Citigroup

Stock

C

Price as of:

$78.35 +0.43 +0.55%

Industry

Money Center Banks

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup (C)

C

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.



2.62%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.



$2.04

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.



26.35%

EPS $7.74

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.



4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.




Get C DARS™ Rating

C

Daily Snapshot

Price

$78.35

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,428,413

Open Price

$78.0

Day's Range

$77.96 - $78.49

Previous Close

$77.92

52 week low / high

$48.42 - $78.49

Percent off 52 week high

-0.18%

C

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

C has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout



C

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast C’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-01

$0.51

2019-08-02

$0.51

2019-05-03

$0.45

2019-02-01

$0.45

2018-11-02

$0.45

2018-08-03

$0.45

2018-05-04

$0.32

2018-02-02

$0.32

2017-11-03

$0.32

2017-08-03

$0.32

2017-04-27

$0.16

2017-02-02

$0.16

2016-11-03

$0.16

2016-07-28

$0.16

2016-04-28

$0.05

2016-01-28

$0.05

2015-10-29

$0.05

2015-07-30

$0.05

2015-05-07

$0.05

2015-01-29

$0.01

2014-10-30

$0.01

2014-07-31

$0.01

2014-05-01

$0.01

2014-01-30

$0.01

2013-10-31

$0.01

2013-08-01

$0.01

2013-05-02

$0.01

2013-01-31

$0.01

2012-11-01

$0.01

2012-08-02

$0.01

2012-05-03

$0.01

2012-02-02

$0.01

2011-11-03

$0.01

2011-07-28

$0.01

2011-05-25

$0.01

2009-01-29

$0.1

2008-10-30

$1.6

2008-07-31

$3.2

2008-05-01

$3.2

2008-01-31

$3.2

2007-11-01

$5.4

2007-08-02

$5.4

2007-05-03

$5.4

2007-02-01

$5.4

2006-11-02

$4.9

2006-08-03

$4.9

2006-04-27

$4.9

2006-02-02

$4.9

2005-11-03

$4.4

2005-07-28

$4.4

2005-04-28

$4.4

2005-02-03

$4.4

2004-10-28

$4.0

2004-07-29

$4.0

2004-04-29

$4.0

2004-01-29

$4.0

2003-10-30

$3.5

2003-07-31

$3.5

2003-05-01

$2.0

2003-01-30

$2.0

2002-10-31

$1.8

2002-08-01

$1.8

2002-05-02

$1.8

2002-01-31

$1.6

2001-11-01

$1.6

2001-08-02

$1.6

2001-05-03

$1.4

2001-02-01

$1.4

2000-11-02

$1.4

2000-08-03

$1.050262566

2000-04-27

$1.200300075

2000-02-03

$1.200300075

1999-10-28

$1.050262566

1999-07-29

$1.050262566

1999-04-29

$0.700175044

1999-01-28

$0.900225056

1998-10-29

$0.900225056

1998-09-11

$2.000500125

1998-06-11

$2.000500125

1998-03-11

$2.000500125

1997-12-11

$2.000500125

1997-09-11

$2.000500125

1997-06-11

$2.000500125

1997-03-12

$2.000500125

1996-12-11

$2.000500125

1996-09-11

$1.750437609

1996-06-12

$3.500875219

1996-03-13

$3.000750188

1995-12-13

$3.000750188

1995-09-13

$2.500625156

1995-06-13

$2.500625156

C's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.


C

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for C

Metric

C Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

C

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

69.35%

32.47%

4years

C

News
C

Research
C

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

C

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995



C

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5100

2019-10-22

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2019-07-17

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2019-04-17

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-10-18

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-07-20

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-04-25

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-01-18

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-10-18

2017-11-03

2017-11-06

2017-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-07-19

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-04-03

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-01-25

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

2017-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-10-21

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-07-20

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-04-01

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-01-14

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-10-22

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-07-15

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-04-29

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2015-01-15

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2014-10-22

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2014-07-16

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2014-04-23

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2014-01-15

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-07-17

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-04-25

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

2013-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-01-16

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-10-17

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-07-18

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

2012-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-04-18

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

2012-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-01-18

2012-02-02

2012-02-06

2012-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-10-19

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-07-18

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-05-13

2011-05-25

2011-05-27

2011-06-17

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-01-20

2009-01-29

2009-02-02

2009-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6000

2008-10-20

2008-10-30

2008-11-03

2008-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.2000

2008-07-21

2008-07-31

2008-08-04

2008-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.2000

2008-04-21

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.2000

2008-01-15

2008-01-31

2008-02-04

2008-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$5.4000

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$5.4000

2007-07-16

2007-08-02

2007-08-06

2007-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$5.4000

2007-04-16

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$5.4000

2007-01-19

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.9000

2006-10-19

2006-11-02

2006-11-06

2006-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.9000

2006-07-17

2006-08-03

2006-08-07

2006-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.9000

2006-04-18

2006-04-27

2006-05-01

2006-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.9000

2006-01-20

2006-02-02

2006-02-06

2006-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.4000

2005-10-18

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

2005-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.4000

2005-07-19

2005-07-28

2005-08-01

2005-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.4000

2005-04-19

2005-04-28

2005-05-02

2005-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.4000

2005-01-20

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

2005-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.0000

2004-10-19

2004-10-28

2004-11-01

2004-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.0000

2004-07-20

2004-07-29

2004-08-02

2004-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.0000

2004-04-20

2004-04-29

2004-05-03

2004-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.0000

2004-01-20

2004-01-29

2004-02-02

2004-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.5000

2003-10-21

2003-10-30

2003-11-03

2003-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.5000

2003-07-14

2003-07-31

2003-08-04

2003-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

2003-05-05

2003-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

2003-01-21

2003-01-30

2003-02-03

2003-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.8000

2002-10-15

2002-10-31

2002-11-04

2002-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8000

2002-07-16

2002-08-01

2002-08-05

2002-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8000

2002-04-16

2002-05-02

2002-05-06

2002-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6000

2002-01-15

2002-01-31

2002-02-04

2002-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6000

2001-10-16

2001-11-01

2001-11-05

2001-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6000

2001-07-16

2001-08-02

2001-08-06

2001-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4000

2001-04-17

2001-05-03

2001-05-07

2001-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4000

2001-01-16

2001-02-01

2001-02-05

2001-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4000

2000-10-17

2000-11-02

2000-11-06

2000-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0503

2000-07-19

2000-08-03

2000-08-07

2000-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2003

2000-04-18

2000-04-27

2000-05-01

2000-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2003

2000-01-18

2000-02-03

2000-02-07

2000-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0503

1999-10-19

1999-10-28

1999-11-01

1999-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0503

1999-07-20

1999-07-29

1999-08-02

1999-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7002

1999-04-20

1999-04-29

1999-05-03

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9002

1999-01-19

1999-01-28

1999-02-01

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9002

1998-10-22

1998-10-29

1998-11-02

1998-11-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0005

1998-09-03

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0005

1998-05-21

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0005

1998-03-05

1998-03-11

1998-03-15

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0005

1997-12-04

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0005

1997-09-04

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0005

1997-05-15

1997-06-11

1997-06-15

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0005

1997-03-06

1997-03-12

1997-03-15

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0005

1996-12-05

1996-12-11

1996-12-15

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7504

1996-09-05

1996-09-11

1996-09-15

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.5009

1996-05-15

1996-06-12

1996-06-15

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.0008

1996-03-06

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.0008

1995-12-07

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1996-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5006

1995-09-07

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5006

1995-05-18

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

C

Investor Resources

Learn more about Citigroup on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

C

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Money Center Banks

Citigroup (C) is a multinational financial service company that provides a range of financial products and services to consumer and corporate customers. As of December 31, 2007, this segment operated through a network of 8,527 branches, approximately 20,000 ATMs, and 530 ALMs. The company was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.

