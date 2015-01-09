Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
Compare BAH to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
BAH Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
BAH Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
BAH Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
26.32%
|
60.00%
|
123.26%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1
Trade BAH using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading BAH’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading BAH’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
The Market Wrap for August 2: Powell Delivers…Sort Of
Aaron Levitt
|
The last few weeks of trading led up to this week’s delivery of...
The Burgeoning Aerospace Battle
Aaron Levitt
|
With higher budgets and the constant threat of conflict, the defense sector has...
Analyst Moves: AbbVie Inc, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Eli Lilly and Co, More (ABBV, WMT, LLY, More)
Mike Deane
|
We look at the important analyst moves for dividend investors.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Technology
Industry: Technology Services
Additional Links:
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) provides management and technology consulting services in the United States. Its services enable clients to address various challenges, such as combating global terrorism, improving cyber capabilities, transforming the healthcare system, improving efficiency and managing change within the government, and protecting the environment. The company offers services in the areas of strategy and change management; organization efficiency and effectiveness; human capital, learning, and communications; cloud, decision, and mission analytics; cyber technology; strategic technology and innovation; systems development; enterprise integration; engineering; and acquisition, program management, and logistics. It primarily serves the United States government and its agencies in the defense, intelligence, and civil markets. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$815.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$3.49
$3.49
-5.930%
$8.02
-$0.07
-0.865%
$14.31
$14.31
0.000%
$30.00
$0.00
0.000%
$57.25
$57.25
0.000%
$2.65
$2.65
0.000%
