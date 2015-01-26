Home
Trending ETFs
Garmin Ltd

Stock (NYSE)
GRMN
Payout Change
No Change
Price as of:
$98.38 +0.08 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$2.92
Yield (Fwd)
2.97%
Analysis
View Ratings

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD & DIV

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Garmin Ltd

GRMN | stock

$98.38

0.08%

$19.3 B

2.97%

$2.92

-

Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
11.5 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in Feb
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
51.45%
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
1 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Quarterly
Technology Avg Yield
N/A
4 best technology dividend stocks
Market Cap
$19.308 B
Day’s Range
$97.89 - $99.55
Volume
955,600
52 Wk Low/High
$76.37 - $121.74
Percent off 52 Wk High
-19.19%
FY1 PE
17.33x
FY1 EPS / Growth
$5.68 / 7.91%

GRMN's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
0.0%
No Change
Next Amount
$0.7300
Next Pay Date
Mar 31, 2023
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Last Amount
$0.7300
Last Pay Date
Dec 30, 2022
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: Mar 14, 2023

Ratings - GRMN

Dividend Safety

A+

9% FY1 EPS growth. Stable.

Yield Attractiveness

B

2.97% forward dividend yield. Top 50%.

Returns Risk

A

2.0% short interest. Low controversy.

Returns Potential

C

1% price target upside from sell-side analysts. Bottom 40%.

Quant Recommendation - GRMN

Maximize Income Goal

Target

Yields of 7-9%

Horizon

Short

Risk

Moderate-to-high

Strategy

High Dividend Stocks

Retirement Income Goal

Target

Blend low volatility & yield

Horizon

Long

Risk

Low

Strategy

Dividend Protection Stocks

Monthly Income Goal

Regular payouts for GRMN are paid quarterly. Recommendation not provided. See Best Monthly Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top monthly income ideas.

Growth Goal

Target

Market-beating returns

Horizon

Long

Risk

Moderate

Strategy

Dividend Growth Stocks

Income & Growth Goal

Target

Blend yield & returns

Horizon

Moderate

Risk

Moderate

Strategy

Best Dividend Stocks

Sector Income & Growth Goal

Target

Blend yield & returns in the Technology sector

Horizon

Long

Risk

Moderate-to-high

Strategy

Technology Dividend Stocks

GRMN Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2025e - -
2025-03-31
 2024-06-10 2025-03-14 $0.7300 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2024e - -
2024-12-30
 2024-06-10 2024-12-13 $0.7300 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2024-09-30
 2024-06-10 2024-09-13 $0.7300 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2024-06-28
 2024-06-10 2024-06-14 $0.7300 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2024-03-29
 2023-06-09 2024-03-14 $0.7300 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2023e - -
2023-12-29
 2023-06-09 2023-12-14 $0.7300 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2023-09-29
 2023-06-09 2023-09-14 $0.7300 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2023-06-30
 2023-06-09 2023-06-16 $0.7300 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2023-03-31
 2022-06-10 2023-03-14 $0.7300 Income Regular Quarterly - -

GRMN Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2022

$2.92

335.82%

8.60%

7.44%

4.96%

N/A

2023e

$2.92

0.00%

-17.07%

6.61%

4.96%

17.06%

2024e

$2.92

0.00%

63.34%

5.07%

4.28%

17.06%

Dividend Capture Strategy for GRMN

Dividend capture strategy is based on GRMN’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy GRMN shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

purchase date (estimate)

Jun 29, 2023

Upcoming Ex-dividend date

Jun 30, 2023

Step 2: SEll GRMN shares when price recovers

sell date (estimate)

Jul 12, 2023

Avg Price Recovery

11.5 Days

Avg yield on cost

1.06%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for February.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

News & Research

News

Research

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Hardware

No company description available.

