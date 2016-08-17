Taubman Centers
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
TCO Payout History (Paid and Declared)
TCO Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
3.05%
|
13.45%
|
25.00%
|
62.65%
|
179.79%
|
0
Trade TCO using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading TCO’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading TCO’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Coca-Cola Co. Increases Dividend by 5.41%
Anish Sharma
|
We present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week.
News
REITs Are on a Roll
Aaron Levitt
|
With Treasury bonds and interest rates still relatively low, the REIT and commercial...
News
Waste Management Increases Dividend by 3.66%
Ani G
|
Following is a snapshot of the 15 major stocks that increased dividends for...
News
Don’t Forget International REITs in Your Dividend Search
Aaron Levitt
|
Don’t Forget International REITs in Your Dividend Search
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
Taubman Centers- (TCO)-The operating partnership is a subsidiary that engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein. As of August 23, 2007, it owned and/or managed 23 urban and suburban shopping centers in 11 states the United States. These centers are located in metropolitan areas, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Detroit, Phoenix, Miami, Dallas, Tampa, Orlando, and Washington, D.C. Taubman Centers was founded in 1950 by A. Alfred Taubman and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$100.20
$0.00
0.000%
$25.08
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$25.13
-$0.16
-0.633%
$10.30
$0.13
1.278%
$22.95
-$0.18
-0.778%
$23.63
-$0.19
-0.798%
$6.26
-$0.01
-0.159%
$5.40
-$0.07
-1.280%
$2.35
$0.04
1.732%
