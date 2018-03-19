This company provides vehicle auction services. It operates in three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It offers value-added services, including auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, and analytical services. This segment sells vehicles of commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, and vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies to franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. The IAA segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services that facilitate the remarketing of damaged or low value vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies and charity donation vehicles, as well as recovered stolen vehicles. It also provides transportation, titling, salvage recovery, and claims settlement administrative services. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing primarily to independent used vehicle dealers. As of December 31, 2011, the company had a network of 69 whole car auction locations and 159 salvage auction locations, as well as serviced auctions through 103 locations in North America. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of KAR Holdings II, LLC.