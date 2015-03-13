Best Dividend Stocks
Royal Dutch Shell plc

Stock

RDS-A

Price as of:

$58.18 -0.72 -1.22%

Industry

Major Integrated Oil And Gas

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A)

RDS-A

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.43%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.76

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

83.54%

EPS $4.50

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RDS-A DARS™ Rating

RDS-A

Daily Snapshot

Price

$58.18

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,835,800

Open Price

$58.5

Day's Range

$58.02 - $58.55

Previous Close

$58.9

52 week low / high

$54.56 - $66.48

Percent off 52 week high

-12.48%

RDS-A

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RDS-A has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

RDS-A

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RDS-A’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.94

2019-08-15

$0.94

2019-05-16

$0.94

2019-02-14

$0.94

2018-11-15

$0.94

2018-08-09

$0.94

2018-05-10

$0.94

2018-02-15

$0.94

2017-11-16

$0.94

2017-08-09

$0.94

2017-05-17

$0.94

2017-02-15

$0.94

2016-11-08

$0.94

2016-08-10

$0.94

2016-05-18

$0.94

2016-02-17

$0.94

2015-11-10

$0.94

2015-08-12

$0.94

2015-05-13

$0.94

2015-02-11

$0.94

2014-11-12

$0.94

2014-08-13

$0.94

2014-05-14

$0.94

2014-02-12

$0.9

2013-11-13

$0.9

2013-08-14

$0.9

2013-05-15

$0.9

2013-02-13

$0.86

2012-11-14

$0.86

2012-08-08

$0.86

2012-05-09

$0.86

2012-02-15

$0.84

2011-11-02

$0.84

2011-08-03

$0.84

2011-05-11

$0.84

2011-02-09

$0.84

2010-11-03

$0.84

2010-08-04

$0.84

2010-05-05

$0.84

2010-02-10

$0.84

2009-11-04

$0.84

2009-08-05

$0.84

2009-05-06

$0.84

2009-02-04

$0.8

2008-11-05

$0.8

2008-08-06

$0.8

2008-05-14

$0.8

2008-02-06

$0.72

2007-10-31

$0.72

2007-08-01

$0.72

2007-05-09

$0.72

2007-02-07

$0.5525

2006-11-01

$0.6294

2006-08-02

$0.6308

2006-05-10

$0.6305

2006-02-08

$0.5566

2005-11-02

$0.5556

2005-08-03

$0.5538

RDS-A

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RDS-A

Metric

RDS-A Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

RDS-A

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

RDS-A

RDS-A

RDS-A

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RDS-A

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

RDS-A

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9400

Unknown

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2016-11-08

2016-11-11

2016-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

Unknown

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

Unknown

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

Unknown

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

Unknown

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

Unknown

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8600

Unknown

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8600

Unknown

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8600

Unknown

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8600

Unknown

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

2011-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

2009-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

Unknown

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

Unknown

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

Unknown

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

Unknown

2008-08-06

2008-08-08

2008-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

Unknown

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

Unknown

2008-02-06

2008-02-08

2008-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

Unknown

2007-10-31

2007-11-02

2007-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

Unknown

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

Unknown

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5525

Unknown

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6294

Unknown

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6308

Unknown

2006-08-02

2006-08-04

2006-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6305

Unknown

2006-05-10

2006-05-12

2006-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5566

Unknown

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5556

Unknown

2005-11-02

2005-11-04

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5538

Unknown

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

RDS-A

Investor Resources

Learn more about Royal Dutch Shell plc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

RDS-A

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Major Integrated Oil And Gas

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS-A) engages in the exploration, production, and trading of various energy resources worldwide. It operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Gas and Power, Oil Sands, Oil Products, and Chemicals. As of December 31, 2007, it had proved, developed, and undeveloped reserves of 6,686 million barrels of oil equivalent. Royal Dutch Shell plc is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. It is largely affected by fluctuating prices of crude oil and natural gas, as well as competitive forces. As well, because of treasury and trading risks, Royal Dutch Shell is affected by the global macroeconomic environment. Royal Dutch Shell plc has been paying dividends since 2005, and has consistently increased since 2012. It currently pays out $3.76 annually. Royal Dutch Shell pays out its dividend quarterly.

