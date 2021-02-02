ExxonMobil (XOM) has taken the first place in the list this week, seeing its viewership advance 38%.

Exxon has reported strong earnings in the third quarter, boosted by higher energy prices and strong demand for fuel. The company said its net income jumped to $6.7 billion in the third quarter from a loss of $680 million during the same period a year earlier. To the surprise of analysts, Exxon resumed a share repurchase program that is likely to pepper the stock in the upcoming quarters. The company announced a plan to buy back $10 billion worth of shares through 2023.

On top of share repurchases, Exxon pays out a dividend that currently yields 5.35%, nearly a percentage point higher than the Energy sector average. In addition, shares in ExxonMobil have appreciated by more than 90% over the past 12 months, although the stock still trades at half of its peak hit in 2014.

Exxon has outperformed its mega-cap peers like Chevron (CVX) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A) in the past 12 months, partly because it was forced to add three new directors to its board following an ESG campaign by an activist investor. The activist success was a clear signal to the company’s management that investors want the company to invest more in renewables and ditch fossil fuel investments.