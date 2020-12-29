Welcome to Dividend.com
Waste Management Inc

News

Waste Management Tries to Woo Investors With Increases to Dividend & Buyback

Justin Kuepper Mar 10, 2021

Waste Management Inc. (WM) is a leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. In addition to waste collection and recycling, the company is a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States.

The company generated 66% of its revenue from Collection, 24% of its revenue from Landfill, 12% of its revenue from Transfer and 7% of its revenue from Recycling in 2020. Within its Collection segment, the company’s revenues were split between Commercial (41%), Residential (27%), Industrial (28%) and Other (5%) sources.

Strong Top- and Bottom-Line Growth

Waste Management reported fourth-quarter revenue that rose by 5.7% to $4.07 billion, beating consensus estimates by $100 million, with non-GAAP earnings of $1.13 per share, beating consensus estimates by four cents per share.

Despite the strong performance, the company has struggled to attract investors. In a move to show its commitment to shareholders, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 5.5% to $0.575 per share, which represents a 1.99% forward yield. The dividend is payable on March 26, 2021 to shareholders on record as of March 12, 2021.

Want to keep track of all the dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

