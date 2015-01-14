Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern
Compare NSC to Popular Dividend Stocks
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|10
|3.6
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|4.4
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|16
|5.0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|16
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|53
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
NSC Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
NSC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
NSC Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
18.42%
52.54%
62.16%
164.71%
350.00%
2
Trade NSC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading NSC’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading NSC’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.25%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.12%
|1.1
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.14%
|1.4
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.11%
|1.4
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.28%
|1.4
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.33%
|1.7
News & Research
Pfizer, Walmart and Intel Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
Intel Corporation Leads 140 Securities Going Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
The Market Wrap for February 15: Trade Is Back in the Saddle
Aaron Levitt
|
The good news kept coming this week for investors.
Wells Fargo & Co Leads 85 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 85 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, April 30.
Dividend University
Analyzing Transportation Stocks: A Dividend.com Guide
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article offers a comprehensive guide to analyzing the transportation industry.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Transportation Logistics
Additional Links:
Norfolk Southern (NSC) is a holding company for the Norfolk Southern Railway which is a major Class I railroad system in the US. NSC focuses on rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through many Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It provides logistics services and offers intermodal network in the eastern half of the United States. The company was founded in 1982, and is based in Norfolf, VA.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$11.01
-$0.09
-0.811%
$25.00
-$0.47
-1.845%
$8.28
$0.25
3.113%
$9.29
-$0.91
-8.922%
$150.10
$1.10
0.738%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
-$0.01
-100.000%
$9.55
$0.38
4.144%
$3.29
-$0.01
-0.303%
