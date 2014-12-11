Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

J.C. Penney

Stock

JCP

Price as of:

$1.08 +0.01 +0.94%

Industry

Department Stores

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Department Stores /

J.C. Penney (JCP)

JCP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS -$0.99

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get JCP DARS™ Rating

JCP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$1.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,184,631

Open Price

$1.04

Day's Range

$1.04 - $1.09

Previous Close

$1.06

52 week low / high

$0.53 - $1.91

Percent off 52 week high

-43.98%

JCP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JCP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade JCP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
JCP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JCP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2012-04-05

$0.2

2012-01-06

$0.2

2011-10-05

$0.2

2011-07-06

$0.2

2011-04-06

$0.2

2011-01-06

$0.2

2010-10-06

$0.2

2010-07-07

$0.2

2010-04-07

$0.2

2010-01-06

$0.2

2009-10-07

$0.2

2009-07-08

$0.2

2009-04-07

$0.2

2009-01-07

$0.2

2008-10-08

$0.2

2008-07-08

$0.2

2008-04-08

$0.2

2008-01-08

$0.2

2007-10-05

$0.2

2007-07-06

$0.2

2007-04-05

$0.2

2007-01-08

$0.18

2006-10-05

$0.18

2006-07-06

$0.18

2006-04-06

$0.18

2006-01-06

$0.125

2005-10-05

$0.125

2005-07-06

$0.125

2005-04-06

$0.125

2005-01-06

$0.125

2004-10-06

$0.125

2004-07-07

$0.125

2004-04-06

$0.125

2004-01-07

$0.125

2003-10-08

$0.125

2003-07-08

$0.125

2003-04-08

$0.125

2003-01-08

$0.125

2002-10-08

$0.125

2002-07-08

$0.125

2002-04-08

$0.125

2002-01-08

$0.125

2001-10-05

$0.125

2001-07-06

$0.125

2001-04-06

$0.125

2001-01-08

$0.125

2000-10-05

$0.125

2000-07-06

$0.2875

2000-04-06

$0.2875

2000-01-06

$0.2875

1999-10-06

$0.545

1999-07-07

$0.545

1999-04-07

$0.545

1999-01-06

$0.545

1998-10-07

$0.545

1998-07-08

$0.545

1998-04-08

$0.545

1998-01-07

$0.535

1997-10-08

$0.535

1997-07-08

$0.535

1997-04-08

$0.535

1997-01-08

$0.52

1996-10-08

$0.52

1996-07-08

$0.52

1996-04-08

$0.52

1996-01-08

$0.48

1995-10-05

$0.48

1995-07-06

$0.48

JCP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
JCP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JCP

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

JCP Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

JCP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

JCP

News
JCP

Research
JCP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JCP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

JCP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-03-23

2012-04-05

2012-04-10

2012-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-12-07

2012-01-06

2012-01-10

2012-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-09-16

2011-10-05

2011-10-10

2011-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-05-20

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

2011-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-03-24

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

2011-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-12-08

2011-01-06

2011-01-10

2011-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-09-17

2010-10-06

2010-10-08

2010-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-05-21

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

2010-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-03-25

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

2010-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-12-09

2010-01-06

2010-01-08

2010-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-09-18

2009-10-07

2009-10-09

2009-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-05-15

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-03-26

2009-04-07

2009-04-09

2009-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-12-10

2009-01-07

2009-01-09

2009-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-09-19

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-05-16

2008-07-08

2008-07-10

2008-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-03-27

2008-04-08

2008-04-10

2008-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-12-12

2008-01-08

2008-01-10

2008-02-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-09-21

2007-10-05

2007-10-10

2007-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-05-18

2007-07-06

2007-07-10

2007-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-03-29

2007-04-05

2007-04-10

2007-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2006-12-14

2007-01-08

2007-01-10

2007-02-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2006-09-22

2006-10-05

2006-10-10

2006-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2006-05-19

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

2006-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2006-03-22

2006-04-06

2006-04-10

2006-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-12-07

2006-01-06

2006-01-10

2006-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-09-16

2005-10-05

2005-10-10

2005-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-05-20

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-03-18

2005-04-06

2005-04-08

2005-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-12-08

2005-01-06

2005-01-10

2005-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-09-17

2004-10-06

2004-10-08

2004-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-05-14

2004-07-07

2004-07-09

2004-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-03-19

2004-04-06

2004-04-09

2004-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2003-12-10

2004-01-07

2004-01-09

2004-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2003-09-19

2003-10-08

2003-10-10

2003-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2003-05-16

2003-07-08

2003-07-10

2003-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2003-03-21

2003-04-08

2003-04-10

2003-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2002-12-11

2003-01-08

2003-01-10

2003-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2002-09-20

2002-10-08

2002-10-10

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2002-05-17

2002-07-08

2002-07-10

2002-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2002-03-22

2002-04-08

2002-04-10

2002-05-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2001-12-05

2002-01-08

2002-01-10

2002-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2001-09-21

2001-10-05

2001-10-10

2001-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2001-05-18

2001-07-06

2001-07-10

2001-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2001-03-23

2001-04-06

2001-04-10

2001-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2000-11-08

2001-01-08

2001-01-10

2001-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2000-09-13

2000-10-05

2000-10-10

2000-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2000-05-19

2000-07-06

2000-07-10

2000-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2000-03-08

2000-04-06

2000-04-10

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

1999-12-06

2000-01-06

2000-01-10

2000-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

1999-09-08

1999-10-06

1999-10-08

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

1999-05-21

1999-07-07

1999-07-09

1999-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

1999-02-11

1999-04-07

1999-04-09

1999-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

1998-11-11

1999-01-06

1999-01-08

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

1998-09-09

1998-10-07

1998-10-09

1998-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

1998-05-15

1998-07-08

1998-07-10

1998-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

1998-03-11

1998-04-08

1998-04-13

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

1997-11-12

1998-01-07

1998-01-09

1998-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

1997-09-10

1997-10-08

1997-10-10

1997-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

1997-05-19

1997-07-08

1997-07-10

1997-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

1997-03-12

1997-04-08

1997-04-10

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1996-11-13

1997-01-08

1997-01-10

1997-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1996-09-11

1996-10-08

1996-10-10

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1996-05-21

1996-07-08

1996-07-10

1996-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1996-03-13

1996-04-08

1996-04-10

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

1995-11-08

1996-01-08

1996-01-10

1996-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

1995-09-13

1995-10-05

1995-10-10

1995-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

1995-05-22

1995-07-06

1995-07-10

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

JCP

Investor Resources

Learn more about J.C. Penney on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

JCP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Department Stores

JC Penney <span style="font-size: 12px">(JCP)<span style="color: #3d7401"></span></span> - The company sells merchandise and services to customers through its department stores and catalog/Internet channels. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X