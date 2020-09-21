Welcome to Dividend.com
Real estate investment trust concept

News

MFA Financial and Retail Properties of America Cut Dividend

Shauvik Haldar Sep 23, 2020

Often, during times of financial stress, stocks, MLPs, REITs and funds cut their dividend payouts. Use our new tool, Propelor, to track your future dividend income and better manage your portfolio when REITs like MFA Financial cut or suspend dividend.

Below, we present an analysis of key securities that announced a cut in their dividends and are going ex-dividend this week. The latest regular payout is compared to the most recent regular payout before the dividend cut.

You can find the latest ex-dividend dates for the securities that interest you in our Ex-Dividend Date Search tool. Get a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here.

Note: Market Cap and dividend yield figures are as of market close on Tuesday, September 22.

Ticker Name Security Type Market Cap ($ Bn) Annual Pay ($) Prev Pay ($) Next Pay ($) Change (%) Ex-Div Date Yield (%)
MFA MFA Financial, Inc. REIT 1.26 0.20 0.20 0.05 -75% 9/29/2020 7.17%
RPAI Retail Properties of America Inc. REIT 1.17 0.20 0.17 0.05 -70% 9/24/2020 3.18%
AHH Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. REIT 0.71 0.44 0.22 0.11 -50% 9/29/2020 4.85%

