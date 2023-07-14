Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Active ETF
DGRE
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.59 +0.02 +0.08%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

DGRE | Active ETF

$23.59

$98.2 M

2.55%

$0.60

0.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.5%

1 yr return

11.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$98.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.6
$18.83
$23.78

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DGRE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -12.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    3200000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

The Fund, an exchange traded fund, is actively managed using a model-based approach.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in emerging market dividend-paying common stocks with growth characteristics. The Fund’s investment adviser, WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc., using a disciplined model-based process focused on a long-term approach to investing, seeks to identify dividend-paying companies with strong corporate profitability and sustainable growth characteristics. WisdomTree Asset Management believes screening equity securities by measures of corporate profitability, dividend sustainability, and long-term growth potential can improve the returns to traditional investment strategies focused on emerging market securities, while also continuing to provide a source for potential income. At a minimum, the Fund’s portfolio will be reconstituted and rebalanced annually, although a more active approach may be taken depending on such factors as market conditions and investment opportunities, and the number of holdings in the Fund may vary. The Fund’s portfolio may be actively traded in an attempt to achieve its investment objective, which may include frequent trading and may cause the Fund to have an increased portfolio turnover rate.
The Fund may invest in large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies in any sector. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the information technology sector comprised a significant portion of the Fund.
Read More

DGRE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -11.0% 31.2% 47.64%
1 Yr 11.8% -12.4% 30.0% 30.78%
3 Yr 1.6%* -17.4% 12.6% 22.22%
5 Yr 1.4%* -9.8% 36.0% 21.17%
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.3% 12.5% 65.53%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.9% -50.1% 7.2% 31.61%
2021 1.3% -18.2% 13.6% 17.23%
2020 3.5% -7.2% 79.7% 75.47%
2019 4.9% -4.4% 9.2% 33.43%
2018 -3.5% -7.2% 7.0% 25.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.6% -30.3% 31.2% 98.34%
1 Yr -17.0% -48.9% 30.0% 97.57%
3 Yr 4.4%* -16.6% 12.7% 13.78%
5 Yr 3.3%* -9.8% 36.0% 10.10%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.9% -50.1% 7.2% 31.61%
2021 1.3% -18.2% 13.6% 17.23%
2020 3.5% -7.2% 79.7% 75.47%
2019 4.9% -4.4% 9.2% 33.43%
2018 -3.5% -7.2% 7.0% 34.75%

DGRE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DGRE Category Low Category High DGRE % Rank
Net Assets 98.2 M 717 K 102 B 73.40%
Number of Holdings 305 10 6734 22.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.4 M 340 K 19.3 B 81.26%
Weighting of Top 10 20.90% 2.8% 71.7% 86.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.39%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.28%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.47%
  4. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 2.25%
  5. Infosys Ltd 1.16%
  6. ANTA Sports Products Ltd 1.12%
  7. Vale SA 1.06%
  8. Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV 0.99%
  9. Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd 0.94%
  10. ENN Energy Holdings Ltd 0.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DGRE % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.90% 110.97% 4.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 56.87%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 52.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 46.59%
Cash 		0.00% -23.67% 20.19% 92.55%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 53.21%

DGRE - Expenses

Operational Fees

DGRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.32% 0.03% 41.06% 95.48%
Management Fee 0.32% 0.00% 2.00% 5.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

DGRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DGRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DGRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 0.00% 190.00% 46.90%

DGRE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DGRE Category Low Category High DGRE % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.55% 0.00% 12.61% 15.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DGRE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DGRE Category Low Category High DGRE % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.89% -1.98% 17.62% 6.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DGRE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DGRE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

