View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
UMH Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
-4.00%
|
1
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
UMH Properties- (UMH)- engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. As of December 31, 2005, the company owned and operated 27 manufactured home communities comprising 6,400 sites located in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. and changed its name to UMH Properties, Inc. in April 2006. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$16.31
-$0.32
-1.924%
$100.20
$0.00
0.000%
$25.08
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$25.13
-$0.16
-0.633%
$23.81
$0.04
0.168%
$10.06
$0.07
0.701%
$11.48
-$0.02
-0.174%
$12.46
$0.09
0.728%
$11.87
-$0.61
-4.888%
