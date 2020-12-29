Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Justin Kuepper Mar 10, 2021
Waste Management Inc. (WM) is a leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. In addition to waste collection and recycling, the company is a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States.
The company generated 66% of its revenue from Collection, 24% of its revenue from Landfill, 12% of its revenue from Transfer and 7% of its revenue from Recycling in 2020. Within its Collection segment, the company’s revenues were split between Commercial (41%), Residential (27%), Industrial (28%) and Other (5%) sources.
Waste Management reported fourth-quarter revenue that rose by 5.7% to $4.07 billion, beating consensus estimates by $100 million, with non-GAAP earnings of $1.13 per share, beating consensus estimates by four cents per share.
Despite the strong performance, the company has struggled to attract investors. In a move to show its commitment to shareholders, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 5.5% to $0.575 per share, which represents a 1.99% forward yield. The dividend is payable on March 26, 2021 to shareholders on record as of March 12, 2021.
