Waste Management

Stock

WM

Price as of:

$92.0 +4.13 +4.7%

Industry

Waste Management

/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Waste Management /

Waste Management (WM)

WM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.18%

industrial-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.18

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

47.68%

EPS $4.57

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

16 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get WM DARS™ Rating

WM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$92.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,806

Open Price

$92.0

Day's Range

$92.0 - $92.0

Previous Close

$87.87

52 week low / high

$85.5 - $126.79

Percent off 52 week high

-27.44%

WM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WM

Compare WM to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade WM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

WM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-05

$0.545

2019-12-05

$0.5125

2019-09-05

$0.5125

2019-06-06

$0.5125

2019-03-07

$0.5125

2018-11-29

$0.465

2018-09-06

$0.465

2018-06-07

$0.465

2018-03-08

$0.465

2017-11-30

$0.425

2017-09-07

$0.425

2017-06-07

$0.425

2017-03-08

$0.425

2016-11-30

$0.41

2016-09-07

$0.41

2016-06-01

$0.41

2016-03-03

$0.41

2015-12-02

$0.385

2015-09-10

$0.385

2015-06-03

$0.385

2015-03-05

$0.385

2014-12-03

$0.375

2014-09-03

$0.375

2014-06-04

$0.375

2014-03-06

$0.375

2013-12-02

$0.365

2013-09-04

$0.365

2013-06-05

$0.365

2013-03-07

$0.365

2012-11-26

$0.355

2012-09-05

$0.355

2012-06-06

$0.355

2012-03-07

$0.355

2011-11-28

$0.34

2011-09-01

$0.34

2011-05-31

$0.34

2011-03-09

$0.34

2010-11-29

$0.315

2010-09-02

$0.315

2010-05-27

$0.315

2010-03-01

$0.315

2009-11-30

$0.29

2009-09-03

$0.29

2009-05-28

$0.29

2009-03-05

$0.29

2008-11-26

$0.27

2008-08-28

$0.27

2008-05-29

$0.27

2008-03-06

$0.27

2007-11-29

$0.24

2007-08-30

$0.24

2007-05-31

$0.24

2007-03-08

$0.24

2006-11-30

$0.22

2006-08-31

$0.22

2006-06-01

$0.22

2006-03-02

$0.22

2005-11-29

$0.2

2005-08-30

$0.2

2005-05-27

$0.2

2005-02-25

$0.2

2004-11-29

$0.1875

2004-08-30

$0.1875

2004-05-27

$0.1875

2004-02-26

$0.1875

2003-09-26

$0.01

2002-09-26

$0.01

2001-09-25

$0.01

2000-09-27

$0.01

1999-09-28

$0.01

1998-12-29

$0.01

1998-09-28

$0.01

WM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

WM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WM

Metric

WM Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

WM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.64%

6.34%

16years

WM

News
WM

Research
WM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

WM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5450

2020-02-18

2020-03-05

2020-03-06

2020-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5125

2019-11-19

2019-12-05

2019-12-06

2019-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5125

2019-08-19

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5125

2019-05-14

2019-06-06

2019-06-07

2019-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5125

2019-02-19

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2018-11-12

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2018-08-20

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2018-05-14

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2018-02-19

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2017-11-06

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2017-08-24

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2017-05-11

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2017-02-27

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-11-10

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2016-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-08-25

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-05-11

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-02-26

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

2016-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2015-11-09

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2015-08-20

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2015-05-11

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

2015-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2015-02-24

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

2015-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-11-10

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2014-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-08-21

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

2014-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-05-12

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

2014-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-02-25

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2013-11-12

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2013-08-22

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2013-05-09

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2013-02-25

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2012-11-06

2012-11-26

2012-11-28

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2012-08-24

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2012-05-10

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2012-02-28

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2011-11-08

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2011-08-23

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2011-05-13

2011-05-31

2011-06-02

2011-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2011-03-01

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2010-11-09

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2010-08-20

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

2010-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2010-05-11

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2010-02-26

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2009-11-10

2009-11-30

2009-12-02

2009-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2009-08-25

2009-09-03

2009-09-08

2009-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2009-05-08

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2009-02-25

2009-03-05

2009-03-09

2009-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2008-11-12

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2008-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2008-08-25

2008-08-28

2008-09-02

2008-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2008-05-09

2008-05-29

2008-06-02

2008-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2008-02-27

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2007-11-13

2007-11-29

2007-12-03

2007-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2007-08-24

2007-08-30

2007-09-04

2007-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2007-05-11

2007-05-31

2007-06-04

2007-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2007-03-01

2007-03-08

2007-03-12

2007-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-11-10

2006-11-30

2006-12-04

2006-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-08-25

2006-08-31

2006-09-05

2006-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-05-05

2006-06-01

2006-06-05

2006-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-12-15

2006-03-02

2006-03-06

2006-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-10-07

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-08-19

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-05-13

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-01-28

2005-02-25

2005-03-01

2005-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2004-10-12

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2004-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2004-08-17

2004-08-30

2004-09-01

2004-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2004-05-17

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2004-01-30

2004-02-26

2004-03-01

2004-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2003-08-19

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0100

2002-08-20

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0100

2001-09-07

2001-09-25

2001-09-27

2001-10-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0100

2000-08-15

2000-09-27

2000-09-30

2000-10-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0100

1999-09-14

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0100

1998-11-10

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1998-09-15

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-23

Initial

Regular

Quarter

WM

Investor Resources

Learn more about Waste Management on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

WM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) is a North American waste management, comprehensive waste and environmental services company founded in 1894 and based out of Houston, Texas. The company provides collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal of waste services. The company is also a developer, operator and owner of waste-to-energy and landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. Waste Management is largely affected by certain commodity prices, such as fibers, aluminum, and glass - all of which are volatile. As well, Waste Management is largely regulated on municipal, state, and federal levels, particularly for environmental concerns. Waste Management has been paying dividends since 1998, and has increased them annually since 2004. Waste Management pays its dividends quarterly.

