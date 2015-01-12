Best Dividend Stocks
Target

Stock

TGT

Price as of:

$97.07 +4.07 +4.21%

Industry

Discount Variety Stores

/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Discount Variety Stores /

Target (TGT)

Target (TGT)

TGT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.63%

services Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

38.59%

EPS $6.84

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

52 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TGT DARS™ Rating

TGT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$97.07

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,018,096

Open Price

$100.14

Day's Range

$96.0 - $101.18

Previous Close

$96.69

52 week low / high

$70.03 - $130.24

Percent off 52 week high

-22.64%

TGT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.6600

Dividend Shot Clock®

MAY 19

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.6600

2020-03-12

2020-05-19

2020-05-20

2020-06-10

Regular

TGT

Compare TGT to Popular Screens

Trade TGT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

TGT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TGT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-05-19

$0.66

2020-02-18

$0.66

2019-11-19

$0.66

2019-08-20

$0.66

2019-05-14

$0.64

2019-02-19

$0.64

2018-11-20

$0.64

2018-08-14

$0.64

2018-05-15

$0.62

2018-02-20

$0.62

2017-11-14

$0.62

2017-08-14

$0.62

2017-05-15

$0.6

2017-02-13

$0.6

2016-11-14

$0.6

2016-08-15

$0.6

2016-05-16

$0.56

2016-02-12

$0.56

2015-11-16

$0.56

2015-08-17

$0.56

2015-05-18

$0.52

2015-02-13

$0.52

2014-11-17

$0.52

2014-08-18

$0.52

2014-05-19

$0.43

2014-02-14

$0.43

2013-11-18

$0.43

2013-08-19

$0.43

2013-05-13

$0.36

2013-02-15

$0.36

2012-11-19

$0.36

2012-08-13

$0.36

2012-05-14

$0.3

2012-02-13

$0.3

2011-11-14

$0.3

2011-08-16

$0.3

2011-05-16

$0.25

2011-02-14

$0.25

2010-11-17

$0.25

2010-08-18

$0.25

2010-05-18

$0.17

2010-02-17

$0.17

2009-11-18

$0.17

2009-08-18

$0.17

2009-05-18

$0.16

2009-02-18

$0.16

2008-11-18

$0.16

2008-08-18

$0.16

2008-05-16

$0.14

2008-02-15

$0.14

2007-11-16

$0.14

2007-08-16

$0.14

2007-05-16

$0.12

2007-02-15

$0.12

2006-11-16

$0.12

2006-08-16

$0.12

2006-05-17

$0.1

2006-02-15

$0.1

2005-11-16

$0.1

2005-08-17

$0.1

2005-05-18

$0.08

2005-02-16

$0.08

2004-11-17

$0.08

2004-08-18

$0.08

2004-05-18

$0.07

2004-02-18

$0.07

2003-11-18

$0.07

2003-08-18

$0.07

2003-05-16

$0.06

2003-02-18

$0.06

2002-11-18

$0.06

2002-08-16

$0.06

2002-05-16

$0.06

2002-02-15

$0.06

2001-11-16

$0.055

2001-08-16

$0.055

2001-05-16

$0.055

2001-02-15

$0.055

2000-11-16

$0.055

2000-08-16

$0.055

2000-05-17

$0.05

2000-02-16

$0.05

1999-11-17

$0.05

1999-08-18

$0.05

1999-05-18

$0.05

1999-02-17

$0.05

1998-11-18

$0.045

1998-08-18

$0.045

1998-05-18

$0.045

1998-02-18

$0.09

1997-11-18

$0.09

1997-08-18

$0.08

1997-05-16

$0.08

1997-02-18

$0.08

1996-11-18

$0.08

1996-08-16

$0.08

1996-05-16

$0.22

1996-02-15

$0.22

1995-11-16

$0.22

1995-08-16

$0.22

1995-05-15

$0.22

TGT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TGT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TGT

Metric

TGT Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

TGT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.66%

1.54%

52years

TGT

News
TGT

Research
TGT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TGT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

TGT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6600

2020-03-12

2020-05-19

2020-05-20

2020-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2020-01-08

2020-02-18

2020-02-19

2020-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2019-09-19

2019-11-19

2019-11-20

2019-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2019-06-13

2019-08-20

2019-08-21

2019-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2019-03-14

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2019-01-09

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2018-09-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2018-06-12

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2018-03-15

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2018-01-11

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2017-09-21

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2017-06-14

2017-08-14

2017-08-16

2017-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-03-09

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-01-12

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-09-21

2016-11-14

2016-11-16

2016-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-06-08

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2016-03-10

2016-05-16

2016-05-18

2016-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2016-01-14

2016-02-12

2016-02-17

2016-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2015-09-11

2015-11-16

2015-11-18

2015-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2015-06-10

2015-08-17

2015-08-19

2015-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2015-03-13

2015-05-18

2015-05-20

2015-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2015-01-15

2015-02-13

2015-02-18

2015-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2014-09-10

2014-11-17

2014-11-19

2014-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2014-06-11

2014-08-18

2014-08-20

2014-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2014-03-13

2014-05-19

2014-05-21

2014-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2014-01-09

2014-02-14

2014-02-19

2014-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2013-09-12

2013-11-18

2013-11-20

2013-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2013-06-12

2013-08-19

2013-08-21

2013-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2013-03-14

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2013-01-10

2013-02-15

2013-02-20

2013-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2012-09-13

2012-11-19

2012-11-21

2012-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2012-06-13

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-03-15

2012-05-14

2012-05-16

2012-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-01-12

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-09-14

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-06-08

2011-08-16

2011-08-18

2011-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-03-10

2011-05-16

2011-05-18

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-01-13

2011-02-14

2011-02-16

2011-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-09-09

2010-11-17

2010-11-20

2010-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-06-09

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-03-11

2010-05-18

2010-05-20

2010-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-01-13

2010-02-17

2010-02-20

2010-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2009-09-10

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2009-06-11

2009-08-18

2009-08-20

2009-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-03-12

2009-05-18

2009-05-20

2009-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-09-11

2008-11-18

2008-11-20

2008-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-06-12

2008-08-18

2008-08-20

2008-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-03-13

2008-05-16

2008-05-20

2008-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-01-15

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-01-10

2008-02-15

2008-02-20

2008-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-09-12

2007-11-16

2007-11-20

2007-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-06-14

2007-08-16

2007-08-20

2007-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-03-15

2007-05-16

2007-05-20

2007-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-01-11

2007-02-15

2007-02-20

2007-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-09-14

2006-11-16

2006-11-20

2006-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-06-15

2006-08-16

2006-08-20

2006-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-03-09

2006-05-17

2006-05-20

2006-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-01-11

2006-02-15

2006-02-20

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-09-15

2005-11-16

2005-11-20

2005-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-06-10

2005-08-17

2005-08-20

2005-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-03-10

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-01-13

2005-02-16

2005-02-20

2005-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-09-08

2004-11-17

2004-11-20

2004-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-06-09

2004-08-18

2004-08-20

2004-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-04-11

2004-05-18

2004-05-20

2004-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-01-15

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2003-09-11

2003-11-18

2003-11-20

2003-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2003-06-12

2003-08-18

2003-08-20

2003-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2003-03-13

2003-05-16

2003-05-20

2003-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2003-01-09

2003-02-18

2003-02-20

2003-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-09-12

2002-11-18

2002-11-20

2002-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-06-13

2002-08-16

2002-08-20

2002-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-03-14

2002-05-16

2002-05-20

2002-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-01-10

2002-02-15

2002-02-20

2002-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2001-11-15

2001-11-16

2001-11-20

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2001-06-14

2001-08-16

2001-08-20

2001-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2001-03-15

2001-05-16

2001-05-20

2001-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2001-01-11

2001-02-15

2001-02-20

2001-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2000-11-09

2000-11-16

2000-11-20

2000-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2000-06-15

2000-08-16

2000-08-20

2000-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-03-09

2000-05-17

2000-05-20

2000-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-01-13

2000-02-16

2000-02-20

2000-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-11-10

1999-11-17

1999-11-20

1999-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-06-09

1999-08-18

1999-08-20

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-04-14

1999-05-18

1999-05-20

1999-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-01-14

1999-02-17

1999-02-20

1999-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1998-11-11

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1998-06-10

1998-08-18

1998-08-20

1998-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1998-04-08

1998-05-18

1998-05-20

1998-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1998-01-14

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1997-11-12

1997-11-18

1997-11-20

1997-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-06-11

1997-08-18

1997-08-20

1997-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-04-14

1997-05-16

1997-05-20

1997-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-01-08

1997-02-18

1997-02-20

1997-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1996-11-06

1996-11-18

1996-11-20

1996-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1996-06-12

1996-08-16

1996-08-20

1996-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1996-04-10

1996-05-16

1996-05-20

1996-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1996-01-10

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1995-10-11

1995-11-16

1995-11-20

1995-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1995-06-14

1995-08-16

1995-08-20

1995-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1995-04-12

1995-05-15

1995-05-20

1995-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

TGT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Target on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TGT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Discount Variety Stores

Target (TGT) is a discount retailer in North America. Target operates in three segments, U.S. Retail, U.S. Credit Card and Canadian. It offers products to customers through store locations as well as online. As of January 2012, the company operated 1763 stores, and employed 365,000 people. The company was founded in 1902 as Dayton Dry Goods Company, and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

