Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

Active ETF
FBCG
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$30.72 -0.11 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
FBCG (ETF)

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$30.72 -0.11 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
FBCG (ETF)

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$30.72 -0.11 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

FBCG | Active ETF

$30.72

$656 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

47.1%

1 yr return

35.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$656 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.8
$20.55
$30.83

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

FBCG | Active ETF

$30.72

$656 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.59%

FBCG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -29.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 02, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    14125000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Kim

Fund Description

The fund is an actively managed ETF that operates pursuant to an exemptive order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (Order) and is not required to publicly disclose its complete portfolio holdings each business day. Instead, the fund publishes each business day on its website a "Tracking Basket," which is designed to closely track the daily performance of the fund but is not the fund's actual portfolio. The Tracking Basket is comprised of: (1) select recently disclosed portfolio holdings and/or select securities from the universe from which the fund's investments are selected (Strategy Components); (2) liquid ETFs that convey information about the types of instruments (that are not otherwise fully represented by the Strategy Components) in which the fund invests (Representative ETFs); and (3) cash and cash equivalents. For additional information regarding the Tracking Basket, see "Additional Information about each Fund - Tracking Basket Structure" in the prospectus. The fund also publishes each business day on its website the "Tracking Basket Weight Overlap," which is the percentage weight overlap between the holdings of the prior business day's Tracking Basket compared to the holdings of the fund that formed the basis for the fund's calculation of net asset value per share (NAV) at the end of the prior business day. The Tracking Basket Weight Overlap is designed to provide investors with an understanding of how similar the Tracking Basket is to the fund's actual portfolio in percentage terms. Normally investing primarily in equity securities. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in blue chip companies (companies that, in Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR)'s view, are well-known, well-established and well-capitalized), which generally have large or medium market capitalizations. Investing in companies that FMR believes have above-average growth potential (stocks of these companies are often called "growth" stocks). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
Read More

FBCG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FBCG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 47.1% -41.7% 65.2% 1.31%
1 Yr 35.4% -45.6% 77.3% 1.07%
3 Yr 11.2%* -41.6% 28.4% 4.20%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 23.6% 61.90%
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.9% 19.4% 79.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FBCG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.1% -85.9% 81.6% 73.33%
2021 10.2% -31.0% 26.7% 13.10%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FBCG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -29.2% -41.7% 65.2% 99.26%
1 Yr -19.5% -45.6% 77.3% 98.19%
3 Yr N/A* -41.6% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FBCG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.1% -85.9% 81.6% 73.33%
2021 10.2% -31.0% 26.7% 13.02%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

FBCG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FBCG Category Low Category High FBCG % Rank
Net Assets 656 M 189 K 222 B 62.04%
Number of Holdings 216 2 3509 10.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 197 M -1.37 M 104 B 67.52%
Weighting of Top 10 54.17% 11.4% 116.5% 18.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. APPLE INC 10.92%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP 10.13%
  3. NVIDIA CORP 8.10%
  4. AMAZON.COM INC 7.35%
  5. ALPHABET INC CL A 5.61%
  6. META PLATFORMS INC CL A 4.31%
  7. TESLA INC 2.51%
  8. MARVELL TECHNOLOGY INC 2.38%
  9. UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC 2.00%
  10. NETFLIX INC 1.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FBCG % Rank
Stocks 		99.38% 50.26% 104.50% 28.85%
Cash 		0.61% -10.83% 49.73% 68.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 52.76%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 56.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 49.55%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 48.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FBCG % Rank
Technology 		41.28% 0.00% 65.70% 24.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		26.39% 0.00% 62.57% 3.54%
Communication Services 		13.66% 0.00% 66.40% 16.49%
Healthcare 		6.56% 0.00% 39.76% 94.31%
Energy 		3.12% 0.00% 41.09% 18.55%
Industrials 		2.46% 0.00% 30.65% 86.07%
Financial Services 		2.24% 0.00% 43.06% 94.72%
Consumer Defense 		2.18% 0.00% 25.50% 68.84%
Basic Materials 		1.88% 0.00% 18.91% 36.11%
Real Estate 		0.17% 0.00% 16.05% 64.63%
Utilities 		0.05% 0.00% 16.07% 27.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FBCG % Rank
US 		95.24% 34.69% 100.00% 46.99%
Non US 		4.14% 0.00% 54.22% 41.38%

FBCG - Expenses

Operational Fees

FBCG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.01% 20.29% 85.64%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.50% 40.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

FBCG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FBCG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FBCG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 0.00% 316.74% 74.91%

FBCG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FBCG Category Low Category High FBCG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 55.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FBCG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FBCG Category Low Category High FBCG % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.27% -6.13% 1.75% 46.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FBCG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FBCG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2020

1.99

2.0%

Michael Kim is a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals.

Sonu Kalra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2020

1.99

2.0%

Sonu Kalra is a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Kalra is lead portfolio manager of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund, Blue Chip Growth ETF, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Commingled Pool.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×