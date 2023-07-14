Home
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

-4.7%

1 yr return

-4.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$23.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$22.94
$28.91

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BLDG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 9.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cambria Global Real Estate ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    CAMBRIA ETF TRUST
  • Inception Date
    Sep 23, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    650002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mebane Faber

Fund Description

The Fund is actively managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, primarily in the securities of domestic and foreign, including developed and emerging market, companies principally engaged in the real estate sector and real-estate related industries (collectively, “real estate companies”) that exhibit favorable multi-factor metrics, such as value, quality and momentum, according to a quantitative methodology developed by Cambria Investment Management, L.P., the Fund’s investment adviser (“Cambria”). For investment purposes, real estate companies

are defined as (i) exchange-listedreal estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and (ii) companies included in the real estate sector according to the Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (GICS). A REIT is a company that pools investor funds to invest primarily in income producing real estate or real estate related loans or interests. REITs are not taxed on income distributed to their shareholders if, among other things, they distribute substantially all of their taxable income (other than net capital gains) for each taxable year. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the value of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in the securities of real estate companies.

Cambria selects Fund securities by beginning with the broad global universe of real estate companies and using its quantitative methodology to screen for securities that pass certain market capitalization and liquidity requirements. Cambria then utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify the securities of real estate companies that are attractive from a multi-factorperspective. Cambria’s algorithm identifies companies based on (i) value metrics, including, but not limited to, price-to-sales(P/S) ratio, price-to-earnings(P/E) ratio, funds from operations (FFO), dividend yield, and enterprise multiple (EV/EBITDA), (ii) quality metrics, such as accruals or debt/asset ratios, and (iii) momentum metrics, including trailing (preceding) 12-monthtotal returns. For additional information about the algorithm and its multi-factormetrics, see the section titled “Additional Information about the Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks.”

The Fund employs a “momentum” style of investing that emphasizes investing in securities that have had higher recent price performance compared to other securities.  With respect to momentum metrics, momentum is defined as an upward (positive) or downward (negative) price movement of a security (or an asset class), generating positive or negative investment returns, over the course of a predefined observation period. Cambria uses traditional stock-pricemomentum metrics. As an example, 12-monthmomentum would be calculated by observing the company’s stock returns during the trailing 12-monthperiod. A company’s 12-monthtotal returns include any dividends realized during this observation period, which spans from a recent end date to a start date  12 months prior.

Under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the Fund is expected to be composed of real estate companies issued and listed outside the United States that, in the aggregate, are tied economically to a number of countries throughout the world. As of August1, 2022, the Fund had significant investment exposure to real estate companies issued and listed in the United States and Canada.

The Fund concentrates (holds more than 25% of) its assets in real estate-relatedindustries. Securities of “real estate-relatedindustries” means securities classified in one of these two industries of the real estate sector, as determined by GICS: (1) equity REITs and (2) real estate management and development.

Within each of the two broad global regions, United States and ex-UnitedStates, Cambria selects approximately the top 20% of real estate companies, based on the application of its algorithm, used in conjunction with its quantitative, multi-factor methodology. Cambria expects the Fund’s portfolio to be comprised of between 50 and 100 constituents of approximate equal weight. The Fund’s portfolio is rebalanced periodically, but no less frequently than annually, to meet Cambria’s internal target allocations, which are developed pursuant to Cambria’s quantitative strategy. The Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions.

Read More

BLDG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BLDG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.7% -10.3% 330.6% 98.19%
1 Yr -4.8% -35.2% 248.3% 32.49%
3 Yr 0.0%* -14.0% 47.2% 67.43%
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.9% 23.1% 32.64%
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.6% 10.1% 43.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BLDG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -51.3% 81.2% 10.91%
2021 10.7% -3.9% 24.3% 76.30%
2020 N/A -14.7% 10.5% N/A
2019 N/A -0.2% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 0.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BLDG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.0% -22.8% 330.6% 90.97%
1 Yr 1.4% -35.2% 248.3% 12.64%
3 Yr N/A* -14.0% 47.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 23.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.6% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BLDG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -51.3% 81.2% 10.91%
2021 10.7% -3.9% 24.3% 76.30%
2020 N/A -14.7% 10.5% N/A
2019 N/A -0.2% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.8% N/A

BLDG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BLDG Category Low Category High BLDG % Rank
Net Assets 23.5 M 2.85 M 78.4 B 95.14%
Number of Holdings 89 20 642 19.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.42 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 97.11%
Weighting of Top 10 18.23% 15.9% 99.8% 99.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Concentradora Fibra Danhos SA de CV 2.04%
  2. VICI Properties, Inc. 1.94%
  3. FIBRA Macquarie Mexico 1.89%
  4. Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV 1.84%
  5. TF Administradora Industrial S de RL de CV 1.81%
  6. Wereldhave NV 1.68%
  7. Agree Realty Corp. 1.67%
  8. Yeni Gimat Gayrimenkul Ortakligi AS 1.63%
  9. Getty Realty Corp. 1.59%
  10. Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS 1.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BLDG % Rank
Stocks 		94.56% 0.01% 106.94% 80.14%
Other 		4.20% -1.70% 94.17% 10.11%
Cash 		1.24% -98.06% 25.84% 37.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 94.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 94.95%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 94.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLDG % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 34.46% 100.00% 35.50%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 95.04%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 95.42%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 95.42%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 95.04%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 95.42%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 95.04%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 95.80%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 95.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 98.47%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 95.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLDG % Rank
US 		56.87% 0.01% 101.17% 85.92%
Non US 		37.69% 0.00% 44.90% 0.72%

BLDG - Expenses

Operational Fees

BLDG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.07% 26.04% 89.05%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.50% 27.44%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 16.42%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

BLDG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

BLDG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BLDG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.11% 380.00% N/A

BLDG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BLDG Category Low Category High BLDG % Rank
Dividend Yield 9.94% 0.00% 12.22% 1.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BLDG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Semi-Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BLDG Category Low Category High BLDG % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.19% -1.14% 6.05% 5.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BLDG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BLDG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mebane Faber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 23, 2020

1.68

1.7%

Mr. Faber is a co-founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. Faber is a manager of Cambria's ETFs, separate accounts and private investment funds for accredited investors. Mr. Faber has authored numerous white papers and three books: Shareholder Yield, The Ivy Portfolio, and Global Value. He is a frequent speaker and writer on investment strategies and has been featured in Barron's, The New York Times, and The New Yorker. Mr. Faber graduated from the University of Virginia with a double major in Engineering Science and Biology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.84 2.23

