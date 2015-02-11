Best Dividend Stocks
Southwest Gas Corp.

Stock

SWX

Price as of:

$57.82 +5.51 +10.53%

Industry

Gas Utilities

/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Gas Utilities /

Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX)

SWX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.69%

utilities Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.28

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

58.97%

EPS $3.87

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SWX DARS™ Rating

SWX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$57.82

Quote Time

Today's Volume

494,900

Open Price

$55.15

Day's Range

$53.16 - $57.83

Previous Close

$52.31

52 week low / high

$45.68 - $92.94

Percent off 52 week high

-37.79%

SWX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.5700

Dividend Shot Clock®

MAY 14

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.5700

2020-02-25

2020-05-14

2020-05-15

2020-06-01

Regular

SWX

Compare SWX to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Utilities Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Trade SWX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

SWX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SWX's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-05-14

$0.57

2020-02-14

$0.545

2019-11-14

$0.545

2019-08-14

$0.545

2019-05-14

$0.545

2019-02-14

$0.52

2018-11-14

$0.52

2018-08-14

$0.52

2018-05-14

$0.52

2018-02-14

$0.495

2017-11-14

$0.495

2017-08-11

$0.495

2017-05-11

$0.495

2017-02-13

$0.45

2016-11-10

$0.45

2016-08-11

$0.45

2016-05-12

$0.45

2016-02-11

$0.405

2015-11-12

$0.405

2015-08-13

$0.405

2015-05-13

$0.405

2015-02-12

$0.365

2014-11-13

$0.365

2014-08-13

$0.365

2014-05-13

$0.365

2014-02-13

$0.33

2013-11-13

$0.33

2013-08-13

$0.33

2013-05-13

$0.33

2013-02-13

$0.295

2012-11-13

$0.295

2012-08-13

$0.295

2012-05-11

$0.295

2012-02-13

$0.265

2011-11-10

$0.265

2011-08-11

$0.265

2011-05-12

$0.265

2011-02-11

$0.25

2010-11-10

$0.25

2010-08-12

$0.25

2010-05-13

$0.25

2010-02-11

$0.2375

2009-11-12

$0.2375

2009-08-13

$0.2375

2009-05-13

$0.2375

2009-02-11

$0.225

2008-11-13

$0.225

2008-08-13

$0.225

2008-05-13

$0.225

2008-02-13

$0.215

2007-11-13

$0.215

2007-08-13

$0.215

2007-05-11

$0.215

2007-02-13

$0.205

2006-11-13

$0.205

2006-08-11

$0.205

2006-05-11

$0.205

2006-02-13

$0.205

2005-11-10

$0.205

2005-08-11

$0.205

2005-05-12

$0.205

2005-02-11

$0.205

2004-11-10

$0.205

2004-08-12

$0.205

2004-05-13

$0.205

2004-02-12

$0.205

2003-11-13

$0.205

2003-08-13

$0.205

2003-05-13

$0.205

2003-02-13

$0.205

2002-11-13

$0.205

2002-08-13

$0.205

2002-05-13

$0.205

2002-02-13

$0.205

2001-11-13

$0.205

2001-08-13

$0.205

2001-05-11

$0.205

2001-02-13

$0.205

2000-11-14

$0.205

2000-08-14

$0.205

2000-05-15

$0.205

2000-02-14

$0.205

1999-11-12

$0.205

1999-08-12

$0.205

1999-05-13

$0.205

1999-02-11

$0.205

1998-11-12

$0.205

1998-08-18

$0.205

1998-05-13

$0.205

1998-02-12

$0.205

1997-11-13

$0.205

1997-08-13

$0.205

1997-05-13

$0.205

1997-02-12

$0.205

1996-11-13

$0.205

1996-08-13

$0.205

1996-05-13

$0.205

1996-02-13

$0.205

1995-11-13

$0.205

1995-08-11

$0.205

SWX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SWX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SWX

Metric

SWX Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

SWX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.62%

5.80%

8years

SWX

News
SWX

Research
SWX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SWX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

SWX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5700

2020-02-25

2020-05-14

2020-05-15

2020-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2019-11-18

2020-02-14

2020-02-18

2020-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2019-09-25

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2019-05-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2019-02-25

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2018-11-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2018-09-26

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2018-05-02

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2018-02-23

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2017-11-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2017-09-26

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2017-05-03

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2017-02-23

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-11-15

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-09-28

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-05-04

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-02-23

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2015-11-13

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2015-09-29

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2015-05-06

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2015-02-25

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2014-11-14

2015-02-12

2015-02-17

2015-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2014-09-16

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2014-05-07

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2014-02-27

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2013-11-15

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2013-09-17

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2013-05-08

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2013-02-27

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2012-11-09

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2012-09-18

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2012-05-09

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2012-02-27

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2011-11-15

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2011-09-20

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2011-05-04

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2011-02-24

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-11-16

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-09-14

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-05-05

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-02-26

2010-05-13

2010-05-17

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2009-11-17

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2009-09-14

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2009-05-06

2009-08-13

2009-08-17

2009-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2009-02-27

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2008-11-14

2009-02-11

2009-02-16

2009-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2008-09-16

2008-11-13

2008-11-17

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2008-05-07

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2008-02-28

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2007-11-14

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2007-09-18

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2007-05-02

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2007-02-28

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2006-11-28

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2006-09-19

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2006-05-03

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2006-02-23

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2006-01-18

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2005-09-20

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2005-07-26

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2005-03-08

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2005-01-18

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2004-09-21

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2004-07-27

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2004-03-02

2004-05-13

2004-05-17

2004-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2004-01-20

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2003-09-16

2003-11-13

2003-11-17

2003-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2003-07-15

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2003-03-04

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2003-01-21

2003-02-13

2003-02-18

2003-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2002-09-19

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2002-07-16

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2002-03-04

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2002-01-14

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2001-09-18

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2001-07-16

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2001-03-06

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2001-01-16

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2000-09-20

2000-11-14

2000-11-16

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2000-07-18

2000-08-14

2000-08-16

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2000-03-07

2000-05-15

2000-05-17

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2000-01-18

2000-02-14

2000-02-16

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1999-09-20

1999-11-12

1999-11-16

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1999-07-21

1999-08-12

1999-08-16

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1999-03-02

1999-05-13

1999-05-17

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1999-01-20

1999-02-11

1999-02-16

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1998-09-15

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1998-07-27

1998-08-18

1998-08-20

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1998-03-04

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1998-01-21

1998-02-12

1998-02-17

1998-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1997-09-15

1997-11-13

1997-11-17

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1997-07-15

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1997-03-05

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1997-01-22

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1996-09-18

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1996-07-16

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1996-03-05

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1996-02-06

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1995-09-19

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1995-07-18

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

SWX

Investor Resources

Learn more about Southwest Gas Corp. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SWX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Gas Utilities

Southwest Gas- (SWX)-engages in the purchase, transportation, and distribution of natural gas in portions of Arizona, Nevada, and California. As of December 31, 2007, the company purchased and distributed, or transported natural gas to approximately 1,813,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. In addition, it provides trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems to utility companies. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

