Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

KAR Auction Services Inc

Stock

KAR

Price as of:

$21.51 -0.03 -0.14%

Industry

Auto Dealerships

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Auto Dealerships /

KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

KAR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.50%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.76

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

66.13%

EPS $1.15

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get KAR DARS™ Rating

KAR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.51

Quote Time

Today's Volume

423,354

Open Price

$21.47

Day's Range

$21.34 - $21.57

Previous Close

$21.54

52 week low / high

$16.41 - $28.61

Percent off 52 week high

-24.82%

KAR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KAR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade KAR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
KAR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KAR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.19

2019-09-19

$0.19

2019-05-31

$0.35

2019-03-21

$0.35

2018-12-19

$0.35

2018-09-19

$0.35

2018-06-20

$0.35

2018-03-21

$0.35

2017-12-19

$0.35

2017-09-19

$0.32

2017-06-19

$0.32

2017-03-20

$0.32

2016-12-19

$0.32

2016-09-19

$0.29

2016-06-20

$0.29

2016-03-21

$0.29

2015-12-18

$0.27

2015-09-21

$0.27

2015-06-22

$0.27

2015-03-23

$0.27

2014-12-24

$0.27

2014-09-22

$0.25

2014-06-23

$0.25

2014-03-24

$0.25

2013-12-18

$0.25

2013-09-20

$0.19

2013-06-20

$0.19

2013-03-21

$0.19

2012-12-17

$0.19

2006-11-10

$0.075

2006-08-14

$0.075

2006-05-11

$0.075

2006-02-16

$0.075

2005-11-09

$0.075

2005-08-15

$0.075

2005-05-18

$0.075

2005-02-17

$0.075

2004-11-10

$0.075

KAR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
KAR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KAR

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

KAR Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

KAR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-13.88%

-45.71%

6years

KAR

News
KAR

Research
KAR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KAR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2006

2005

2004

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

KAR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1900

2019-11-05

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2020-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-08-06

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-05-07

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-02-19

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-11-06

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2019-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-08-07

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

2018-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-05-08

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-02-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-10-31

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2018-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-08-08

2017-09-19

2017-09-20

2017-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-05-09

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-02-21

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-11-03

2016-12-19

2016-12-21

2017-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2016-08-02

2016-09-19

2016-09-21

2016-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2016-05-03

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2016-02-17

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-11-04

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2016-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-08-03

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-05-05

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-02-17

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2014-11-04

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2015-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-08-05

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-05-05

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-02-18

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-11-05

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2014-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-08-06

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-05-01

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-02-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2012-11-30

2012-12-17

2012-12-19

2012-12-28

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-10-26

2006-11-10

2006-11-14

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-07-26

2006-08-14

2006-08-16

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-02-08

2006-02-16

2006-02-21

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-10-26

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-07-27

2005-08-15

2005-08-17

2005-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-04-27

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-02-09

2005-02-17

2005-02-22

2005-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-10-20

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

KAR

Investor Resources

Learn more about KAR Auction Services Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

KAR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Auto Dealerships

This company provides vehicle auction services. It operates in three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It offers value-added services, including auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, and analytical services. This segment sells vehicles of commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, and vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies to franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. The IAA segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services that facilitate the remarketing of damaged or low value vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies and charity donation vehicles, as well as recovered stolen vehicles. It also provides transportation, titling, salvage recovery, and claims settlement administrative services. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing primarily to independent used vehicle dealers. As of December 31, 2011, the company had a network of 69 whole car auction locations and 159 salvage auction locations, as well as serviced auctions through 103 locations in North America. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of KAR Holdings II, LLC.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X