans include loans referred to as leveraged loans, bank loans and/or floating rate loans. The Fund invests predominantly in income-producing senior floating interest rate corporate loans made to or issued by U.S. companies, non-U.S. entities and U.S. subsidiaries of non-U.S. entities. Floating interest rates vary with and are periodically adjusted to a generally recognized base interest rate such as the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) or the Prime Rate. The Fund may invest in companies whose financial condition is troubled or uncertain and that may be involved in bankruptcy proceedings, reorganizations or financial restructurings.
Senior loans generally have credit ratings below investment grade and may be subject to restrictions on resale. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 75% of its net assets in senior loans that are rated B- or higher at the time of purchase by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) or, if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s investment manager. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in senior loans that are rated below B- by an NRSRO or, if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the investment manager.
The Fund’s senior loans typically hold the most senior position in the capitalization structure of a company and are generally secured by specific collateral. Such senior position means that, in case the company becomes insolvent, the lenders or security holders in a senior position like the Fund’s position will typically be paid before other unsecured or subordinated creditors of the company from the assets of the company.
The Fund typically invests in a corporate loan if the investment manager judges that the borrower can meet the scheduled payments on the obligation and the risk adjusted return meets the portfolio criteria. The investment manager performs its own independent credit analysis of each borrower/issuer and of the collateral structure securing the Fund’s investment.
The Fund may invest in “covenant lite” loans. Certain financial institutions may define “covenant lite” loans differently. Covenant lite loans may have tranches that contain fewer or no restrictive covenants. The tranche of the covenant lite loan that has fewer restrictions typically does not include the legal clauses which allow an investor to proactively enforce financial tests or prevent or restrict undesired
actions taken by the company or sponsor. Covenant lite loans also generally give the borrower/issuer more flexibility if they have met certain loan terms and provide fewer investor protections if certain criteria are breached. The Fund may experience relatively greater realized or unrealized losses or delays in enforcing its rights on its holdings of certain covenant lite loans than its holdings of loans with the usual covenants.
The Fund currently limits its investments in debt obligations of non-U.S. entities to no more than 25% of its total assets. The Fund currently invests predominantly in debt obligations that are U.S. dollar-denominated or otherwise provide for payment in U.S. dollars.
The Fund currently does not intend to invest more than 25% of its net assets in the obligations of borrowers in any single industry, except that, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests more than 25% of its net assets in debt obligations of companies operating in the industry group consisting of financial institutions and their holding companies, including commercial banks, thrift institutions, insurance companies and finance companies. These firms, or “agent banks,” may serve as administrators of corporate loans issued by other companies. For purposes of this restriction, the Fund currently considers such companies to include the borrower, the agent bank and any intermediate participant. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in loans where firms in such industry group are borrowers, agent banks or intermediate participants.
The Fund may invest in structured fixed income securities, including collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). The Fund considers the CLOs that it holds "loans" for purposes of its 80% policy. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
To pursue its investment goals, the Fund may enter into certain derivative transactions, principally high yield credit default index swaps. The Fund may use credit default index swaps to obtain net long or net short exposures to selected credit risks or durations, for the purposes of enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity and/or gaining exposure to particular instruments in more efficient or less expensive ways, and to hedge risks related to changes in credit risks and other market factors. Derivatives that provide exposure to senior loans may be used to satisfy the Fund’s 80% policy.
In addition to the Fund's main investments, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in certain other types of debt obligations and equity or debt securities, including, but not limited to, other secured, second lien, subordinated or unsecured corporate loans and corporate debt securities, fixed rate obligations of U.S. companies, non-U.S. entities and U.S. subsidiaries of non-U.S. entities and equity securities (including convertible securities, warrants and rights) to the extent that
they are acquired in connection with or incidental to the Fund's other investment activities.
The investment manager may consider selling a security when it believes the security has become fully valued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the issuer’s fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
|Period
|FLBL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.0%
|-5.7%
|8.4%
|1.71%
|1 Yr
|9.2%
|-12.8%
|9.5%
|0.68%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|2.92%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|3.15%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|6.29%
* Annualized
|2022
|-2.7%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|2.45%
|2021
|2.2%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|3.58%
|2020
|0.7%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|5.26%
|2019
|1.9%
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|1.94%
|2018
|N/A
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|N/A
|YTD
|-2.6%
|-5.7%
|8.4%
|97.26%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-12.8%
|24.7%
|89.80%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|5.45%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-2.7%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|2.80%
|2021
|2.2%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|3.58%
|2020
|0.7%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|5.26%
|2019
|1.9%
|-2.1%
|2.6%
|2.33%
|2018
|N/A
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|204 M
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|85.98%
|Number of Holdings
|181
|12
|1447
|88.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|66.1 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|62.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.05%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|28.11%
|Bonds
|82.29%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|96.14%
|Cash
|9.66%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|26.67%
|Other
|6.05%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|2.46%
|Stocks
|1.84%
|0.00%
|26.82%
|6.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.16%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|22.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|52.63%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|55.56%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|57.89%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.61%
|38.01%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|32.16%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|40.94%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.61%
|3.51%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.51%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|74.27%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.66%
|63.16%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.25%
|0.58%
|Non US
|0.92%
|0.00%
|2.40%
|3.51%
|US
|0.92%
|-0.01%
|26.78%
|14.04%
|Corporate
|82.67%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|88.03%
|Cash & Equivalents
|15.80%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|7.72%
|Securitized
|1.53%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|28.17%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|42.46%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|30.28%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|41.55%
|US
|58.59%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|85.61%
|Non US
|23.70%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|27.02%
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|99.65%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|4.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.27%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|35.67%
|4.00%
|215.00%
|20.00%
|Dividend Yield
|8.29%
|0.00%
|9.00%
|1.69%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|3.72%
|1.77%
|10.22%
|42.55%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2021
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2021
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2020
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2020
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2020
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2020
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2019
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2019
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2019
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2019
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2019
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2019
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2018
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2018
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2018
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
May 30, 2018
4.01
4.0%
Justin Ma is an assistant portfolio manager for Franklin Advisers' Floating Rate Debt Group. He is a portfolio manager on Franklin Floating Rate Daily Access Fund, Franklin Floating Rate PLC, and FTSIIF Franklin Floating Rate II Funds, as well as the floating rate investments of Franklin Templeton Limited Duration Income Trust Fund. Mr. Ma is also a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Ma joined Franklin Templeton in 2006 as a member of the Futures Program and joined the Floating Rate Debt Group as a portfolio analyst in 2008. Mr. Ma holds a B.A. from Stanford University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder. He is also a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco (CFASF) and the CFA Institute.
Jan 31, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Reema Agarwal, SVP, Director of the Floating Rate Debt Group, manages a team of research analysts and portfolio managers across the full spectrum of the bank loan market. Prior to this role Reema was the Floating Rate Debt Group Director of Research (2014–2018). Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Ms. Agarwal was with FleetBoston Financial and ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Ms. Agarwal holds an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder and a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco (CFASF).
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Margaret Chiu is a portfolio manager for the Franklin Advisers' Floating Rate Debt Group. Ms. Chiu provides portfolio analytics for the floating rate open-end funds and institutional separate accounts. Ms. Chiu joined Franklin Templeton in 2012 and the Floating Rate Debt Group in 2013. Ms. Chiu holds a B.S. in business administration from the University of California, Berkeley. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a Certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM).
|0.09
|21.18
|6.01
|3.25
