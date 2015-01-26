Best Dividend Stocks
Viacom

Stock

VIAB

Price as of:

$24.22 +0.75 +3.2%

Industry

Catv Systems

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Catv Systems /

Viacom (VIAB)

VIAB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.30%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

19.70%

EPS $4.06

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


VIAB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.22

Quote Time

Today's Volume

41,869,801

Open Price

$23.51

Day's Range

$23.42 - $24.91

Previous Close

$23.47

52 week low / high

$20.93 - $31.96

Percent off 52 week high

-24.22%

VIAB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VIAB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
VIAB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VIAB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-13

$0.2

2019-06-14

$0.2

2019-03-14

$0.2

2018-12-14

$0.2

2018-09-14

$0.2

2018-06-14

$0.2

2018-03-14

$0.2

2017-12-14

$0.2

2017-09-14

$0.2

2017-06-13

$0.2

2017-03-13

$0.2

2016-12-13

$0.2

2016-09-22

$0.2

2016-06-13

$0.4

2016-03-09

$0.4

2015-12-11

$0.4

2015-09-11

$0.4

2015-06-11

$0.4

2015-03-11

$0.33

2014-12-11

$0.33

2014-09-11

$0.33

2014-06-11

$0.33

2014-03-12

$0.3

2013-12-11

$0.3

2013-09-11

$0.3

2013-06-12

$0.3

2013-03-13

$0.275

2012-12-12

$0.275

2012-09-12

$0.275

2012-06-13

$0.275

2012-03-13

$0.25

2011-12-13

$0.25

2011-09-13

$0.25

2011-06-13

$0.25

2011-02-24

$0.15

2010-11-26

$0.15

2010-08-27

$0.15

2010-06-17

$0.15

VIAB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VIAB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VIAB

Metric

VIAB Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

VIAB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-12.64%

0.00%

0years

VIAB

News
VIAB

Research
VIAB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VIAB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

VIAB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2000

2019-08-05

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-05-22

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-01-17

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-11-16

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2019-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-08-01

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-05-21

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-03-08

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-11-10

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-08-02

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-05-18

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-02-06

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-10-31

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2017-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-09-21

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

2016-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-05-18

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-01-14

2016-03-09

2016-03-13

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-11-11

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2016-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-08-04

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-05-20

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-01-15

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2014-11-12

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2015-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2014-07-22

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2014-05-21

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-01-16

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-11-13

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-07-23

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-05-22

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2013-01-17

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2012-11-14

2012-12-12

2012-12-15

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2012-07-24

2012-09-12

2012-09-15

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2012-05-23

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-01-18

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-11-09

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2012-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-07-26

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-05-25

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-01-13

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-11-11

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-07-27

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-06-09

2010-06-17

2010-06-21

2010-07-01

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

VIAB

Investor Resources

Learn more about Viacom on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

VIAB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Catv Systems

Viacom (VIA-B) - This company operates as an entertainment content company primarily in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. nts, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content to advertisers, content distributors, and retailers across various distribution platforms, including television, the Internet, mobile devices, game consoles, themed entertainment, and various consumer products. It serves through MTV Networks with approximately 170 channels and multiplatform properties, which primarily include MTV: Music Television, VH1, CMT: Country Music Television, Logo, Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., TeenNick, COMEDY CENTRAL, Spike TV, and TV Land. This segment also operates approximately 430 digital media properties, as well as operates a television network that offers entertainment, music, news, and public affairs programming to the African-American audience through its BET Networks. In addition, it engages in video game business, which includes Rock Band franchise and casual gaming Web sites, such as Addictinggames.com and Shockwave.com. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, and distributes motion pictures and other entertainment content. It produces and distributes motion pictures under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, MTV Films, and Nickelodeon Movies brands. This segment also involves in selling DVDs and other products relating to the motion pictures and other entertainment content. In addition, it acquires films for distribution and has presence in the games business. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

