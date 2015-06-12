Broadridge Financial Solutions
Broadridge Financial Solutions
Compare BR to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
BR Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
BR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
BR Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
20.59%
62.70%
113.54%
388.10%
272.73%
12
Trade BR using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading BR’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading BR’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_text
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_text
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_text
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_text
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_text
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_text
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
PetroChina Company Limited Increases Dividend by 38%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Find out securities going ex-dividend this week with increased payout.
News
Altria Group Increases Dividend by 8%
Anish Sharma
|
Below, we present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week.
News
The Market Glance for May 8: Monetary Policy Takes the Spotlight
Sam Bourgi
|
The global financial markets will heat up over the next five days, as...
News
Stock News: 7 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on June 15
Rupert Hadlow
|
Stock News: 7 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Monday June 15, 2015.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Technology
Industry: Technology Services
Additional Links:
Broadridge Financial Solutions- (BR)-provides technology-based outsourcing solutions to the financial services industry. It operates in three segments: Investor Communication Solutions, Securities Processing Solutions, and Clearing and Outsourcing Solutions. Broadridge Financial Solutions was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) operates independently of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. as of March 30, 2007.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$3.49
$3.49
-5.930%
$8.02
-$0.07
-0.865%
$14.31
$14.31
0.000%
$30.00
$0.00
0.000%
$57.25
$57.25
0.000%
$0.70
-$0.05
-6.667%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$815.00
$0.00
0.000%
