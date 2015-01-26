News
Nasdaq, Franco-Nevada and NetEase Inc Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities increasing dividend this week.
|2025e
|-
|-
|
2025-03-31
|2024-06-10
|2025-03-14
|$0.7300
|Income
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|-
|2024e
|-
|-
|
2024-12-30
|2024-06-10
|2024-12-13
|$0.7300
|Income
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|-
|
2024-09-30
|2024-06-10
|2024-09-13
|$0.7300
|Income
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|-
|
2024-06-28
|2024-06-10
|2024-06-14
|$0.7300
|Income
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|-
|
2024-03-29
|2023-06-09
|2024-03-14
|$0.7300
|Income
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|-
|2023e
|-
|-
|
2023-12-29
|2023-06-09
|2023-12-14
|$0.7300
|Income
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|-
|
2023-09-29
|2023-06-09
|2023-09-14
|$0.7300
|Income
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|-
|
2023-06-30
|2023-06-09
|2023-06-16
|$0.7300
|Income
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|-
|
2023-03-31
|2022-06-10
|2023-03-14
|$0.7300
|Income
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|-
Dividend capture strategy is based on GRMN’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Step 1: Buy GRMN shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date
purchase date (estimate)
Jun 29, 2023
Upcoming Ex-dividend date
Jun 30, 2023
Step 2: SEll GRMN shares when price recovers
sell date (estimate)
Jul 12, 2023
Avg Price Recovery
11.5 Days
Avg yield on cost
1.06%
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Technology
Industry: Hardware
No company description available.
