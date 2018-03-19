KAR Auction Services Inc
KAR Auction Services Inc
Compare KAR to Popular Consumer Discretionary Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
$154.25
+0.37%
$15.69 B
1.04%
$1.22
21.87%
0.13%
KAR Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
KAR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
KAR Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-22.86%
|
-9.24%
|
5.88%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Trade KAR using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading KAR’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading KAR’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
KAR Auction Services, Inc. Suspends Dividend Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Shauvik Haldar
|
KAR Auction Services, Inc. Suspends Dividend
News
Chubb Limited Leads 99 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Philip Morris International Inc. Leads 50 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 50 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, June 18.
News
Philip Morris International Inc. Leads 50 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 50 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, March 19.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Distributors Discretionary
Additional Links:
This company provides vehicle auction services. It operates in three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It offers value-added services, including auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, and analytical services. This segment sells vehicles of commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, and vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies to franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. The IAA segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services that facilitate the remarketing of damaged or low value vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies and charity donation vehicles, as well as recovered stolen vehicles. It also provides transportation, titling, salvage recovery, and claims settlement administrative services. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing primarily to independent used vehicle dealers. As of December 31, 2011, the company had a network of 69 whole car auction locations and 159 salvage auction locations, as well as serviced auctions through 103 locations in North America. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of KAR Holdings II, LLC.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.14
$0.14
8.333%
$2.10
$0.03
1.449%
$0.20
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$645.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.29
$0.00
0.000%
$16.25
-$0.20
-1.216%
$24.49
$0.16
0.658%
$33.49
$0.22
0.661%
$19.80
$0.95
5.040%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
KAR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover