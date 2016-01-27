Biomed Realty Trust
Biomed Realty Trust
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
Biomed Realty Trust- (BMR)-is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Providing Real Estate to the Life Science Industry®. The company's tenants primarily include biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies and other entities involved in the life science industry. BioMed Realty Trust owns or has interests in 68 properties, representing 104 buildings with approximately 8.5 million rentable square feet, as well as approximately 1.9 million square feet of development in progress. These properties are located predominantly in the major U.S. life science markets of Boston, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New York/New Jersey, which have well-established reputations as centers for scientific research. BioMed Realty Trust was founded in 2004 and is based in San Diego, California. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.
