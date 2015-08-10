Republic Services
Republic Services
Compare RSG to Popular Industrials Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
RSG Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
RSG Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
RSG Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
8.33%
|
25.81%
|
44.44%
|
105.26%
|
0%
|
10
Trade RSG using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading RSG’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading RSG’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Republic Services and Realty Income Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
News
U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend by 23.33%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout .
News
Comcast Corporation Leads 130 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 130 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, June 26.
News
Chubb Limited Leads 70 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 70 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, Dec 25.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dividends from the Waste Pipeline
Calder Lamb
|
We take a look at the benefits of investing in the waste management...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Waste Environment Services Equipment
Additional Links:
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) is a provider non-hazardous solid waste services in the United States. It offers waste collection services to commercial, industrial, municipal and residential customers through via 348 collection companies in 40 states and Puerto Rico. Founded in 1998, Republic is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$1.82
-$0.05
-2.674%
$30.27
$0.01
0.033%
$24.65
$0.32
1.315%
$0.99
-$0.01
-1.000%
$0.10
-$0.09
-47.368%
$60.91
-$0.31
-0.506%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.70
-$0.02
-2.778%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
RSG Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover