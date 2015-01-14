Best Dividend Stocks
Mattel

Stock

MAT

Price as of:

$13.73 +0.33 +2.46%

Industry

Toys And Games

Mattel (MAT)

MAT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS -$0.43

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get MAT DARS™ Rating

MAT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.73

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,968,463

Open Price

$13.47

Day's Range

$13.45 - $13.77

Previous Close

$13.4

52 week low / high

$9.06 - $17.26

Percent off 52 week high

-20.45%

MAT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MAT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

MAT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MAT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2017-08-21

$0.15

2017-05-17

$0.38

2017-02-14

$0.38

2016-11-18

$0.38

2016-08-19

$0.38

2016-05-17

$0.38

2016-02-12

$0.38

2015-11-23

$0.38

2015-08-24

$0.38

2015-05-20

$0.38

2015-02-17

$0.38

2014-11-24

$0.38

2014-08-25

$0.38

2014-05-21

$0.38

2014-02-18

$0.38

2013-11-25

$0.36

2013-08-26

$0.36

2013-05-21

$0.36

2013-02-20

$0.36

2012-11-26

$0.31

2012-08-27

$0.31

2012-05-21

$0.31

2012-02-21

$0.31

2011-11-28

$0.23

2011-08-29

$0.23

2011-05-23

$0.23

2011-02-22

$0.23

2010-12-01

$0.83

2009-11-25

$0.75

2008-12-03

$0.75

2007-11-28

$0.75

2006-11-29

$0.65

2005-11-30

$0.5

2004-12-01

$0.45

2003-12-04

$0.4

2002-11-22

$0.05

2001-11-21

$0.05

2000-09-06

$0.09

2000-06-16

$0.09

2000-03-08

$0.09

1999-12-08

$0.09

1999-09-08

$0.09

1999-06-09

$0.09

1999-03-10

$0.08

1998-12-09

$0.08

1998-09-09

$0.08

1998-06-10

$0.08

1998-03-11

$0.07

1997-12-05

$0.07

1997-09-10

$0.07

1997-06-12

$0.07

1997-03-12

$0.06

1996-12-11

$0.06

1996-09-11

$0.06

1996-06-12

$0.06

1996-03-13

$0.06

1995-12-13

$0.048

1995-09-19

$0.048

1995-06-20

$0.048

MAT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MAT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MAT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MAT Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MAT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

0%

0years

MAT

News
MAT

Research
MAT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MAT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

MAT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-06-14

2017-08-21

2017-08-23

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2017-04-20

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2017-01-25

2017-02-14

2017-02-16

2017-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2016-10-19

2016-11-18

2016-11-22

2016-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2016-07-20

2016-08-19

2016-08-23

2016-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2016-04-20

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2016-02-01

2016-02-12

2016-02-17

2016-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-10-15

2015-11-23

2015-11-25

2015-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-07-16

2015-08-24

2015-08-26

2015-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-04-16

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-01-26

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2014-10-16

2014-11-24

2014-11-26

2014-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2014-07-16

2014-08-25

2014-08-27

2014-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2014-04-17

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2014-01-31

2014-02-18

2014-02-20

2014-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2013-10-16

2013-11-25

2013-11-27

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2013-07-17

2013-08-26

2013-08-28

2013-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2013-04-17

2013-05-21

2013-05-23

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2013-02-01

2013-02-20

2013-02-22

2013-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2012-10-16

2012-11-26

2012-11-28

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2012-07-17

2012-08-27

2012-08-29

2012-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2012-04-16

2012-05-21

2012-05-23

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2012-01-31

2012-02-21

2012-02-23

2012-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-10-14

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-07-15

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-04-15

2011-05-23

2011-05-25

2011-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-02-02

2011-02-22

2011-02-24

2011-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8300

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.7500

2009-11-12

2009-11-25

2009-11-30

2009-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.7500

2008-11-21

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

2008-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.7500

2007-11-16

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.6500

2006-11-17

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.5000

2005-11-18

2005-11-30

2005-12-02

2005-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.4500

2004-11-18

2004-12-01

2004-12-03

2004-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.4000

2003-11-21

2003-12-04

2003-12-08

2003-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

2002-11-13

2002-11-22

2002-11-26

2002-12-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

2001-11-09

2001-11-21

2001-11-26

2001-12-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0900

2000-08-17

2000-09-06

2000-09-08

2000-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-06-07

2000-06-16

2000-06-20

2000-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-02-10

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-11-04

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

2000-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-08-13

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-06-03

1999-06-09

1999-06-11

1999-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-02-05

1999-03-10

1999-03-12

1999-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-11-05

1998-12-09

1998-12-11

1999-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-08-21

1998-09-09

1998-09-11

1998-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-05-06

1998-06-10

1998-06-12

1998-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1998-02-06

1998-03-11

1998-03-13

1998-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1997-11-07

1997-12-05

1997-12-09

1998-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1997-08-22

1997-09-10

1997-09-12

1997-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1997-05-07

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-01-06

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-11-07

1996-12-11

1996-12-13

1997-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-08-23

1996-09-11

1996-09-13

1996-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-05-08

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-02-09

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0480

1995-11-17

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1996-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0480

1995-08-25

1995-09-19

1995-09-21

1995-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0480

1995-05-10

1995-06-20

1995-06-22

1995-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

MAT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Mattel on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MAT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Toys And Games

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) is the largest toy and game manufacturer in the United States. The company makes toys under the brands Mattel, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, Yu-Gi-Oh, Batman, Justice League, Megaman, Fisher-Price, View-Master, Sesame Street, Barney, Dora the Explorer, Winnie the Pooh, Power Wheels, American Girl, and many more. Mattel was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Mattel is largely affected by the increasing preference of children for video games, particularly in the mobile space. Mattel has been paying dividends since 1991, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2010. Mattel pays its dividends quarterly.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

X