Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
47.1%
1 yr return
35.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$656 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.2%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 63.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FBCG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|47.1%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|1.31%
|1 Yr
|35.4%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|1.07%
|3 Yr
|11.2%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|4.20%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|61.90%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|79.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|FBCG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.1%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|73.33%
|2021
|10.2%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|13.10%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Period
|FBCG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-29.2%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|99.26%
|1 Yr
|-19.5%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|98.19%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FBCG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.1%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|73.33%
|2021
|10.2%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|13.02%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|N/A
|FBCG
|Category Low
|Category High
|FBCG % Rank
|Net Assets
|656 M
|189 K
|222 B
|62.04%
|Number of Holdings
|216
|2
|3509
|10.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|197 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|67.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.17%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|18.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBCG % Rank
|Stocks
|99.38%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|28.85%
|Cash
|0.61%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|68.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|52.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|56.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|49.55%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|48.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBCG % Rank
|Technology
|41.28%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|24.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|26.39%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|3.54%
|Communication Services
|13.66%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|16.49%
|Healthcare
|6.56%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|94.31%
|Energy
|3.12%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|18.55%
|Industrials
|2.46%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|86.07%
|Financial Services
|2.24%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|94.72%
|Consumer Defense
|2.18%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|68.84%
|Basic Materials
|1.88%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|36.11%
|Real Estate
|0.17%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|64.63%
|Utilities
|0.05%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|27.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBCG % Rank
|US
|95.24%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|46.99%
|Non US
|4.14%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|41.38%
|FBCG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|85.64%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|40.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|FBCG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FBCG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FBCG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|63.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|74.91%
|FBCG
|Category Low
|Category High
|FBCG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|55.54%
|FBCG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FBCG
|Category Low
|Category High
|FBCG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.27%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|46.13%
|FBCG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2020
1.99
2.0%
Michael Kim is a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2020
1.99
2.0%
Sonu Kalra is a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Kalra is lead portfolio manager of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund, Blue Chip Growth ETF, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Commingled Pool.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
