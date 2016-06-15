Best Dividend Stocks
Duke Realty

Stock

DRE

Price as of:

$34.16 -0.04 -0.12%

Industry

Real Estate Development

Duke Realty (DRE)

Duke Realty (DRE)

DRE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.75%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.94

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

88.18%

EPS $1.07

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get DRE DARS™ Rating

DRE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.16

Quote Time

Today's Volume

680,403

Open Price

$34.17

Day's Range

$34.05 - $34.28

Previous Close

$34.2

52 week low / high

$24.67 - $36.04

Percent off 52 week high

-5.22%

DRE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DRE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DRE's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

DRE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DRE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-13

$0.235

2019-08-14

$0.215

2019-05-15

$0.215

2019-02-13

$0.215

2018-11-14

$0.215

2018-08-15

$0.2

2018-05-15

$0.2

2018-02-14

$0.2

2017-11-15

$0.2

2017-08-14

$0.19

2017-05-12

$0.19

2017-02-14

$0.19

2016-11-14

$0.19

2016-08-12

$0.18

2016-05-12

$0.18

2016-02-11

$0.18

2015-11-12

$0.18

2015-08-12

$0.17

2015-05-12

$0.17

2015-02-12

$0.17

2014-11-12

$0.17

2014-08-12

$0.17

2014-05-13

$0.17

2014-02-12

$0.17

2013-11-12

$0.17

2013-08-13

$0.17

2013-05-14

$0.17

2013-02-11

$0.17

2012-11-09

$0.17

2012-08-13

$0.17

2012-05-14

$0.17

2012-02-13

$0.17

2011-11-14

$0.17

2011-08-15

$0.17

2011-05-13

$0.17

2011-02-10

$0.17

2010-11-12

$0.17

2010-08-13

$0.17

2010-05-13

$0.17

2010-02-10

$0.17

2009-11-10

$0.17

2009-08-12

$0.17

2009-05-12

$0.17

2009-02-11

$0.25

2008-11-12

$0.485

2008-08-12

$0.485

2008-05-12

$0.48

2008-02-12

$0.48

2007-11-09

$0.48

2007-08-10

$0.48

2007-05-10

$0.475

2007-02-12

$0.475

2006-11-10

$0.475

2006-08-10

$0.475

2006-05-10

$0.47

2006-02-10

$0.47

2005-11-09

$0.47

2005-08-10

$0.47

2005-05-10

$0.465

2005-02-10

$0.465

2004-11-09

$0.465

2004-08-11

$0.465

2004-05-12

$0.46

2004-02-10

$0.46

2003-11-12

$0.46

2003-08-12

$0.46

2003-05-12

$0.455

2003-02-12

$0.455

2002-11-12

$0.455

2002-08-12

$0.455

2002-05-10

$0.45

2002-02-08

$0.45

2001-11-09

$0.45

2001-08-14

$0.45

2001-05-11

$0.43

2001-02-08

$0.43

2000-11-10

$0.43

2000-08-14

$0.43

2000-05-11

$0.39

2000-02-09

$0.39

1999-11-17

$0.39

1999-08-12

$0.39

1999-05-11

$0.34

1999-02-09

$0.34

1998-11-09

$0.34

1998-08-12

$0.34

1998-05-11

$0.3

1998-02-11

$0.3

1997-11-12

$0.3

1997-08-13

$0.59

1997-05-14

$0.255

1997-02-12

$0.255

1996-11-13

$0.255

1996-08-14

$0.255

1996-05-15

$0.245

1996-02-13

$0.245

1995-11-14

$0.245

1995-08-15

$0.245

1995-05-09

$0.235

1994-02-08

$0.10475

DRE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DRE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DRE

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

DRE Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

DRE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.79%

15.34%

4years

DRE

News
DRE

Research
DRE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DRE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

DRE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2350

2019-10-30

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2019-07-31

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2019-04-24

2019-05-15

2019-05-16

2019-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2019-01-30

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2018-10-24

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-07-25

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

2018-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-04-25

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-01-31

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-10-25

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-07-26

2017-08-14

2017-08-16

2017-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-04-26

2017-05-12

2017-05-16

2017-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-01-25

2017-02-14

2017-02-16

2017-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-10-26

2016-11-14

2016-11-16

2016-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-07-27

2016-08-12

2016-08-16

2016-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-04-27

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-01-27

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-10-28

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-07-29

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-04-29

2015-05-12

2015-05-14

2015-05-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-01-28

2015-02-12

2015-02-17

2015-02-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-10-29

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-07-30

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-04-30

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-01-29

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2013-10-30

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2013-07-31

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2013-04-24

2013-05-14

2013-05-16

2013-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2013-01-30

2013-02-11

2013-02-13

2013-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-10-31

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

2012-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-07-25

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-04-25

2012-05-14

2012-05-16

2012-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-01-25

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2011-10-26

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2011-07-27

2011-08-15

2011-08-17

2011-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2011-04-27

2011-05-13

2011-05-17

2011-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2011-01-26

2011-02-10

2011-02-14

2011-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-10-27

2010-11-12

2010-11-16

2010-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-07-28

2010-08-13

2010-08-17

2010-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-04-28

2010-05-13

2010-05-17

2010-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-01-27

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2009-10-28

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2009-07-29

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2009-04-29

2009-05-12

2009-05-14

2009-05-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-01-28

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2008-10-29

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2008-07-30

2008-08-12

2008-08-14

2008-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2008-04-30

2008-05-12

2008-05-14

2008-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2008-01-30

2008-02-12

2008-02-14

2008-02-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2007-10-31

2007-11-09

2007-11-14

2007-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2007-07-25

2007-08-10

2007-08-14

2007-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2007-04-25

2007-05-10

2007-05-14

2007-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2007-01-31

2007-02-12

2007-02-14

2007-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2006-10-25

2006-11-10

2006-11-14

2006-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2006-07-26

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2006-04-26

2006-05-10

2006-05-12

2006-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2006-01-25

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2005-10-26

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2005-07-27

2005-08-10

2005-08-12

2005-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2005-04-27

2005-05-10

2005-05-12

2005-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2005-01-26

2005-02-10

2005-02-14

2005-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2004-10-27

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2004-07-28

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

Unknown

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2004-01-28

2004-02-10

2004-02-12

2004-02-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2003-10-30

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2003-07-30

2003-08-12

2003-08-14

2003-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2003-04-30

2003-05-12

2003-05-14

2003-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2003-01-29

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2002-10-30

2002-11-12

2002-11-14

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2002-07-31

2002-08-12

2002-08-14

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2002-04-24

2002-05-10

2002-05-14

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2002-01-30

2002-02-08

2002-02-12

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2001-10-31

2001-11-09

2001-11-14

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2001-07-25

2001-08-14

2001-08-16

2001-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2001-04-25

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2001-01-31

2001-02-08

2001-02-12

2001-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2000-10-25

2000-11-10

2000-11-14

2000-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2000-07-26

2000-08-14

2000-08-16

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

Unknown

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2000-01-26

2000-02-09

2000-02-11

2000-02-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1999-10-27

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1999-07-28

1999-08-12

1999-08-16

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

1999-04-21

1999-05-11

1999-05-13

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

1999-01-27

1999-02-09

1999-02-11

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

1998-10-22

1998-11-09

1998-11-12

1998-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

1998-07-23

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1998-04-23

1998-05-11

1998-05-13

1998-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1998-01-29

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1997-10-23

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

1997-07-24

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1997-04-25

1997-05-14

1997-05-16

1997-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1997-01-31

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1996-10-24

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1996-07-25

1996-08-14

1996-08-16

1996-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

1996-04-25

1996-05-15

1996-05-17

1996-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

1996-02-01

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

1995-10-26

1995-11-14

1995-11-16

1995-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

1995-07-27

1995-08-15

1995-08-17

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

1995-04-27

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1048

1994-01-28

1994-02-08

1994-02-14

1994-02-28

Initial

Regular

Quarter

DRE

Investor Resources

Learn more about Duke Realty on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DRE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Real Estate Development

Duke Realty- (DRE)-specializes in the ownership, construction, development, leasing and management of office, industrial, medical office and retail real estate. It is the largest publicly traded, vertically integrated office/industrial real estate company in the United States. The company owns, manages or has under development more than 130 million rentable square feet in 22 major U.S. cities. Duke, which controls approximately 7,700 acres of land for over 113 million square feet of future development, also provides nationwide real estate solutions through its national development division. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with regional offices in Alexandria, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland, Ohio; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas and Houston, Texas; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Nashville, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Raleigh, North Carolina; St. Louis, Missouri; and Tampa and Weston, Florida. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted differently, so please consult with a tax advisor for more details.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

disclaimer.

