This table allows you to know how fast RPAI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-24 $0.165625 2019-09-25 $0.165625 2019-06-24 $0.165625 2019-03-26 $0.165625 2018-12-26 $0.165625 2018-09-24 $0.165625 2018-06-25 $0.165625 2018-03-26 $0.165625 2017-12-26 $0.165625 2017-09-25 $0.165625 2017-06-22 $0.165625 2017-03-23 $0.165625 2016-12-20 $0.165625 2016-09-22 $0.165625 2016-06-23 $0.165625 2016-03-23 $0.165625 2015-12-21 $0.165625 2015-09-23 $0.165625 2015-06-24 $0.165625 2015-03-25 $0.165625 2014-12-23 $0.165625 2014-09-24 $0.165625 2014-06-25 $0.165625 2014-03-26 $0.165625 2013-12-27 $0.165625 2013-09-25 $0.165625 2013-06-26 $0.165625 2013-03-26 $0.165625 2012-12-27 $0.165625 2012-09-26 $0.165625 2012-06-27 $0.165625