The Fund, an exchange traded fund, is actively managed using a model-based approach.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in emerging market dividend-paying common stocks with growth characteristics. The Fund’s investment adviser, WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc., using a disciplined model-based process focused on a long-term approach to investing, seeks to identify dividend-paying companies with strong corporate profitability and sustainable growth characteristics. WisdomTree Asset Management believes screening equity securities by measures of corporate profitability, dividend sustainability, and long-term growth potential can improve the returns to traditional investment strategies focused on emerging market securities, while also continuing to provide a source for potential income. At a minimum, the Fund’s portfolio will be reconstituted and rebalanced annually, although a more active approach may be taken depending on such factors as market conditions and investment opportunities, and the number of holdings in the Fund may vary. The Fund’s portfolio may be actively traded in an attempt to achieve its investment objective, which may include frequent trading and may cause the Fund to have an increased portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund may invest in large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies in any sector. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the information technology sector comprised a significant portion of the Fund.