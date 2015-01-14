Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial
Compare GOOD to Popular Real Estate Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
GOOD Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
GOOD Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
GOOD Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0%
|
1
Trade GOOD using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading GOOD’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading GOOD’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
5 Monthly Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 3%
Brian Mathews
|
5 Monthly Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 3%
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
News
Stock News: 6 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Thursday, October 22
Ani G
|
There are six stocks of note going ex-dividend on Thursday, October 22. We've...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
Gladstone Commercial(GOOD) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company invests in and owns net leased industrial and commercial real properties; and makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. It leases its real estate properties to small and medium size businesses, as well as to large public companies. As of December 31, 2006, the company owned 40 properties and held 1 mortgage loan.The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mclean, Virginia.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$5.25
-$0.09
-1.685%
$26.24
$26.24
-1.791%
$23.32
-$0.10
-0.427%
$5.42
-$0.10
-1.812%
$28.75
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$22.87
$0.22
0.971%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
GOOD Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover