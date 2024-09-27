The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks current income while providing indirect inverse exposure to the share price (i.e., the price returns) of the common stock of Nvidia Corporation (“NVDA”). The Fund’s potential for gains from decreases in the share prices of NVDA’s stock (the “Underlying Security”) is limited. If the share price of the Underlying Security significantly decreases, the Fund will not fully benefit from the inverse of those decreases. The Fund will employ its investment strategy as it relates to the Underlying Security regardless of whether there are periods of strong market, economic, or other conditions and will not take temporary defensive positions during such periods.

As further described below, the Fund uses a synthetic covered put strategy to provide income and indirect inverse exposure to the share price returns of the Underlying Security, subject to a limit on potential investment gains as a result of the nature of the options strategy it employs. That is, the Fund not only seeks to generate income from its options investments but also aims to derive additional gains when the share price of the Underlying Security decreases. The Fund’s options contracts provide:

● indirect inverse exposure to the share price returns of the Underlying Security,

● current income from the option premiums, and

● a limit on the Fund’s participation in gains, if any, arising from decreases in the share price of the Underlying Security.

For more information, see sections “The Fund’s Use of Option Contracts” and “Synthetic Covered Put Strategy” below.

The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”) and the investment sub-adviser is ZEGA Financial, LLC (“ZEGA” or the “Sub-Adviser”).

Why invest in the Fund?

● The Fund seeks to benefit when the share price of the Underlying Security decreases. The Fund’s potential corresponding benefit from decreases in the share price of the Underlying Security is limited.

● The Fund seeks to generate monthly income, which is not dependent on the price depreciation of the Underlying Security.

● The Fund seeks to manage potential losses (i.e., cap losses if the share price of the Underlying Security experiences significant gains) by purchasing out-of-the-money call options (further described below).

Although the Fund may not fully benefit from decreases in the Underlying Security’s share price, the Fund’s portfolio is designed to generate income.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in the Underlying Security. Further, an Investment in the Fund differs from “short selling” or “shorting” the Underlying Security.

● The Fund’s strategy will cap its potential gains if the Underlying Security shares decrease in value.

● The Fund’s strategy is subject to potential losses if the Underlying Security shares increase in value, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund or by the purchase of out-of-the-money call options (further described below).

● The Fund does not invest directly in the Underlying Security.

● The Fund does not directly short the Underlying Security.

● Fund shareholders are not entitled to any Underlying Security dividends.

Additional information regarding the Underlying Security is also set forth below.

The Fund’s Use of Option Contracts

As part of the Fund’s synthetic covered put strategy, the Fund will purchase and sell a combination of standardized exchange-traded and FLexible EXchange® (“FLEX”) call and put option contracts that are based on the share price of the Underlying Security. The Fund will initially use only European FLEX options, but may also use options that are exercisable at any time (i.e. American style options contracts).

See the “Additional Information About the Fund” section for an overview of put and call option terminology.

Synthetic Covered Put Strategy Overview

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will implement a “synthetic covered put” strategy using the standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

● A traditional covered put strategy is an investment strategy where an investor (the Fund) sells a put option on an Underlying Security it is short .

● A synthetic covered put strategy is similar to a traditional covered put strategy in that the investor sells a put option that is based on the value of the Underlying Security. However, in a synthetic covered put strategy, the investor (the Fund) does not actually short the Underlying Security, but rather seeks to synthetically replicate a short position in the Underlying Security (i.e., it seeks inverse exposure to the share price movements of the Underlying Security) through the use of various investment instruments.

The Fund’s synthetic covered put strategy consists of the following four elements, each of which is described in greater detail below:

● Synthetic short exposure to the Underlying Security, which allows the Fund to seek to participate, on an inverse basis, in changes, up or down, to the price of the Underlying Security’s shares.

● Covered put writing (where the Underlying Security put options are sold against the synthetic short portion of the strategy), which allows the Fund to generate income.

● U.S. Treasuries, which are used for collateral for the options, and which also generate income.

● Out-of-the money (“OTM”) call options, which are purchased to seek to manage (cap) the Fund’s potential losses from the Fund’s short exposure to the Underlying Security if it appreciates significantly in value.

However, this loss capping works only if the Underlying Security’s share price rises to or above the strike price of the OTM call options that were purchased. If the share price increases but stays below the strike price of these options, the Fund will incur losses proportionate to this price increase.

Synthetic Covered Put Strategy

1. Synthetic Short Exposure

To achieve a synthetic short exposure to the Underlying Security, the Fund will write (sell) the Underlying Security call options and, simultaneously, go long (buy) the Underlying Security put options to try to replicate inverse exposure to the share price movements of the Underlying Security. The put options purchased by the Fund and the call options sold by the Fund will generally have three-month to six-month terms and strike prices that are approximately equal to the then-current share price of the Underlying Security at the time the contracts are purchased and sold, respectively. The Fund uses the proceeds from selling call options to help pay for the purchased put options. The combination of the long put options and sold call options provides the Fund with investment exposure equal to approximately -100% of the Underlying Security’s share price changes for the duration of the applicable options exposure (i.e., the synthetic short position is expected to gain value when the share price of the Underlying Security decreases and to lose value when the share price of the Underlying Security increases).

2. Covered Put Writing

As part of its strategy, the Fund will write (sell) put option contracts on the Underlying Security to generate income. The put options written (sold) by the Fund will generally have an expiration of one month or less (the “Put Period”) and a strike price that is approximately 0%-15% below the then-current Underlying Security’s share price at the time of such sales.

It is important to note that the sale of the Underlying Security put option contracts will limit the Fund’s participation in decreases in the Underlying Security’s share price. If the share price of the Underlying Security decreases, the above-referenced synthetic short exposure alone would allow the Fund to experience similar percentage gains. However, if the Underlying Security’s share price decreases beyond the strike price of one or more of the sold (short) put option contracts, the Fund will lose money on those short put positions, and the losses will, in turn, limit the gains of the Fund’s synthetic short exposure. As a result, the Fund’s overall strategy (i.e., the combination of the synthetic short exposure to the Underlying Security and the sold (short) Underlying Security put positions) will limit the Fund’s participation in decreases in the Underlying Security’s share price beyond a certain point.

3. U.S. Treasuries

The Fund will hold short-term U.S. Treasury securities as collateral in connection with the Fund’s synthetic covered put strategy.

4. OTM Call Purchasing

The Fund purchases out-of-the-money (OTM) calls to seek to manage (cap) the Fund’s potential losses from the Fund’s short exposure to the Underlying Security if it appreciates significantly in value.

OTM call options are a type of options contract where the strike price is set higher than the current market price of the underlying asset, referred to here as the Underlying Security. When the Fund buys these OTM call options, it is essentially setting a fixed price level. This level acts as a cap on the Fund’s potential losses that might arise from its indirect inverse exposure to the share price of the Underlying Security. However, this loss capping works only if the Underlying Security’s share price rises to or above the strike price of the OTM call options that were purchased. If the share price increases but stays below the strike price of these options, the Fund will incur losses proportionate to this price increase.

For example, if the OTM call options have a strike price that is approximately 70% above the then-current share price of the Underlying Security at the time of the call purchase, and the share price of the Underlying Security increases by 60% during the term of the purchased OTM call options, the Fund will lose approximately 60% of its value. If instead, the share price of the Underlying Security increases by 80% during the term of the purchased OTM call options, the Fund’s losses will be capped at approximately 70%.

The Fund bears the costs of purchasing the OTM calls and such costs will decrease the Fund’s value and/or any income otherwise generated by the Fund’s investment strategy.

The Fund intends to maintain its synthetic covered put strategy through the use of options contracts. As the options contracts it holds are traded, exercised or expire, it may enter into new options contracts, a practice referred to as “rolling.” The Fund’s practice of rolling options may result in high portfolio turnover.

Fund’s Monthly Distributions

The Fund will seek to provide monthly income in the form of distributions. The Fund will seek to generate such income in the following ways:

● Writing (selling) put option contracts on the Underlying Security as described above. The income, in the form of option premiums received from such option sales, will be primarily influenced by the volatility of the Underlying Security shares, although other factors, including interest rates, will also impact the level of income.

● Investing in short-term U.S. Treasury securities. The income generated by such securities will be influenced by interest rates at the time of investment.

The Fund’s income from writing (selling) put option contracts on the Underlying Security will be partially offset (reduced) due to the premiums paid for purchasing OTM call options, which are purchased to seek to manage (cap) the Fund’s potential losses from the Fund’s short exposure to the Underlying Security if it appreciates significantly in value.

Fund Portfolio

The Fund’s principal holdings are described below:

YieldMaxTM Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF – Principal Holdings Portfolio Holdings (All options are based on the value of the Underlying Security) Investment Terms Expected Target Maturity Primary Purpose of Holding Purchased put option contracts “at-the-money” (i.e., the strike price is equal to the then-current share price of the Underlying Security at the time of purchase) to provide exposure to negative price returns of the Underlying Security. If the share price of the Underlying Security decreases, these options will generate corresponding increases to the Fund. 3-month to 6-month expiration dates Combined with the sold call options, creates a synthetic short position on the Underlying Security. Sold call option contracts “at-the-money” (i.e., the strike price is equal to the then-current share price of the Underlying Security at the time of sale). They are sold to help pay for the purchased put options described above. However, the sold call option contracts provide exposure to the full extent of any share price increases experienced by the Underlying Security. 3-month to 6-month expiration dates Combined with the purchased put options, creates a synthetic short position on the Underlying Security. Sold (short) put option contracts The strike price is approximately 0%-15% below the then-current share price of the Underlying Security at the time of sale. They generate current income. However, they also limit some potential positive returns that the Fund may have otherwise experienced. 1-month or less expiration dates Generate income for the Fund in the form of premiums, in return for capping the returns of the Fund’s synthetic short position. U.S Treasury Securities and Cash Multiple series of U.S. Treasury Bills supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. These instruments are used as collateral for the Fund’s derivative investments. They will also generate income. 6-month to 2-year maturities Collateral for the options positions and some additional income. Purchased call option contracts “out-of-the-money” (i.e., the strike price is set above the then-current share price of the Underlying Security at the time of purchase). They limit the Fund’s potential losses if the share price of the Underlying Security experiences significant gains. They represent a cost (debit) that will partially offset (reduce) the net premium received from the sale of the put options. 1-month to 6-month expiration dates Limit the maximum loss of the Fund’s synthetic short position.

The market value of the cash and treasuries held by the Fund is expected to be between 50% and 100% of the Fund’s net assets and the market value of the options package is expected to be between 0% and 50% of the Fund’s net assets. The combination of these investment instruments provides indirect inverse investment exposure to the share price of the Underlying Security equal to at least 100% of the Fund’s total assets.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

Nvidia Corporation

Nvidia Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (“GPUs”). Nvidia Corporation has created GPU-based visual computing and accelerated computing platforms that address four separate markets: gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive. Nvidia Corporation is listed on Nasdaq. The aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates of Nvidia Corporation as of July 28, 2023 was approximately $1.1 trillion (based on the closing sales price of Nvidia Corporation ’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on July 28, 2022).

Nvidia Corporation is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Information provided to or filed with the SEC by Nvidia Corporation pursuant to the Exchange Act can be located by reference to the SEC file number 000-23985 through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, information regarding Nvidia Corporation may be obtained from other sources including, but not limited to, press releases, newspaper articles and other publicly disseminated documents.

This document relates only to the securities offered hereby and does not relate to NVDA or other securities of Nvidia Corporation. The Fund has derived all disclosures contained in this document regarding Nvidia Corporation from the publicly available documents. In connection with the offering of the securities, none of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates has participated in the preparation of such documents or made any due diligence inquiry with respect to Nvidia Corporation None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation that such publicly available documents or any other publicly available information regarding Nvidia Corporation is accurate or complete. Furthermore, the Fund cannot give any assurance that all events occurring prior to the date hereof (including events that would affect the accuracy or completeness of the publicly available documents described above) that would affect the trading price of Nvidia Corporation (and therefore the price of Nvidia Corporation at the time we price the securities) have been publicly disclosed. Subsequent disclosure of any such events or the disclosure of or failure to disclose material future events concerning Nvidia Corporation could affect the value received with respect to the securities and therefore the value of the securities.

None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of NVDA.

THE FUND, TRUST, ADVISER, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH NVIDIA CORPORATION.

Due to the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund’s economic exposure is inversely related to the industry assigned to NVDA. As of the date of the Prospectus, NVDA is assigned to the semiconductors industry.