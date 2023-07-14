Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-4.7%
1 yr return
-4.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$23.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.2%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is actively managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, primarily in the securities of domestic and foreign, including developed and emerging market, companies principally engaged in the real estate sector and real-estate related industries (collectively, “real estate companies”) that exhibit favorable multi-factor metrics, such as value, quality and momentum, according to a quantitative methodology developed by Cambria Investment Management, L.P., the Fund’s investment adviser (“Cambria”). For investment purposes, real estate companies
are defined as (i) exchange-listedreal estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and (ii) companies included in the real estate sector according to the Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (GICS). A REIT is a company that pools investor funds to invest primarily in income producing real estate or real estate related loans or interests. REITs are not taxed on income distributed to their shareholders if, among other things, they distribute substantially all of their taxable income (other than net capital gains) for each taxable year. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the value of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in the securities of real estate companies.
Cambria selects Fund securities by beginning with the broad global universe of real estate companies and using its quantitative methodology to screen for securities that pass certain market capitalization and liquidity requirements. Cambria then utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify the securities of real estate companies that are attractive from a multi-factorperspective. Cambria’s algorithm identifies companies based on (i) value metrics, including, but not limited to, price-to-sales(P/S) ratio, price-to-earnings(P/E) ratio, funds from operations (FFO), dividend yield, and enterprise multiple (EV/EBITDA), (ii) quality metrics, such as accruals or debt/asset ratios, and (iii) momentum metrics, including trailing (preceding) 12-monthtotal returns. For additional information about the algorithm and its multi-factormetrics, see the section titled “Additional Information about the Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks.”
The Fund employs a “momentum” style of investing that emphasizes investing in securities that have had higher recent price performance compared to other securities. With respect to momentum metrics, momentum is defined as an upward (positive) or downward (negative) price movement of a security (or an asset class), generating positive or negative investment returns, over the course of a predefined observation period. Cambria uses traditional stock-pricemomentum metrics. As an example, 12-monthmomentum would be calculated by observing the company’s stock returns during the trailing 12-monthperiod. A company’s 12-monthtotal returns include any dividends realized during this observation period, which spans from a recent end date to a start date 12 months prior.
Under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the Fund is expected to be composed of real estate companies issued and listed outside the United States that, in the aggregate, are tied economically to a number of countries throughout the world. As of August1, 2022, the Fund had significant investment exposure to real estate companies issued and listed in the United States and Canada.
The Fund concentrates (holds more than 25% of) its assets in real estate-relatedindustries. Securities of “real estate-relatedindustries” means securities classified in one of these two industries of the real estate sector, as determined by GICS: (1) equity REITs and (2) real estate management and development.
Within each of the two broad global regions, United States and ex-UnitedStates, Cambria selects approximately the top 20% of real estate companies, based on the application of its algorithm, used in conjunction with its quantitative, multi-factor methodology. Cambria expects the Fund’s portfolio to be comprised of between 50 and 100 constituents of approximate equal weight. The Fund’s portfolio is rebalanced periodically, but no less frequently than annually, to meet Cambria’s internal target allocations, which are developed pursuant to Cambria’s quantitative strategy. The Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions.
|Period
|BLDG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.7%
|-10.3%
|330.6%
|98.19%
|1 Yr
|-4.8%
|-35.2%
|248.3%
|32.49%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.0%
|47.2%
|67.43%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.9%
|23.1%
|32.64%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.6%
|10.1%
|43.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|BLDG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.7%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|10.91%
|2021
|10.7%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|76.30%
|2020
|N/A
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|N/A
|Period
|BLDG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.0%
|-22.8%
|330.6%
|90.97%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-35.2%
|248.3%
|12.64%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.0%
|47.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|23.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.6%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BLDG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.7%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|10.91%
|2021
|10.7%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|76.30%
|2020
|N/A
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|N/A
|BLDG
|Category Low
|Category High
|BLDG % Rank
|Net Assets
|23.5 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|95.14%
|Number of Holdings
|89
|20
|642
|19.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.42 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|97.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.23%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|99.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLDG % Rank
|Stocks
|94.56%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|80.14%
|Other
|4.20%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|10.11%
|Cash
|1.24%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|37.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|94.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|94.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|94.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLDG % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|35.50%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|95.04%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|95.42%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|95.42%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|95.04%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|95.42%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|95.04%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|95.80%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|95.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|98.47%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|95.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLDG % Rank
|US
|56.87%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|85.92%
|Non US
|37.69%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|0.72%
|BLDG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|89.05%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|27.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|16.42%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|BLDG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|BLDG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BLDG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.11%
|380.00%
|N/A
|BLDG
|Category Low
|Category High
|BLDG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|9.94%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|1.80%
|BLDG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|BLDG
|Category Low
|Category High
|BLDG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.19%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|5.11%
|BLDG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.622
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2023
|$0.318
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.499
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2021
|$0.632
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 23, 2020
1.68
1.7%
Mr. Faber is a co-founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. Faber is a manager of Cambria's ETFs, separate accounts and private investment funds for accredited investors. Mr. Faber has authored numerous white papers and three books: Shareholder Yield, The Ivy Portfolio, and Global Value. He is a frequent speaker and writer on investment strategies and has been featured in Barron's, The New York Times, and The New Yorker. Mr. Faber graduated from the University of Virginia with a double major in Engineering Science and Biology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.84
|2.23
