Ferrellgas Partners L.P.
FGP Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
FGP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
The Market Wrap for March 10: What Happened to our Rising Stocks?
Aaron Levitt
|
March is certainly coming in like a lion.
News
The Market Glance for March 6: A Dry Week for Dividend Investors
Aaron Levitt
|
The first full trading week of the new month will bring plenty of...
News
Wal-Mart Leads 206 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Ani G
|
There are 206 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, March 6.
News
Wal-Mart Leads 6 Dividend Aristocrats Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Ani G
|
There are 128 stocks going ex-dividend this week, starting Monday, December 5th.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Utilities
Industry: Utility Networks
Additional Links:
Ferrell Gas Partners(FGP) is a propane supplier in the US, which serves approximately one million customers in all 50 states. FGP activities are operated through its partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P, and are conducted in only one segment. The Company focuses on the distribution and sale of propane and related equipment and supplies. FGP was founded in 1939, and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$69.98
-$0.01
-0.014%
$2.89
$0.12
4.332%
$86.47
$2.32
2.757%
$8.10
$1.00
14.085%
$0.37
-$0.04
-9.756%
$22.35
$1.84
8.971%
$15.30
-$0.01
-0.065%
$0.18
$0.18
-6.250%
$152.49
$0.60
0.395%
