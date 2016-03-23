York Water
York Water

Compare YORW to Popular Dividend Stocks
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.23%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.58%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.55%
|48.37%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.25%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.25%
|54.25%
|10.73%
|9
YORW Payout Estimates
YORW Payout Estimates
YORW Payout History (Paid and Declared)
YORW Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
4.01%
11.71%
20.96%
38.36%
122.25%
1
Trade YORW using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading YORW’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading YORW’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.34%
|1.7
News & Research
Water's Scarcity Problem Highlights Its Investment Appeal
Aaron Levitt
|
With the resource getting scarcer by the day, smart investors would do right...
Best Dividend Capture Stocks for June
Aaron Levitt
|
For investors, one of the best ways to find income throughout the year...
Merck Increases Dividend By 2%
Ani G
|
Following is a snapshot of the 12 major stocks that increased dividends last...
Drip, Drip, Drip Go Your Dividends With Water Stocks
Aaron Levitt
|
Adding water stocks to your portfolio will bring a stream of dividends in...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Utilities
Industry: Utility Networks
Additional Links:
York Water- (YORW)-engages in impounding, purifying, and distributing water in York County and Adams County, Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2007, The York Water Company served approximately 58,890 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in 39 municipalities in York County and 7 municipalities in Adams County. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in York, Pennsylvania.
Related Companies
$0.15
$0.15
0.000%
$8.10
$1.00
14.085%
$35.25
-$0.55
-1.536%
$0.18
$0.18
-6.250%
$3.08
-$0.32
-9.412%
$34.20
-$0.05
-0.146%
$29.81
$0.41
1.395%
$154.51
$2.02
1.325%
$25.98
$0.25
0.972%
$22.35
$1.84
8.971%
