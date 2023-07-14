Home
Altrius Global Dividend ETF

ETF

DIVD

Vitals

YTD Return

3.3%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$6.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.9
$24.37
$30.50

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DIVD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Altrius Global Dividend ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (the “Fund”) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that is designed to provide capital appreciation and income by identifying dividend paying companies with attractive valuations and other financial characteristics. Altrius Capital Management, Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”) is responsible for the Fund’s security investment recommendations. The Sub-Adviser acts as a non-discretionary sub-adviser and provides its investment recommendations to Empowered Funds, LLC dba EA Advisers (the “Adviser”). In turn, the Adviser makes the corresponding trades.

To pursue its objective, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend-paying equity securities. The principal type of equity security in which the Fund will invest is common stock. The Fund invests primarily in the securities of issuers that the Sub-Adviser believes to have attractive valuations, potential for long-term growth, sustainable dividends, and other attractive financial characteristics. The Fund’s portfolio is composed of approximately 45 to 100 stocks (including American Depositary Receipts or “ADRs”). Under normal market conditions, at least 30% of the Fund’s assets will be invested outside the United States. The majority of the stocks normally will have market capitalizations greater than $1 billion at the time of purchase by the Fund.

The Fund intends to diversify its investments across different countries, and the percentage of the Fund’s assets invested in particular countries or regions will change from time to time based on the Sub-Adviser’s judgment (as described below). The Fund intends to invest in the securities of companies located in developed countries and, to a lesser extent, those located in emerging markets. The Fund may consider investments in companies in any of the world’s developed stock markets, such as the United States or the United Kingdom and stock markets in the European Union or Asia Pacific. The Fund may invest up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in emerging market companies, however it is expected that emerging market investments will generally be less than 5% of the portfolio.

The Sub-Adviser employs the following three-step approach starting with a global macro (top down) approach, further refined by bottom-up value investment analysis, and finalized by the selection of companies that have been paying and show a commitment, to increasing their dividend.

Step 1: The Sub-Adviser first considers its global macro views and identifies sectors consistent with those views based on positive demographics and durable businesses (as defined by the issuer’s market capitalization) with an emphasis on demand changes. Positive demographics include developed, stabilized and growing economies, which are evaluated based on national GDP growth. Sectors are selected based on the Sub-Adviser’s global macro views of the sectors that it believes will benefit from global macro conditions over a minimum of the next five years.

Once the global macro sectors are identified, individual securities are evaluated based on their total return (projected dividends plus anticipated capital appreciation), and then evaluated through fundamental analysis.

Step 2: From a total return perspective, the Sub-Adviser identifies all sources of a company’s returns, including dividends, which are often overlooked by investors, dividend growth and expected capital appreciation. The Sub-Adviser seeks to identify companies that pay higher than average dividends as compared to the S&P 500 Index or MSCI EAFE Index, and companies that have generally increased their dividends over the last 15 years. The Sub-Adviser considers a company’s balance sheet and cashflow statements to determine how a company has historically grown earnings and how the earnings growth has impacted future dividend payment. The Sub-Adviser may also invest in companies that have shorter histories of dividends if such dividends are stable.

Step 3: From a value perspective the Sub-Adviser focuses on above average yielding, durable businesses that it believes are trading below their intrinsic value. The Sub-Adviser in particular considers businesses that have price to cash flow and price to earnings ratios generally below 15x. The Sub-Adviser defines value in three subcategories; (1) classic value – companies selling at valuations relative to their earning power, (2) persistent earners – well established companies that have dependable revenue growth, reliable earnings, and a history (generally over 15 years) of healthy dividend appreciation, and (3) distressed/contrarian – companies that are selling at significant discounts to their intrinsic value due to market inefficiencies driven by irrational sell offs.

The Fund is diversified by issuer, industry, and country. The Fund is further diversified in that at least 75% of its total net assets will be invested in companies that each represent less than 5% of the Fund’s total net assets. In addition, the Sub-Adviser will periodically rebalance its holdings, based on the performance of each security, at which time no one portfolio asset will represent more than 10% of the Fund’s total net assets. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents as well as securities and other instruments.

The Sub-Adviser will generally sell a portfolio investment if an issuer cuts or eliminates its dividend, a company’s valuation exceeds certain metrics, such as the Sub-Adviser’s price targets, price to earnings and/or price to cash flow, which make the security, in the Sub-Adviser’s view, overvalued.

DIVD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIVD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIVD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIVD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIVD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

DIVD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DIVD Category Low Category High DIVD % Rank
Net Assets 6.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 72 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 169 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 20.93% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PRUDENTIAL PLC 2.47%
  2. BNP PARIBAS 2.38%
  3. NOVARTIS AG 2.37%
  4. ASTRAZENECA PLC 2.28%
  5. BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARI SPONSORED ADR 2.25%
  6. ROYAL BK CDA 2.19%
  7. BP PLC 2.17%
  8. DEUTSCHE POST AG 2.17%
  9. NESTLE S A 2.14%
  10. AXA SA 2.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DIVD % Rank
Stocks 		99.70% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.30% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DIVD % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DIVD % Rank
US 		99.70% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DIVD - Expenses

Operational Fees

DIVD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DIVD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DIVD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DIVD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DIVD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DIVD Category Low Category High DIVD % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DIVD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DIVD Category Low Category High DIVD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DIVD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DIVD - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

