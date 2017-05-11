Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Stock

TD

Price as of:

$35.5 +1.67 +4.94%

Industry

Foreign Money Center Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Foreign Money Center Banks /

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

TD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.09%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.28

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

46.66%

EPS $4.89

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TD DARS™ Rating

TD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$35.5

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,240

Open Price

$35.5

Day's Range

$35.5 - $35.5

Previous Close

$33.83

52 week low / high

$33.74 - $59.55

Percent off 52 week high

-40.39%

TD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TD

Compare TD to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade TD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
TD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-09

$0.5703

2019-10-09

$0.5559

2019-07-09

$0.5643

2019-04-09

$0.5527

2019-01-09

$0.502136

2018-10-09

$0.5207

2018-07-09

$0.5098

2018-04-09

$0.5247

2018-01-09

$0.4839

2017-10-05

$0.4797

2017-07-06

$0.4628

2017-04-06

$0.4464

2017-01-06

$0.4132

2016-10-05

$0.4164

2016-07-06

$0.4205

2016-04-06

$0.4214

2016-01-06

$0.3673

2015-10-02

$0.3877

2015-07-07

$0.4083

2015-04-02

$0.4089

2015-01-02

$0.3988

2014-10-01

$0.4213

2014-07-07

$0.4416

2014-04-01

$0.4258

2014-01-02

$0.4021

2013-10-01

$0.41185

2013-07-05

$0.38355

2013-04-01

$0.19915

2013-01-02

$0.38695

2012-10-01

$0.19605

2012-07-02

$0.3506

2012-04-02

$0.3612

2012-01-03

$0.3331

2011-10-03

$0.3254

2011-07-01

$0.34135

2011-04-01

$0.34065

2011-01-04

$0.30715

2010-10-01

$0.29565

2010-07-01

$0.2909

2010-04-01

$0.3003

2010-01-04

$0.29085

2009-10-01

$0.28425

2009-07-01

$0.2647

2009-04-01

$0.24305

2009-01-02

$0.126

2008-10-01

$0.1434

2008-07-07

$0.14485

2008-04-01

$0.14425

2008-01-02

$0.1433

2007-10-01

$0.1436

2007-07-02

$0.2477

2007-04-02

$0.22825

2007-01-03

$0.10305

2006-09-12

$0.1072

2006-06-13

$0.0995

2006-03-14

$0.095

2005-12-13

$0.0912

2005-09-13

$0.0887

2005-06-14

$0.0797

2005-03-15

$0.0829

2004-12-14

$0.0733

2004-09-14

$0.0692

2004-06-15

$0.06185

2004-03-16

$0.0637

2003-12-16

$0.061

2003-09-16

$0.0586

2003-06-17

$0.0521

2003-03-18

$0.0473

2002-12-17

$0.04485

2002-09-17

$0.0443

2002-06-18

$0.0453

2002-03-12

$0.0442

2001-12-18

$0.0447

2001-09-18

$0.0446

2001-06-12

$0.0461

2001-03-13

$0.0451

2000-12-12

$0.041

2000-09-12

$0.0422

2000-06-13

$0.0424

2000-03-14

$0.0359

1999-12-14

$0.0355

1999-09-14

$0.0323

1999-07-06

$0.0162

1999-03-16

$0.0139

1998-12-15

$0.0138

1998-09-15

$0.01415

1998-06-16

$0.01445

1998-03-17

$0.014125

1997-12-16

$0.01405

1997-09-16

$0.012575

1997-06-17

$0.012625

1997-03-18

$0.01275

1996-12-17

$0.0128

1996-10-10

$0.01155

1996-06-18

$0.011425

1996-03-12

$0.01145

1995-12-12

$0.01135

1995-09-12

$0.0102

1995-06-13

$0.00995

TD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TD

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

TD Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

TD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.18%

4.88%

3years

TD

News
TD

Research
TD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

TD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5703

2019-12-05

2020-01-09

2020-01-10

2020-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5559

2019-08-29

2019-10-09

2019-10-10

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5643

2019-05-23

2019-07-09

2019-07-10

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5527

2019-02-28

2019-04-09

2019-04-10

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5021

2018-11-29

2019-01-09

2019-01-10

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5207

2018-08-30

2018-10-09

2018-10-10

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5098

2018-05-24

2018-07-09

2018-07-10

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5247

2018-03-01

2018-04-09

2018-04-10

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4839

2017-11-30

2018-01-09

2018-01-10

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4797

2017-08-31

2017-10-05

2017-10-06

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4628

2017-05-25

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4464

2017-03-02

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

2017-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4132

2016-12-01

2017-01-06

2017-01-10

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4164

2016-08-25

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4205

2016-05-26

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4214

2016-02-25

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

2016-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3673

2015-12-03

2016-01-06

2016-01-08

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3877

2015-08-27

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4083

2015-05-28

2015-07-07

2015-07-09

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4089

2015-02-26

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3988

2014-12-04

2015-01-02

2015-01-06

2015-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4213

2014-08-28

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4416

2014-05-22

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4258

2014-02-27

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4021

2013-12-05

2014-01-02

2014-01-06

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4119

2013-08-29

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3836

2013-05-23

2013-07-05

2013-07-09

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1992

2013-02-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3870

2012-12-06

2013-01-02

2013-01-04

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1961

2012-08-30

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3506

2012-05-24

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3612

2012-03-01

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3331

2011-12-01

2012-01-03

2012-01-05

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3254

2011-09-01

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3414

2011-05-26

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3407

2011-03-03

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3072

2010-12-02

2011-01-04

2011-01-06

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2957

2010-09-02

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2909

2010-05-27

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3003

2010-03-04

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2909

2009-12-03

2010-01-04

2010-01-06

2010-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2843

2009-08-27

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2647

2009-05-28

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2431

2009-02-25

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2008-12-04

2009-01-02

2009-01-06

2009-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1434

2008-08-28

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1449

2008-05-28

2008-07-07

2008-07-09

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1443

2008-02-28

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1433

2007-11-29

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1436

2007-08-23

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2477

2007-05-24

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2283

2007-02-22

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1031

2006-12-08

2007-01-03

2007-01-04

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1072

2006-08-24

2006-09-12

2006-09-14

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0995

2006-05-25

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2006-02-23

2006-03-14

2006-03-16

2006-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0912

2005-11-23

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0887

2005-08-25

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0797

2005-05-26

2005-06-14

2005-06-16

2005-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0829

2005-02-24

2005-03-15

2005-03-17

2005-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2004-11-24

2004-12-14

2004-12-16

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0692

2004-08-26

2004-09-14

2004-09-16

2004-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0619

2004-05-27

2004-06-15

2004-06-17

2004-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0637

2004-02-26

2004-03-16

2004-03-18

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0610

2003-11-26

2003-12-16

2003-12-18

2004-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0586

2003-08-28

2003-09-16

2003-09-18

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0521

2003-05-22

2003-06-17

2003-06-19

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0473

2003-02-27

2003-03-18

2003-03-20

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0449

2002-11-27

2002-12-17

2002-12-19

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0443

2002-08-22

2002-09-17

2002-09-19

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0453

2002-05-16

2002-06-18

2002-06-20

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0442

2002-02-21

2002-03-12

2002-03-14

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0447

2001-11-15

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0446

2001-07-26

2001-09-18

2001-09-20

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0461

2001-05-31

2001-06-12

2001-06-14

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0451

2001-02-22

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0410

2000-11-16

2000-12-12

2000-12-14

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0422

2000-08-31

2000-09-12

2000-09-14

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0424

2000-05-25

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0359

2000-02-24

2000-03-14

2000-03-16

2000-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0355

1999-11-18

1999-12-14

1999-12-16

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0323

1999-08-26

1999-09-14

1999-09-16

1999-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0162

1999-05-27

1999-07-06

1999-07-08

1999-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0139

1999-02-25

1999-03-16

1999-03-18

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

1998-11-19

1998-12-15

1998-12-17

1999-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0142

1998-08-27

1998-09-15

1998-09-17

1998-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0145

1998-05-28

1998-06-16

1998-06-18

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0141

1998-02-26

1998-03-17

1998-03-19

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0141

1997-11-20

1997-12-16

1997-12-18

1998-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0126

1997-08-28

1997-09-16

1997-09-18

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0126

1997-05-29

1997-06-17

1997-06-19

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0128

1997-02-27

1997-03-18

1997-03-20

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0128

1996-11-29

1996-12-17

1996-12-19

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0116

1996-08-29

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0114

1996-05-30

1996-06-18

1996-06-20

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0115

1996-02-29

1996-03-12

1996-03-14

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0114

1995-11-23

1995-12-12

1995-12-14

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0102

1995-08-24

1995-09-12

1995-09-14

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1995-05-25

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

TD

Investor Resources

Learn more about Toronto-Dominion Bank on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Money Center Banks

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian banking company, and is the second largest bank in Canada. The company's subsidiaries include,TD Ameritrade, TD Asset Management, TD Bank, N.A., TD Canada Trust, TD Commercial Banking, and TD Insurance. TD was founded in 1955 and is based in Toronto, ON. TD is largely affected by the general economic environment, as well as risks such as information security and increasing fraud. TD has been expanding its footprint largely in the United States in the last few years and has increased its growth prospects. TD has been paying a dividend since 1998 and has increased it since 2011. TD pays its dividend every quarter.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X