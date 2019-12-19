Best Dividend Stocks
Consolidated Water

Stock

CWCO

Price as of:

$16.38 +0.04 +0.24%

Industry

Foreign Utilities

/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Foreign Utilities /

Consolidated Water (CWCO)

CWCO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.08%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.34

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

57.63%

EPS $0.59

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CWCO DARS™ Rating

CWCO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.38

Quote Time

Today's Volume

61,439

Open Price

$16.34

Day's Range

$16.21 - $16.49

Previous Close

$16.34

52 week low / high

$10.76 - $17.87

Percent off 52 week high

-8.34%

CWCO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0850

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 31

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0850

2019-12-02

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-01-31

Regular

Trade CWCO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CWCO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CWCO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-31

$0.085

2019-09-30

$0.085

2019-06-28

$0.085

2019-03-29

$0.085

2018-12-31

$0.085

2018-09-28

$0.085

2018-06-29

$0.085

2018-03-29

$0.085

2018-01-02

$0.085

2017-09-29

$0.075

2017-06-29

$0.075

2017-03-30

$0.075

2016-12-28

$0.075

2016-09-29

$0.075

2016-06-29

$0.075

2016-03-30

$0.075

2015-12-29

$0.075

2015-09-29

$0.075

2015-06-29

$0.075

2015-03-30

$0.075

2014-12-29

$0.075

2014-09-29

$0.075

2014-06-27

$0.075

2014-03-28

$0.075

2013-12-27

$0.075

2013-09-27

$0.075

2013-06-27

$0.075

2013-03-27

$0.075

2012-12-27

$0.075

2012-09-27

$0.075

2012-06-27

$0.075

2012-03-28

$0.075

2011-12-28

$0.075

2011-09-28

$0.075

2011-06-29

$0.075

2011-03-30

$0.075

2010-12-29

$0.075

2010-09-29

$0.075

2010-06-29

$0.075

2010-04-28

$0.075

2009-12-29

$0.075

2009-09-29

$0.075

2009-06-29

$0.065

2009-03-30

$0.065

2008-12-29

$0.065

2008-09-26

$0.065

2008-06-26

$0.065

2008-03-27

$0.065

2008-01-11

$0.065

2007-09-26

$0.065

2007-06-27

$0.065

2007-03-28

$0.065

2006-12-27

$0.06

2006-09-27

$0.06

2006-06-28

$0.06

2006-03-29

$0.06

2005-12-28

$0.06

2005-09-28

$0.06

2005-06-28

$0.06

2005-03-29

$0.0575

2004-12-29

$0.0575

2004-10-12

$0.0575

2004-06-28

$0.0575

2004-03-29

$0.0575

2003-12-29

$0.0525

2003-09-26

$0.0525

2003-06-26

$0.0525

2003-03-27

$0.0525

2002-12-27

$0.0525

2002-09-26

$0.0525

2002-06-26

$0.0525

2002-03-26

$0.0525

2001-12-27

$0.05

2001-09-26

$0.05

2001-06-27

$0.05

2000-12-27

$0.05

2000-09-27

$0.04

2000-06-28

$0.04

1999-12-29

$0.04

CWCO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CWCO

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CWCO Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

CWCO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.26%

-20.00%

1years

CWCO

News
CWCO

Research
CWCO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CWCO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

CWCO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0850

2019-12-02

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2019-08-16

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2019-06-05

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2018-11-19

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

2019-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2018-08-20

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2018-05-30

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2018-03-09

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2017-11-27

2018-01-02

2018-01-03

2018-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2017-08-25

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2017-06-05

2017-06-29

2017-07-03

2017-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2017-03-14

2017-03-30

2017-04-03

2017-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2016-11-30

2016-12-28

2017-01-02

2017-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2016-08-31

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2016-06-10

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2016-03-17

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2015-12-01

2015-12-29

2016-01-01

2016-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2015-09-02

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2015-06-10

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2015-02-25

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-12-16

2014-12-29

2015-01-01

2015-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-09-15

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-06-02

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-03-21

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

2014-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2013-12-02

2013-12-27

2014-01-01

2014-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2013-09-17

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

2013-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2013-06-18

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2013-03-13

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2012-12-04

2012-12-27

2013-01-01

2013-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2012-09-11

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2012-06-05

2012-06-27

2012-07-01

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2012-03-16

2012-03-28

2012-04-01

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-11-16

2011-12-28

2012-01-01

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-08-31

2011-09-28

2011-10-01

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-06-16

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-02-22

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2010-11-17

2010-12-29

2011-01-01

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2010-08-30

2010-09-29

2010-10-01

2010-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2010-06-08

2010-06-29

2010-07-01

2010-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2010-03-23

2010-04-28

2010-05-01

2010-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-11-24

2009-12-29

2010-01-01

2010-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-08-12

2009-09-29

2009-10-01

2009-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2009-06-08

2009-06-29

2009-07-01

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2009-03-10

2009-03-30

2009-04-01

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2008-12-01

2008-12-29

2009-01-01

2009-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2008-08-18

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2008-05-28

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2008-02-20

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2008-01-04

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2007-08-29

2007-09-26

2007-09-30

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2007-05-10

2007-06-27

2007-06-30

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2007-03-16

2007-03-28

2007-03-31

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-11-10

2006-12-27

2006-12-31

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-08-28

2006-09-27

2006-09-30

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-05-12

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-03-21

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-11-10

2005-12-28

2005-12-31

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-08-19

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-06-06

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2005-02-22

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2004-12-22

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

Unknown

2004-10-12

2004-09-30

2004-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2004-05-14

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2004-02-18

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2003-11-10

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2003-08-13

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2003-05-27

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2003-02-18

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2002-11-14

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2002-08-13

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2002-05-28

2002-06-26

2002-06-30

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2002-02-25

2002-03-26

2002-03-31

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-11-07

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-09-24

2001-09-26

2001-09-30

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-05-22

2001-06-27

2001-06-30

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

Unknown

Unknown

2001-03-31

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-10-31

2000-12-27

2000-12-31

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2000-08-01

2000-09-27

2000-09-30

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2000-05-30

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

Unknown

Unknown

2000-03-31

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-11-03

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

CWCO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Consolidated Water on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CWCO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Foreign Utilities

Consolidated Water-(CWCO)-engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, and The Bahamas. It operates in three segments: Retail Water Operations, Bulk Water Operations, and Services Operations. As of December 31, 2007, the company operated 12 reverse osmosis desalination plants. Consolidated Water Co. was founded in 1973 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

